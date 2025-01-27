Latest News
JD Vance defends Trump’s order to suspend refugee program
Vance previously told CBS in August that he did not think Washington should abandon people who have “been properly vetted and actually helped us.”
In his first interview since taking office, US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday defended President Donald Trump's flurry of executive orders, and his suspension of the refugee program.
Speaking to CBS on Sunday night, Vance dismissed concerns that the White House was not prioritizing US economic fears, and argued that suspending the nation's refugee admissions program was justified.
Hours after taking office on Jan. 20, Trump suspended the US Refugee Admissions Program, leaving thousands of Afghans stranded at airports, some of whom had worked with the US prior to its withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The refugee program is an 18- to 24-month process that involves interviews, medical screenings and security vetting.
Refugee applicants must prove they are fleeing persecution before being allowed into the US.
Vance on Saturday seemed to reverse course, questioning whether the program had "properly vetted" the refugees.
"Now that we know that we have vetting problems with a lot of these refugee programs, we absolutely cannot unleash thousands of unvetted people into our country," Vance declared, without detailing how the refugee program's vetting process may be faulty.
He provided the example of an Afghan national who came to the US immediately after the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
The man was arrested in Oklahoma in October on federal charges of planning an election day terrorist attack in support of the Islamic State (Daesh).
"He was allegedly properly vetted, and many people in the media and the Democratic Party said that he was properly vetted," Vance claimed of the suspect. "Clearly, he wasn't."
However, CBS News reported at the time that the suspect did not arrive via the refugee process. Instead, he was paroled into the country, like most Afghan evacuees, and allowed to live in the country temporarily under that immigration authority while he applied for a Special Immigrant Visa.
Afghans pulled from flights
Over 1,500 Afghans cleared by the US government to resettle in the US, including family members of active-duty US military personnel, have had their flights canceled under Trump’s order.
The group includes unaccompanied minors awaiting reunification with their families in the US as well as Afghans who fought for the former US-backed Afghan government, said Shawn VanDiver, head of the #AfghanEvac coalition of US veterans and advocacy groups and a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The US decision also leaves in limbo thousands of other Afghans who have been approved for resettlement as refugees in the US but have not yet been assigned flights from Afghanistan or from neighboring Pakistan, they said.
"Afghans and advocates are panicking," said VanDiver.
VanDiver's organization is the main coalition that has been working with the US government to evacuate and resettle Afghans in America.
‘Canadian Dave’ released from prison in Afghanistan
Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said David Lavery, who is known in Kabul as Canadian Dave, has arrived in Qatar after being freed from a prison in Afghanistan.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in November that Lavery had been arrested by the Islamic Emirate shortly after landing in Kabul a few days earlier.
Lavery, who was a former member of Canada's elite special forces, made it to Qatar from Afghanistan with the help of the Qatari government.
In a social media post on Sunday, Joly said she "just spoke with David Lavery upon his safe arrival in Qatar from Afghanistan. He is in good spirits."
Joly also thanked Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar's foreign affairs minister, for "helping facilitate the release of our Canadian citizen."
Canadian media reports cited an unnamed source as saying the Canadian government had contacted the government of Qatar for assistance securing Lavery's release.
Qatari mediators co-ordinated with senior Canadian officials and used contacts in Afghanistan to dispatch a medical team to assess Lavery's condition and provide care while also facilitating contact between Lavery and his family, the source said.
Finally, the source said, Lavery underwent a medical assessment upon his arrival in Doha and is now with his family.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet commented on his release .
Polio-Free Afghanistan to roll out new campaign
The World Health Organization reported that three new wild polio cases were reported last week in Pakistan; no new cases were reported in Afghanistan
The Polio-Free Afghanistan organization said Sunday it plans to roll out a new campaign from Monday across different regions of the country.
The organization did not however specify the regions nor how many children they will reach.
This comes after the World Health Organization reported on Thursday that three new wild polio cases were reported in the week from Pakistan.
No new cases were reported last week in Afghanistan.
However, WHO has stated that the total number of wild polio cases in Afghanistan last year are at 25 and Pakistan reported 73.
This was against the total case count of 12 in 2023 - six in Afghanistan and six in Pakistan.
Last month, the Ministry of Public Health announced that they had started a polio vaccination campaign in a number of provinces of the country in coordination with international organizations.
According to a press release from the ministry, at least 5.3 million children under the age of five received the polio vaccine in 11 provinces of the country.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio has not yet been eradicated and is still claiming the lives of children.
Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA
Iran’s foreign ministry says this trip is in line with Tehran’s aim of pursuing the interests of their country and finding solutions to common concerns
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday morning for talks with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Mutaqqi.
Ismail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, said this trip was in line with Tehran’s aim of pursuing the interests of their country and finding solutions to common concerns.
In a post on X, Baghaei said: “Today's visit by Mr. Araghchi to Kabul is within the framework of the neighborhood policy and in line with the inherent mission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue the national interests of our country through interaction and finding solutions to common interests and concerns."
According to Baghaei, this trip could be a turning point in relations between the two countries.
This is Araghchi’s first visit to Afghanistan since taking office in August last year.
During Sunday’s meeting, Mutaqqi addressed Araghchi and said: “We hope that this meeting will improve the level of our relations with you."
"Iran and Afghanistan are two neighboring Muslim countries and always share each other's sorrows and joys," he added.
According to Iranian media reports, a business delegation is accompanying the Araghchi to Kabul.
