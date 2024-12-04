Latest News
Karzai urges IEA to immediately overturn ‘ban’ on medical education for girls
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai on Wednesday called on the Islamic Emirate to immediately overturn a reported ban on girls getting a medical education.
According to a statement issued by Karzai, “Afghanistan will be saved from needing outsiders and overcome internal problems when it has specialized and trained human resources, and this is possible if the field of education and learning of sciences is available for all young people, both boys and girls.”
“Hearing the news that the doors of medical science institutions are closed to girls, at a time when women and mothers in all parts of the country are facing many health problems, is a cause of great regret,” Karzai stated.
His statement comes amid reports that emerged Tuesday night and Wednesday of the issuing of a decree by the IEA’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada reportedly ordering the closure of medical education institutions for girls.
According to Human Rights Watch, the issuing of the decree was announced at a meeting at the Ministry of Public Health on Monday.
However, the Islamic Emirate has not confirmed this move to the media.
Despite the absence of confirmation by the IEA on the reports, media outlets around the world published stories on Wednesday.
Even the European Union issued a statement expressing its “strong concerns” over the ban.
Afghanistan’s cricket star Rashid Khan also commented on the reports. He however pointed out that education holds a central place in the teachings of Islam.
He said in a statement: “The [Holy] Quran highlights the importance of learning and acknowledges the equal spiritual worth of both genders.”
Rashid said it was “with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan.
“This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society,” he said.
Rashid was one of many who also pointed out that such a decision would directly “impact the healthcare and dignity of women”.
“It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs,” he said.
In conclusion he stated: “I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values.”
Latest News
Hanafi urges Afghan traders in Tashkent to take part in Afghanistan’s growth
Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi has encouraged Afghan traders and investors based in Uzbekistan to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Afghanistan in order to support the nation’s growth and development, Arg said in a statement.
According to the statement, Hanafi, who is currently visiting the neighboring country, said this was especially applicable to mining, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.
In a meeting that was held late Monday at the Afghan Embassy in Tashkent, Hanafi said Afghanistan is a shared home for all Afghans, where everyone has the right to live in peace and security.
Hanafi said that following the general amnesty decree, there are no security or political issues in Afghanistan, and the security situation is stable.
He also highlighted the available opportunities and facilities for trade and investment in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Afghan traders living in Tashkent said that officials of the Islamic Emirate always listen to their ideas, suggestions and problems and help solve them.
They did however ask for efforts to be made to ease certain processes relating to the trade of goods between the two countries.
Latest News
Mining minister tells Badakhshan authorities to stamp out illegal mining
Mullah Hidayatullah Badri, the acting minister of mines and petroleum, has called on local officials to help stop illegal mining and the smuggling of the country’s minerals.
During a trip to Badakhshan with Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces he met with the province’s deputy governor and called on him to help stop the scourge.
He said the ministry has drawn up comprehensive guidelines on “gold washing” and mining, adding that prospectors and miners can apply for licenses through the Badakhshan Mines and Petroleum Directorate and operate according to the law.
He also said illegal mining will not be tolerated and legal action will be taken against anyone who violates the law.
Latest News
Iran steps up efforts to tighten security along border with Afghanistan, Pakistan
Tehran’s plan to block the eastern border will eventually consist of a 300 km-long wall along with the use of advanced technology and precise military drills
Iran’s border security operations along its shared border with Afghanistan and Pakistan have been ramped up with 65 kms of the border wall already having been completed.
According to Iran media, Tehran’s plan to block the eastern border will eventually consist of a 300 km-long wall along with the use of advanced technology and precise military drills.
On November 2, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said Iran would complete construction of a border wall along its eastern frontiers by the end of September next year.
The first phase of the border-sealing initiative spans approximately 90 kilometers and commenced at the end of June.
The border blockade includes physical barriers, such as barbed wire and cement walls as well as smart technology that include radar systems.
Last month, Tehran Times reported that during a visit to the city of Mirjaveh, the primary crossing point between Iran and Pakistan,Momeni said the first phase of the border-sealing initiative spans approximately 90 kms and work commenced at the end of June.
He stated, "Based on our projections, this border-blocking project is expected to be completed in the first half of the next Iranian year."
Momeni stressed that an unsealed border allows deported illegal immigrants to easily return. He said: “The plan to secure the border will tackle this issue and improve regional security.”
Amir Na’mati, Deputy Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, meanwhile gave more information this week and said significant progress will be made on the project by the end of the solar year (April).
Systems such as surveillance sensors, reconnaissance drones, and thermal cameras are set to be deployed, he said. Additionally, mobile assault battalions are tasked with maintaining constant border control.
Wanaen meanwhile reported that Iranian Army rapid reaction forces are currently conducting complex security drills which include tasks to identify terrorist gathering spots using advanced Mohajer-6 drones, destroying their command vehicles with highly explosive precision bombs (Qaem), and shelling enemy positions with artillery.
Amir Cheshk, Deputy Operations Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, said: “Based on international agreements, any threatening gatherings that endanger the security of the Islamic Republic (Iran) will be met with a decisive response from the Army Ground Forces and Iran’s armed forces.”
In addition, special forces supported by Army Aviation helicopters, are dispatched to terrorist gathering locations and carry out high-precision clearance operations.
Tahawol: Declaration of martial law in South Korea discussed
Afghanistan’s health minister visits disease control center during China visit
Saar: Role of traders in Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Karzai urges IEA to immediately overturn ‘ban’ on medical education for girls
Afghanistan Tour Of Zimbabwe – All You Need To Know
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Tahawol: Declaration of martial law in South Korea discussed
Saar: Role of traders in Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Syria’s crisis and its impact on region discussed
Saar: Iran’s military drill on border with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Non-recognition of IEA government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 12,000 Afghans entered Brazil with humanitarian visas in last three years: UNHCR
-
Business3 days ago
Trump warns BRICS nations against replacing US dollar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Former German FM blames lack of US coordination for chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Syria rebels say they reached Aleppo city in surprise sweep
-
Latest News4 days ago
Acting interior minister calls Afghans ‘united people’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Most families borrow money to buy food in Afghanistan: WFP
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan announce squads for white-ball tour of Zimbabwe
-
Business2 days ago
Work on TAPI project finally kicks off in Afghanistan