Karzai urges IEA to immediately overturn ‘ban’ on medical education for girls

Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai on Wednesday called on the Islamic Emirate to immediately overturn a reported ban on girls getting a medical education.

According to a statement issued by Karzai, “Afghanistan will be saved from needing outsiders and overcome internal problems when it has specialized and trained human resources, and this is possible if the field of education and learning of sciences is available for all young people, both boys and girls.”

“Hearing the news that the doors of medical science institutions are closed to girls, at a time when women and mothers in all parts of the country are facing many health problems, is a cause of great regret,” Karzai stated.

His statement comes amid reports that emerged Tuesday night and Wednesday of the issuing of a decree by the IEA’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada reportedly ordering the closure of medical education institutions for girls.

According to Human Rights Watch, the issuing of the decree was announced at a meeting at the Ministry of Public Health on Monday.

However, the Islamic Emirate has not confirmed this move to the media.

Despite the absence of confirmation by the IEA on the reports, media outlets around the world published stories on Wednesday.

Even the European Union issued a statement expressing its “strong concerns” over the ban.

Afghanistan’s cricket star Rashid Khan also commented on the reports. He however pointed out that education holds a central place in the teachings of Islam.

He said in a statement: “The [Holy] Quran highlights the importance of learning and acknowledges the equal spiritual worth of both genders.”

Rashid said it was “with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan.

“This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society,” he said.

Rashid was one of many who also pointed out that such a decision would directly “impact the healthcare and dignity of women”.

“It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs,” he said.



In conclusion he stated: “I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values.”