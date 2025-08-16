Khalilzad calls Pakistan’s hosting of IEA opponents’ meeting ‘unwise’

Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US envoy for Afghanistan peace, said on Saturday that Pakistan is scheduled to host a meeting of Afghan exiles opposed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on August 25th and 26th.

“Afghan citizens are entitled to their political views, but Pakistan’s seeming support of them by hosting their conference is hugely unwise and an intended provocation,” said Khalilzad on his X page.

He added: “I would say the same if the Taliban (IEA) were hosting a gathering of Pakistanis seeking to topple their military-dominated government.”

He emphasized that there is already an enormous deficit of trust and cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and this step by Islamabad can only achieve the opposite.