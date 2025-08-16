Adil Rashid spins Superchargers to the top of the table in The Hundred

Adil Rashid starred with the ball as Northern Superchargers claimed the outright lead in the men’s Hundred with a thrilling win over Birmingham Phoenix in front of a packed crowd at Headingley, Leeds on Friday.

Chasing a daunting 193 for 5 – the highest total in the men’s competition since 2023 – Phoenix looked to be mounting a serious challenge thanks to a blistering 80-run stand in just 42 balls between Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell. However, Rashid’s brilliance turned the tide once again for the Superchargers.

With 87 still needed from 38 balls, Rashid struck with a sharp caught-and-bowled to dismiss the dangerous Bethell. He returned just five balls later to outwit Livingstone with a beautifully disguised delivery, ending Phoenix’s hopes of a dramatic chase on what had been a batter-friendly pitch with a rapid outfield.

Despite the high-scoring conditions, Rashid’s guile and experience proved decisive, earning him the Meerkat Match Hero award. “We put a great score on the board, which gave us the chance to attack with the ball,” Rashid said. “You always have to be unpredictable. I’ve bowled to many of these guys in the nets, so I know what to expect – but it’s still about learning and adjusting every game.”

Phoenix had started poorly, losing three wickets during the powerplay, two of them to a fiery Matthew Potts, who ended with three wickets to his name. The early collapse left the visitors with too much to do, and they now face a steep challenge to stay in the playoff hunt.

Earlier, the Superchargers’ top order delivered another explosive performance. Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan laid a strong foundation with 67 off just 31 balls. Crawley was especially brutal, smashing six boundaries and two sixes in his 23-ball 41.

Michael Pepper and Harry Brook then kept the pressure on. Brook made an immediate impact, launching his first ball for six with an audacious scoop and powering his way to 31 off only 14 deliveries. The Superchargers hammered 40 runs from their final 20 balls to close with a commanding total.

With three wins from four, Andrew Flintoff’s Superchargers are quickly establishing themselves as serious title contenders in this year’s competition.

Coming Up Next in The Hundred

Cricket fans are in for a double-header of action-packed matches on Saturday in The Hundred:

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave at 6:00 PM (Kabul Time)

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire at 9:30 PM (Kabul Time)

Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television, bringing all the excitement straight to your screens.