Asim Munir urges IEA to end policy of pushing TTP into Pakistan

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to cease what he described as a policy of directing members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) into Pakistani territory.

In a conversation with a Pakistani journalist in Brussels, General Munir also warned that India must not undermine Pakistan’s stability and security through the use of proxy groups.

“If this situation continues,” he stated, “avenging the blood of every Pakistani will become our duty.”

He emphasized that Pakistan has supported the Afghan people for many years, but now, instead of a constructive response, “conspiracies are being plotted against us in coordination with India.”

The Islamic Emirate has consistently denied the presence of TTP militants in Afghanistan and has urged Pakistan not to blame Afghanistan for its internal security challenges.