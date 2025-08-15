Jamie Smith stars as Spirit hand Rockets first defeat of the season

Jamie Smith’s explosive half-century at the top of the order powered London Spirit to a 21-run win over Trent Rockets, dealing them their first defeat of The Hundred men’s 2025 season and blowing the tournament wide open.

Promoted to open, Smith seized the opportunity with a commanding 50 off 32 balls, anchoring a 73-run stand with Kane Williamson that set the platform for Spirit’s second win of the campaign. The victory creates a five-way tie at the top of the table and halted the Rockets’ momentum as they chased a third straight win.

Smith, who was named Meerkat Match Hero, said: “It’s been difficult at times at home for us, so to come out here and get a win here in front of a fantastic crowd is really important and steps us on for the next few games we’ve got coming up here.

“Our seamers took the pace off, and we used the ground dimensions really nicely, and most importantly we kept taking wickets, which stemmed the flow for them.

“It’s nice to get some runs, especially on a new ground and playing for a new team. It’s good to start well, and we’ve got a quality team. I just need to keep building the relationships with the guys at the top of the order, David Warner and Kane Williamson, and the players we’ve got throughout.”

After Spirit posted a competitive total, their bowlers executed a clinical plan under the Lord’s lights. The Rockets appeared to be cruising early in their chase, with Tom Banton and Joe Root combining for a fluent 69-run opening stand. Banton had just launched Dan Worrall for an 89-metre six when Jamie Overton struck, removing him in unorthodox fashion as he deflected a dab onto his own stumps for 46.

That dismissal opened the floodgates. In the very next set, Worrall removed both David Willey and Rehan Ahmed within three deliveries — the latter clean-bowled by a seaming away-cutter — before Root fell five balls later to Liam Dawson for 27, miscuing a sweep. In the space of just 14 deliveries, the Rockets lost four wickets, derailing their pursuit of what would have been a record chase at Lord’s.

Marcus Stoinis offered late resistance with some powerful blows, but the required rate had spiraled out of reach.

The Spirit pace quartet — Overton, Worrall, Luke Wood, and Richard Gleeson — hunted in unison. Gleeson clocked the tournament’s fastest delivery so far at 94.1 mph with a searing yorker, as the bowlers collectively outclassed the Rockets’ middle order.

Ashton Turner added a late flourish with a brisk 30 off 16 balls, ensuring Spirit had enough on the board to defend.

Coming Up Next:

Northern Superchargers are set to face Birmingham Phoenix tonight at 10:00 PM (Kabul Time).

Cricket fans across Afghanistan can catch the action live on Ariana Television.