Kazakhstan urges EAEU to integrate railway project via Afghanistan to Pakistan
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has urged the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to explore new alternative transport corridors, specifically proposing the integration of a railway project through Afghanistan to Pakistan.
Speaking at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Bektenov highlighted the strategic potential of the Turgundi–Herat railway line, which could facilitate the transport of up to 10 million tons of cargo to Pakistan’s port of Karachi, TASS news agency reported.
“We propose to work out the issue of organic integration of this very promising transport route into the existing system of Eurasian routes,” Bektenov stated.
He emphasized the growing relevance of the North–South International Transport Corridor, while noting that EAEU member states are already interconnected by major transport arteries. He also pointed to the expanding capabilities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, signaling rising momentum behind cross-regional trade initiatives.
Asim Munir urges IEA to end policy of pushing TTP into Pakistan
Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to cease what he described as a policy of directing members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) into Pakistani territory.
In a conversation with a Pakistani journalist in Brussels, General Munir also warned that India must not undermine Pakistan’s stability and security through the use of proxy groups.
“If this situation continues,” he stated, “avenging the blood of every Pakistani will become our duty.”
He emphasized that Pakistan has supported the Afghan people for many years, but now, instead of a constructive response, “conspiracies are being plotted against us in coordination with India.”
The Islamic Emirate has consistently denied the presence of TTP militants in Afghanistan and has urged Pakistan not to blame Afghanistan for its internal security challenges.
Pakistan seeks friendly relations with Afghanistan: KP Governor Kundi
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with Afghanistan, highlighting that peace and stability in the neighboring country are essential for Pakistan’s own security.
Governor Kundi made the remarks during a ceremony in Islamabad commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in Afghanistan. The event also marked the first public appearance of Afghanistan’s newly appointed ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Shakeeb, following the elevation of his status from chargé d’affaires, Geo News reported.
The ceremony was attended by a diverse group of diplomats from countries including China, Russia, Malaysia, and representatives from the United Nations, alongside prominent Pakistani political figures, such as Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Asad Qaiser, Barrister Saif, and former federal minister Mohammad Ali Durrani.
In his speech, Ambassador Shakeeb emphasized Kabul’s commitment to a policy of non-interference, assuring that Afghan soil would not be used against any neighboring state. He voiced opposition to terrorism and called for the respectful, voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees.
Shakeeb noted that approximately four million Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran over the past four years, and said the Islamic Emirate has been providing assistance to returnees wherever possible. He urged host countries to ensure that all repatriations are carried out with dignity and free will.
Afghanistan’s return to int’l community impossible without respect for human rights: Germany
On the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, Germany Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Friday warned that Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community will remain unattainable unless the IEA finally respect the human rights of the Afghan people.
“Under the Taliban (IEA), grave human rights violations have once again become part of everyday life,” Wadephul said in a statement. He pointed out that for women and girls, the past four years have represented a severe rupture—a life without freedom, education, or the right to work.
“A return to the international community will be impossible unless the Taliban (IEA) at last uphold international obligations, above all respect for the Afghan people’s human rights,” Wadephul warned.
The Islamic Emirate has previously said that it respects the rights of women and girls according to the Sharia.
Wadephul also noted that Afghanistan faces a severe humanitarian catastrophe. Over half of the population—around 23 million people—are without adequate access to food, clean drinking water, and medical care. Wadephul highlighted the dire situation facing children and pregnant women, who are suffering from acute malnutrition and the collapse of the country’s healthcare system.
Wadephul said that the situation of the people from the federal admissions programmes who are still in Pakistan is also a source of great concern for Germany.
“Many of them are at risk of being deported. For this reason, we are in high-level contact with the Government of Pakistan to ensure protection for these people and to provide rapid help to those who have been deported or detained in recent days,” he added.
