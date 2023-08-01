Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters to lock horns in KPL final

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2023)

Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters are set to clash Wednesday in the final match of Kabul Premier League 2023.

The match will start at 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.

In the last game of the tournament on Monday, Shaheen Hunters defeated Pamir Stars by 7 wickets to secure their spot in the final.

Pamir Stars who were sent to bat first after losing the toss posted 137-8 off 20 overs, with Juma Gul (42) emerging as their top scorer.

Shaheen Hunters chased down the 138-run target in 16.2 overs. Player of the match Abdul Malik smashed 62 off 34 balls while Mohammad Asif added 32 off 30.

