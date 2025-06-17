Israeli tank fire kills dozens in Gaza as civilians seek aid

At least 59 Palestinians were killed and over 220 injured on Tuesday after Israeli tanks fired shells at a crowd gathered near aid trucks in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to local medics.

The strike marks one of the deadliest incidents in recent weeks as thousands of desperate civilians continue to search for food amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Eyewitnesses said the crowd had gathered along a main road where aid trucks were expected to pass. “They told us to move forward, then the tank shells hit,” said Alaa, a survivor interviewed at the overwhelmed Nasser Hospital.

“People are being torn apart for trying to get flour to feed their children.”

Videos shared online showed dozens of bodies sprawled across the road. The wounded arrived at the hospital in rickshaws, donkey carts, and civilian vehicles, with many lying untreated due to lack of space.

The Israeli military confirmed firing in the area, saying a crowd had approached a stuck aid truck near IDF forces. The incident is under investigation, and the military said it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals” while stressing its efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

Tuesday’s overall death toll in Gaza reached at least 73, including 14 killed in other Israeli strikes.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, nearly 400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 3,000 wounded while trying to access aid since Israel partially lifted its blockade in late May.

Much of the current aid is distributed through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.- and Israeli-backed initiative operating under military protection—an arrangement the UN has criticized as unsafe and biased.

The ongoing war, sparked by the October 2023 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel, has resulted in nearly 55,000 Palestinian deaths and left most of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents displaced and hungry.

The crisis deepens as Gaza residents now watch anxiously amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, a long-time supporter of Hamas.