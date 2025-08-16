Kazakhstan urges EAEU to integrate railway project via Afghanistan to Pakistan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has urged the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to explore new alternative transport corridors, specifically proposing the integration of a railway project through Afghanistan to Pakistan.

Speaking at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Bektenov highlighted the strategic potential of the Turgundi–Herat railway line, which could facilitate the transport of up to 10 million tons of cargo to Pakistan’s port of Karachi, TASS news agency reported.

“We propose to work out the issue of organic integration of this very promising transport route into the existing system of Eurasian routes,” Bektenov stated.

He emphasized the growing relevance of the North–South International Transport Corridor, while noting that EAEU member states are already interconnected by major transport arteries. He also pointed to the expanding capabilities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, signaling rising momentum behind cross-regional trade initiatives.