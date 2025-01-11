Latest News
Iran’s president calls Afghans ‘brothers’, vows to pursue water rights
Calling Afghans as brothers, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Tehran will pursue the issue of water rights with Afghanistan through dialogue.
“Afghans are our brothers, a Muslim is a brother to a Muslim, not an enemy. When the Messenger of God conquered Makkah, all the leaders of infidels surrendered. The Messenger of God said, all Muslims are brothers, he did not say that they had just converted to Islam. If we are Muslims and accept the Sunnah of the Messenger and the Book of God, we are all brothers,” Pezeshkian said during his visit to Sistan and Baluchistan Province.
“Let’s help each other so that both sides develop. Everyone benefits and everyone wins. If we correct our perspective, all Muslims will achieve dignity,” he added.
Speaking in an interview with IRNA news agency, Pezeshkian also said that Iranian officials will discuss the issue of water rights with the Islamic Emirate so that “we can have our share of water rights.”
Iranian officials have repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate to ensure the country’s water rights.
The Political Deputy Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, in meeting with Iran’s acting ambassador to Kabul, recently said the issue of water rights between the two countries has been resolved through mutual understanding and irresponsible statements on this matter could negatively affect the relations between Kabul and Tehran.
IEA plans to sign gas transit agreement with Russia
Afghanistan is preparing to sign an agreement with Russia for the transit of 50 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through its territory, according to Rustam Khabibullin, head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan.
The agreement is expected to be finalized at the upcoming International Economic Kazan Forum 2025, which will be held in mid-May, Sputnik reported on Friday.
Khabibullin revealed that the LNG will be transported to Southeast Asia, with the transit likely to be carried out via gas tankers. He further noted that trial shipments have already been completed successfully.
This potential agreement follows previous successful negotiations at the Kazan Forum. In 2023, a contract was signed for the annual transit of 50 million tons of Russian oil, and in 2024, a deal for the transit of 2 million tons of Russian wheat and flour was established.
The Kazan Forum, a key platform for economic cooperation between Russia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, continues to play a vital role in fostering regional trade and development.
The upcoming forum is expected to further strengthen economic ties between Russia and Afghanistan, particularly in the energy sector.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, stated that initial steps have been taken for signing this contract.
"Fortunately, the groundwork for a final agreement has been laid. With the establishment of nationwide security and the facilities we have from NATO forces for oil and gas transfers, Afghanistan's position in the implementation of this project is strengthened. Once this major regional project is operational, sectors such as transportation, electricity, security, services, job creation, and manufacturing industries will be activated and developed, leading to economic growth in the country,” said Jawad Akhundzada.
In the meantime, members of the private sector have stated that with the implementation of this contract, the country's geopolitical position in terms of revenue, job creation, and increased transportation activity in the regional economy will practically be solidified.
Zabihullah Nazari, a member of the private sector, said: "For the implementation of this project, local labor will be needed, which can create many job opportunities for the people of Afghanistan."
Economic experts also stated that the implementation of this project is important for the country in the short term but have added that Afghanistan's focus should primarily be on the TAPI project.
The Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, has repeatedly stated that with an economy-focused policy, Afghanistan will be transformed into the region's transit hub.
Int’l conference on ‘Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities’ held in Pakistan
A two-day international conference titled “Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities” was held on Saturday in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. According to a statement from Pakistan’s government, 150 representatives from 47 countries, including scholars, religious leaders, experts, and human rights activists, attended the conference.
The conference aimed to raise awareness in Muslim communities about the importance of girls' education.
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the banning of girls' education in Islamic societies, stating that denying girls their right to education is like denying their future.
“Despite our rich heritage, the Muslim world, including Pakistan, faces significant challenges in ensuring equitable access to education for girls. Denying girls education is like denying their voice and choice, and at the same time, depriving them of the right to have a bright future,” said Sharif.
The conference was hosted by Pakistan's Ministry of Education and organized in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is based in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Representatives from nearly 50 Islamic countries and other global organizations participated.
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, the leader of Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, also addressed the conference: “Education is the key to progress and prosperity in any society. Islam, therefore, has made the pursuit of knowledge a fundamental pillar of its teachings, and it has urged humanity to seek knowledge. According to the Quran’s guidance, knowledge is not only for men but is also an obligation for women. Educating a boy means educating an individual, but educating a girl means educating an entire family.”
Meanwhile, the former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Pakistan’s hosting of this conference is not due to genuine concern for Afghan women, but rather has a propagandistic motive.
“Pakistan is organizing an Islamic conference on women's education targeting Afghanistan to embarrass the Taliban leader who has imposed severe limitations on women's education. Obviously, this is not out of any sincere concern for Afghan women, but rather is a propaganda move as part of the ongoing conflict with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate). But sometimes, even your enemy can end up doing you a favor. It is true that the Taliban leader's draconian restriction on women's education is un-Islamic, harmful to the country's national interest, and a violation of human rights. When will the sensible elements of the Taliban and other Afghans stand up against the ill-guided decisions from Kandahar? Ultimately, it falls on the Afghans to solve this problem,” said Khalilzad.
Earlier, Pakistan's Minister of Education stated that the Islamic Emirate’s delegation had also been invited to attend the conference, but there has been no report of their participation yet.
The conference will continue tomorrow (Sunday) and will conclude with the signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, which reflects the collective commitment of Islamic societies to the education of women and girls.
Girls’ education conference in Islamabad is a ‘propaganda move’: Khalilzad
Pakistan organizing an Islamic conference on women’s education is not out of any sincere concern for Afghan women, but rather is a propaganda move as part of ongoing conflict with the Islamic Emirate, former US special envoy for Afghanistan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Saturday.
Khalilzad, however, also criticized the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on girls’ education.
“But sometimes, even your enemy can end up doing you a favor. It is true that the Taliban (IEA) leader's draconian restriction on women's education is un-Islamic, harmful to the country's national interest, and a violation of human rights,” he said on X.
“When will the sensible elements of the Taliban (IEA) and other Afghans stand up against the ill-guided decisions from Kandahar? Ultimately, it falls on the Afghans to solve this problem,” he added.
The International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities is scheduled to begin today (Saturday) in Islamabad.
It comes as the girls’ education beyond the sixth grade is suspended in Afghanistan.
Pakistani government has announced that it has also invited the Islamic Emirate to the conference.
