Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM visits Afghan Embassy in Islamabad

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, paid an official visit to the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad on Friday, in a gesture aimed at fostering stronger relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor on Information to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Faisal Amin Gandapur, Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

During the visit, Chief Minister Gandapur offered prayers for the souls of those who lost their lives in the recent earthquake in Afghanistan and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Afghan Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, according to a statement released by the embassy.

In their meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on a range of issues including the strengthening of Afghanistan–Pakistan bilateral relations, facilitating people-to-people exchanges, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and addressing challenges faced by returning Afghan nationals.

Ambassador Shakeeb expressed his appreciation for the Chief Minister’s solidarity during a difficult time for the Afghan people. He emphasized that safeguarding the shared interests of both nations requires mutual respect, sincere understanding, and practical cooperation.

The Afghan Ambassador also urged the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend greater support and facilities for Afghan refugees, students, patients, and travelers, especially at border crossings.

Both delegations agreed that expanding bilateral trade and economic collaboration would not only create employment and income opportunities for both nations but also contribute significantly to regional prosperity and stability.