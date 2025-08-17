Oval Invincibles smash record total in men’s Hundred

Oval Invincibles produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting to record the highest ever total in The Hundred men’s competition, hammering 226 for 4 before sweeping aside Welsh Fire by 83 runs at the Kia Oval.

Jordan Cox was the star of the show, blasting an unbeaten 86 from just 29 deliveries, including 10 sixes, to set the crowd alight.

His explosive innings followed a brisk start from Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye, who put Invincibles on the front foot with a flurry of early boundaries.

By the halfway stage the hosts were 89 for 2, before Cox, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira accelerated spectacularly to push the score well beyond reach.

Welsh Fire never recovered after Steve Eskinazi was dismissed off the first ball of the reply. Their innings faltered under the pressure of a mounting run rate, with Jason Behrendorff and Chris Green applying the squeeze in the middle overs.

Fire were eventually bowled out for 143 in 93 balls, falling well short of the record target.

The result underlined Oval Invincibles’ dominance and showcased the attacking depth in their batting order, while leaving Welsh Fire with major concerns over both their top order and bowling options.

The emphatic victory also strengthened Invincibles’ push for a place in the knockout stages, with their form and firepower making them one of the sides to beat in this year’s competition.

The Hundred men’s competition continues on Sunday with a double-header that could have a major impact on the group standings.

In the afternoon fixture at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Originals host Northern Superchargers in what shapes up as a crucial match for the home side.

The Originals, led by Jos Buttler, have endured a difficult campaign so far, losing three of their first four games despite boasting a strong batting line-up featuring Phil Salt and Heinrich Klaasen. Their bowlers have also struggled for consistency, leaving them under pressure to find form quickly.

The Superchargers, meanwhile, travel to Manchester with momentum on their side. Captain Harry Brook has been in fine touch, supported by a balanced attack that includes Matt Potts, Adil Rashid, Imad Wasim and Jacob Duffy.

With three wins already secured, the Leeds-based side will be aiming to consolidate their position near the top of the table.

Later in the evening, Birmingham Phoenix take on London Spirit at Edgbaston. Phoenix have managed just one win so far and are in desperate need of a result to keep their season alive.

London Spirit, captained by Kane Williamson, have been inconsistent with two victories and two defeats, but remain firmly in contention for a top-three finish.

With the competition reaching its halfway stage, both matches are expected to be fiercely contested as teams look to strengthen their push for the knockout rounds.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 5:30pm Kabul time on Sunday, August 17, to watch these matches.