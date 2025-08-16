International Sports
Adil Rashid spins Superchargers to the top of the table in The Hundred
Adil Rashid starred with the ball as Northern Superchargers claimed the outright lead in the men’s Hundred with a thrilling win over Birmingham Phoenix in front of a packed crowd at Headingley, Leeds on Friday.
Chasing a daunting 193 for 5 – the highest total in the men’s competition since 2023 – Phoenix looked to be mounting a serious challenge thanks to a blistering 80-run stand in just 42 balls between Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell. However, Rashid’s brilliance turned the tide once again for the Superchargers.
With 87 still needed from 38 balls, Rashid struck with a sharp caught-and-bowled to dismiss the dangerous Bethell. He returned just five balls later to outwit Livingstone with a beautifully disguised delivery, ending Phoenix’s hopes of a dramatic chase on what had been a batter-friendly pitch with a rapid outfield.
Despite the high-scoring conditions, Rashid’s guile and experience proved decisive, earning him the Meerkat Match Hero award. “We put a great score on the board, which gave us the chance to attack with the ball,” Rashid said. “You always have to be unpredictable. I’ve bowled to many of these guys in the nets, so I know what to expect – but it’s still about learning and adjusting every game.”
Phoenix had started poorly, losing three wickets during the powerplay, two of them to a fiery Matthew Potts, who ended with three wickets to his name. The early collapse left the visitors with too much to do, and they now face a steep challenge to stay in the playoff hunt.
Earlier, the Superchargers’ top order delivered another explosive performance. Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan laid a strong foundation with 67 off just 31 balls. Crawley was especially brutal, smashing six boundaries and two sixes in his 23-ball 41.
Michael Pepper and Harry Brook then kept the pressure on. Brook made an immediate impact, launching his first ball for six with an audacious scoop and powering his way to 31 off only 14 deliveries. The Superchargers hammered 40 runs from their final 20 balls to close with a commanding total.
With three wins from four, Andrew Flintoff’s Superchargers are quickly establishing themselves as serious title contenders in this year’s competition.
Coming Up Next in The Hundred
Cricket fans are in for a double-header of action-packed matches on Saturday in The Hundred:
Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave at 6:00 PM (Kabul Time)
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire at 9:30 PM (Kabul Time)
Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television, bringing all the excitement straight to your screens.
International Sports
Jamie Smith stars as Spirit hand Rockets first defeat of the season
Jamie Smith’s explosive half-century at the top of the order powered London Spirit to a 21-run win over Trent Rockets, dealing them their first defeat of The Hundred men’s 2025 season and blowing the tournament wide open.
Promoted to open, Smith seized the opportunity with a commanding 50 off 32 balls, anchoring a 73-run stand with Kane Williamson that set the platform for Spirit’s second win of the campaign. The victory creates a five-way tie at the top of the table and halted the Rockets’ momentum as they chased a third straight win.
Smith, who was named Meerkat Match Hero, said: “It’s been difficult at times at home for us, so to come out here and get a win here in front of a fantastic crowd is really important and steps us on for the next few games we’ve got coming up here.
“Our seamers took the pace off, and we used the ground dimensions really nicely, and most importantly we kept taking wickets, which stemmed the flow for them.
“It’s nice to get some runs, especially on a new ground and playing for a new team. It’s good to start well, and we’ve got a quality team. I just need to keep building the relationships with the guys at the top of the order, David Warner and Kane Williamson, and the players we’ve got throughout.”
After Spirit posted a competitive total, their bowlers executed a clinical plan under the Lord’s lights. The Rockets appeared to be cruising early in their chase, with Tom Banton and Joe Root combining for a fluent 69-run opening stand. Banton had just launched Dan Worrall for an 89-metre six when Jamie Overton struck, removing him in unorthodox fashion as he deflected a dab onto his own stumps for 46.
That dismissal opened the floodgates. In the very next set, Worrall removed both David Willey and Rehan Ahmed within three deliveries — the latter clean-bowled by a seaming away-cutter — before Root fell five balls later to Liam Dawson for 27, miscuing a sweep. In the space of just 14 deliveries, the Rockets lost four wickets, derailing their pursuit of what would have been a record chase at Lord’s.
Marcus Stoinis offered late resistance with some powerful blows, but the required rate had spiraled out of reach.
The Spirit pace quartet — Overton, Worrall, Luke Wood, and Richard Gleeson — hunted in unison. Gleeson clocked the tournament’s fastest delivery so far at 94.1 mph with a searing yorker, as the bowlers collectively outclassed the Rockets’ middle order.
Ashton Turner added a late flourish with a brisk 30 off 16 balls, ensuring Spirit had enough on the board to defend.
Coming Up Next:
Northern Superchargers are set to face Birmingham Phoenix tonight at 10:00 PM (Kabul Time).
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can catch the action live on Ariana Television.
International Sports
The Hundred: Superchargers seal last-ball win, Fire blaze past Originals
It was a dramatic night in The Hundred on Wednesday, as two electrifying matches saw Northern Superchargers edge Southern Brave in a final-ball thriller, while Welsh Fire secured their first win of the season with a dominant performance against Manchester Originals in Cardiff.
Northern Superchargers pulled off a stunning heist at the Rose Bowl, with Graham Clark smashing a last-ball six to clinch a nail-biting win over Southern Brave.
Fielding first after winning the toss, Superchargers’ Jacob Duffy made an immediate impact on debut, removing Leus du Plooy, James Vince and Jason Roy in a fiery opening burst to leave the Brave struggling at 26 for 3. A rescue act followed as James Coles and veteran Laurie Evans rebuilt with an 87-run stand, pushing the total to a competitive 139 for 5 despite tight spells from Mitchell Santner and Adil Rashid.
Craig Overton’s triple strike mirrored Duffy’s effort, keeping the Superchargers under pressure. But quickfire 20s from Zak Crawley and Harry Brook kept them in the chase. With Chris Jordan pulling up injured and Jofra Archer delivering a brilliant penultimate set — 2 for 15 overall — it came down to the last five balls from Tymal Mills.
Needing 10 from the final set, Clark missed two balls and needed five from the last. Then, in a moment of magic, he launched a slower delivery over deep midwicket to seal a euphoric win.
Clark, filling in for an injured David Miller, said: “I thought I’d messed it up when I left that wide one and then missed a slot ball, but it’s such a good feeling to get over the line.”
In Cardiff, Welsh Fire lit up their home crowd with a 25-run victory over Manchester Originals, powered by a blistering spell from Riley Meredith and a composed all-round display by Chris Green.
Batting first, Fire overcame early setbacks to post 137 for 8, with Steve Smith top-scoring in the powerplay and Green chipping in with a rapid 19 off 9 balls. Despite incisive bowling from Josh Tongue (3 for 25) and Scott Currie (3 for 21), Fire’s lower order did enough to set a defendable target.
The Originals’ chase unraveled early as Meredith ripped through the top order with 3 wickets in 10 balls, including a spectacular diving catch by Green to dismiss Phil Salt. Jos Buttler fought back with a 28-ball 50, but Green had the final say, removing both Buttler and Lewis Gregory — both caught in the deep by Tom Abell — to finish with 3 for 19. David Payne mopped up the tail with 3 for 14, as the Originals were bundled out 25 runs short.
Green, named Meerkat Match Hero, praised the home crowd: “The energy we had and the support we had tonight got us over the line and we go into a big game in London on Saturday.”
Looking Ahead
The action continues this weekend as London Spirit take on Trent Rockets on Saturday at 10 PM (Kabul Time).
Fans in Afghanistan can watch the match live on Ariana Television. Don’t miss another thrilling night of cricket as the race to the playoffs heats up in The Hundred.
International Sports
The Hundred: Liam Livingstone’s blitz leaves Rashid Khan reeling
In one over, Livingstone tore into Rashid Khan, in a brutal display that yielded 26 runs and resulted in Khan registering his worst-ever T20 figures at 0 for 59 from 20 balls.
Sensational batting by Liam Livingstone propelled Birmingham Phoenix to their first win of the season, as they chased down a challenging 181 to hand the unbeaten Oval Invincibles their first defeat in The Hundred men’s competition.
The Oval Invincibles, after being invited to bat, posted a formidable 180 for 8.
Their innings featured a fiery 63 off 29 balls from Donovan Ferreira, supported by a quick 44 from Jordan Cox. The innings was underpinned by recovery from early troubles, with a devastating late spell courtesy of Dan Mousley and Rashid Khan bolstering the total.
In reply, Birmingham’s innings began cautiously, but Will Smeed’s 51 off 29 provided the vital impetus. He steadily rebuilt the momentum after early setbacks.
With 108 needed from 55 balls, the match-changer arrived: Liam Livingstone unleashed a breathtaking 69 not out off just 27 balls, including five sixes and seven fours.
In one awe-inspiring over, he tore into Rashid Khan, hitting 4, 6, 6, 6, 4 — a brutal display that yielded 26 runs and resulted in Khan registering his worst-ever T20 figures at 0 for 59 from 20 balls.
The chase came down to the wire, but Benny Howell steadied the nerves by driving the final ball through cover, securing a four-wicket win with two balls to spare — the third-highest successful chase in The Hundred’s brief history.
Reflecting on his match-winning knock, Livingstone said: “We needed it… it was nice to lead from the front — and hopefully this gives the boys momentum.”
This victory marks a pivotal moment for Phoenix, offering hope as the competition heats up.
Preview: Wednesday, August 13 Matches
The Hundred continues on Wednesday with two key men’s fixtures that could influence the early-season standings.
First up is Southern Brave who take on Northern Superchargers at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. This match will get underway at 5:30pm Kabul time.
Southern Brave will be aiming to consolidate their form after a convincing win in their last outing, with their top order firing and bowling attack showing discipline.
The Northern Superchargers, are still searching for consistency and will need a strong start from their openers and breakthroughs from their pace battery to challenge Brave at home.
The second match of the day will feature Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals and is set to take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. This match starts at 9pm Kabul time.
Welsh Fire are under pressure to register their first win of the campaign, but face a buoyant Manchester Originals side fresh off a morale-boosting victory.
The Originals’ balanced combination of power-hitters and death-bowling options could prove decisive, though Cardiff’s smaller boundaries and under-lights conditions might offer Fire’s middle order a chance to counterpunch.
With teams jostling for position early in the tournament, both matches are expected to be fiercely contested and could shape the momentum going into the mid-stage of the competition.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch these exciting matches live on Ariana Television.
More than 300 people killed due to heavy rain, floods in Pakistan
Adil Rashid spins Superchargers to the top of the table in The Hundred
Afghanistan’s return to int’l community impossible without respect for human rights: Germany
‘No deal until there’s a deal’: Trump-Putin talks yield no breakthrough on Ukraine
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Pakistani TV channels withdraw reports on Trump visit
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Saar: Discussion on fourth anniversary of Islamic Emirate
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan’s relations with the world
Saar: Discussion on accelerating TAPI gas pipeline project
Trending
-
International Sports5 days ago
The Hundred: Rockets hold nerve, Brave dominate in Sunday’s double-header
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF reports over 2 million migrants returned to Afghanistan so far this year
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran reports 45% surge in detentions of Afghan migrants as deportation criticism mounts
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Manchester Originals secure first victory
-
World4 days ago
Trump says both sides in Ukraine war will need to cede territory
-
Latest News4 days ago
Panjshir’s green emeralds shine on the global stage
-
Sport5 days ago
Abu Muslim Farah FC poised to make history in AFC Challenge League Preliminary Stage
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan senate committee calls for urgent reopening of Badini border with Afghanistan