Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters to lock horns in KPL final
Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters are set to clash Wednesday in the final match of Kabul Premier League 2023.
The match will start at 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
In the last game of the tournament on Monday, Shaheen Hunters defeated Pamir Stars by 7 wickets to secure their spot in the final.
Pamir Stars who were sent to bat first after losing the toss posted 137-8 off 20 overs, with Juma Gul (42) emerging as their top scorer.
Shaheen Hunters chased down the 138-run target in 16.2 overs. Player of the match Abdul Malik smashed 62 off 34 balls while Mohammad Asif added 32 off 30.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring fans the match live from 1pm.
Rashid Khan pulls out of Hundred on eve of tournament
The Hundred has lost its most high-profile male overseas player on the eve of the tournament, with Rashid Khan pulling out of a planned three-match stint with Trent Rockets, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Rashid has been playing for MI New York in Major League Cricket, taking 3 for 9 in the inaugural final against Seattle Ocras in Dallas on Sunday night, but has officially withdrawn due to an unspecified “injury”.
He was due to play for Rockets on the Hundred’s opening night against Southern Brave at Trent Bridge, playing three games before being replaced by New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi. Imad Wasim, the Pakistan allrounder, will deputise for the first three games.
“I’m really disappointed to have to withdraw from The Hundred through injury,” Rashid said. “It’s been great to play in the competition the first two years, Trent Rockets is a great team, and I hope to be back again next year.”
Rashid missed two ODIs for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka earlier this year with a back injury that he conceded was “still to be fully recovered” in a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo. He will instead have a brief opportunity to rest before playing a series against Pakistan heading into the Asia Cup and World Cup.
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in August
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced Monday the itinerary for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which is set to be played from August 22 to 26 in Sri Lanka.
The three ODI matches are scheduled for August 22nd, 24th, and 26th, and will take place in two separate venues in Sri Lanka. The first two matches are set to be held in Hambantota, whereas the third and final match will be played in Colombo.
This series will play a crucial part in preparing Afghanistan for the highly anticipated ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which are scheduled to be held in the next few months.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said that they are confident of doing well and putting on a fine cricketing show during the series. He added: “Our previous ODI assignment was a 2-1 series victory in our away tour to Bangladesh, which has boosted the team’s morale for the Pakistan Series. We are satisfied with our preparations for the Asia Cup as we have featured in multiple ODI commitments in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently, and playing Pakistan, in Sri Lanka, will help our squad to read the conditions and further prepare for the event”.
Ashraf also expressed hope that the series against Pakistan will significantly contribute to the team’s preparation for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Afghanistan is all set to host Pakistan for the 2nd time this year after securing a 2-1 series victory in a three T20I match series earlier this year in Sharjah.
Afghanistan runners-up at CAFA Futsal Cup 2023
Afghanistan defeated Turkmenistan 3-2 to secure second position in the CAFA Futsal Cup 2023 on Sunday.
The six-nation tournament, hosted by Tajikistan, was won by Iran which defeated the hosts 1-0 in their last match. Uzbekistan came third.
Afghanistan’s Abdul Ghafar Safi who was declared best player of the match against Turkmenistan, said: “Unfortunately we couldn’t overcome Iran so that we could become champions, but runner-up is not a low position and I would like to congratulate the entire nation for securing the position.”
“CAFA tournament includes powerful teams of Asia. Fortunately, for the first time Afghan athletes managed to become runners-up in the tournament. I would like to congratulate the entire nation for it. It is a great achievement for our national futsal team,” said Mohammad Yusuf Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation.
