Lanka T10: Jaffna Titans maintain unbeaten streak with 4th win

Jaffna Titans extended their unbeaten streak in the Lanka T10 League after securing their 4th consecutive win with a resounding 53-run victory over Nuwara Eliya Kings at the Pallekele Stadium on Sunday night.

Batting first, the Titans posted an impressive 153 for 4.

Nuwara Eliya Kings faltered in their chase, losing their top five wickets for just 12 runs.

Earlier in the day, Hambantota Bangla Tigers and Galle Marvels also recorded convincing wins.

The Bangla Tigers secured their second victory of the tournament with a 47-run win over Kandy Bolts in the 13th match.

Mohammad Shahzad set the foundation with a top score of 52, supported by an unbeaten 39 from Dasun Shanaka, taking the Tigers to 163 for 6.

Kandy Bolts, in reply, struggled as Tharindu Ratnayake’s excellent 4 for 10, along with Shanaka’s 2 for 16, restricted them to 116.

In the 14th match, Galle Marvels dominated Colombo Jaguars in a one-sided affair. The Jaguars were bowled out for a modest 82, with Zahoor Khan taking 4 for 15 and Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana contributing two wickets each.

Galle Marvels comfortably chased down the target in 7.1 overs, with Alex Hales top-scoring with 38.

It’s now down to the wire for the teams, with only Monday and Tuesday left for the group matches.

Qualifiers and Eliminator will be played on Wednesday and the Final on Thursday.

Monday’s matches, which will be screened live on Ariana Television from 2:30pm, are as follows:

Nuwara Eliya Kings vs Galle Marvels; followed by Hambantota Bangla Tigers vs Colombo Jaguars; and then Jaffna Titans vs Kandy Bolts.