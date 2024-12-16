Sport
ATN to broadcast exciting 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live in Afghanistan
This will be the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy and it will be hosted in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9
Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has secured the rights to broadcast the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live in Afghanistan in February next year.
This will be the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy and it will be hosted in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.
The top eight ranked men’s national teams from the 2023 Cricket World Cup will take part. Pakistan are the defending champions, after having won the last edition in 2017.
The ICC Champions Trophy is a 50-overs format held every four years.
In 2016, a decision was taken to cancel the event after the 2017 edition, however, that decision has since been overturned.
Next year’s tournament has not been without its challenges and for a time the future of the event was uncertain after the BCCI raised concerns regarding India's travel to Pakistan due to security issues.
But after a drawn-out period of negotiations, Pakistan and India have finally struck a deal regarding a hybrid model for the event.
While nothing has yet been confirmed by the ICC, reports indicate that under this new arrangement, the Indian team will compete at a neutral venue.
Should India not make it to the final, Lahore will host the championship match.
In exchange, Pakistan's squad will not play its group games of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Indian soil, with Sri Lanka emerging as the anticipated alternative host.
Insiders have disclosed that officials from both cricket boards have wrapped up the arrangements, and now it’s up to the ICC to sign off on the deal.
Insiders have also said the UAE appears to be the front-runner to host India’s matches, but that Pakistan is also eyeing Sri Lanka as a venue option.
Reports also indicate that the full schedule could be released as early as Monday, December 16.
ATN will meanwhile keep all cricket fans up-to-date on the latest news around this event and broadcasting schedules will be published once finalized.
For now, be sure to stay tuned and follow our social media platforms for the latest news.
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw Results: Full List
Sport
Lanka T10: Jaffna Titans maintain unbeaten streak with 4th win
Jaffna Titans extended their unbeaten streak in the Lanka T10 League after securing their 4th consecutive win with a resounding 53-run victory over Nuwara Eliya Kings at the Pallekele Stadium on Sunday night.
Batting first, the Titans posted an impressive 153 for 4.
Nuwara Eliya Kings faltered in their chase, losing their top five wickets for just 12 runs.
Earlier in the day, Hambantota Bangla Tigers and Galle Marvels also recorded convincing wins.
The Bangla Tigers secured their second victory of the tournament with a 47-run win over Kandy Bolts in the 13th match.
Mohammad Shahzad set the foundation with a top score of 52, supported by an unbeaten 39 from Dasun Shanaka, taking the Tigers to 163 for 6.
Kandy Bolts, in reply, struggled as Tharindu Ratnayake’s excellent 4 for 10, along with Shanaka’s 2 for 16, restricted them to 116.
In the 14th match, Galle Marvels dominated Colombo Jaguars in a one-sided affair. The Jaguars were bowled out for a modest 82, with Zahoor Khan taking 4 for 15 and Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana contributing two wickets each.
Galle Marvels comfortably chased down the target in 7.1 overs, with Alex Hales top-scoring with 38.
It’s now down to the wire for the teams, with only Monday and Tuesday left for the group matches.
Qualifiers and Eliminator will be played on Wednesday and the Final on Thursday.
Monday’s matches, which will be screened live on Ariana Television from 2:30pm, are as follows:
Nuwara Eliya Kings vs Galle Marvels; followed by Hambantota Bangla Tigers vs Colombo Jaguars; and then Jaffna Titans vs Kandy Bolts.
Sport
Rashid Khan returns to Afghanistan test squad for Zimbabwe series
Rashid Khan returned to the Afghan test team for the first time in more than three years after the country’s cricket board announced an 18-member squad for the two-match test series against Zimbabwe.
Rashid Khan last appeared in the format back in March 2021 against the same opposition in Abu Dhabi. He has recovered from his back injury.
Left-arm top-order batter Sediqullah Atal, who has already got ODI and T20I caps to his name, has also been added to the test squad for the first time, ACB said in a statement.
Ismat Alam, a young medium-fast bowling all-rounder, has been recalled to the test squad for the first time after an impressive performance in the Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Competitions, where he scored 723 runs and took 12 wickets. Similarly, slow left-arm spinner Zahir Shehzad has also been added to the team after putting in some impressive performances in the domestic FC competitions. Bashir Ahmad Afghan, a promising left-arm fast bowler, is the third player who has been recalled for the first time after picking up 30 wickets at an impressive average of 17.36.
The squad comprises a total of seven uncapped players, which also includes the likes of fast-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, left-arm fast-bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik, and top-order batter Riaz Hassan. They were recently part of the squad for the washed-out test match against New Zealand but are yet to make their Test debuts.
“Rashid Khan returns to the test squad, which is a promising sign for our red ball game going forward. The rest of the team underwent good preparations recently in Nangarhar province, which featured 19 players and all the support staff to work with the players and ensure full preparation for the series. We have thoroughly monitored the proceedings and have picked the squad which includes several new faces, including Ismat Alam, Bashir Ahmad, and Zahir Shehzad, who have performed well during the recent Ahmad Shah Abdali FC Tournament,” Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, ACB’s interim chief selector, said.
Afghanistan Squad for the two-match test series against Zimbabwe:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Ikram Alikhail (WK), Afsar Zazai (WK), Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ismat Alam, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Zahir Shehzad, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Naveed Zadran, and Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Reserve players: Nasir Jamal, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, and Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai
This will be Afghanistan's 11th overall test match and third against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan has previously won three test matches each against Ireland (2019), Bangladesh (2019), and Zimbabwe (2021).
The first test is scheduled to begin on December 26 in Bulawayo.
Sport
Lanka T10: Galle Marvels co-owner arrested on match-fixing charges
Prem Thakkur, the co-owner of Lanka T10 franchise Galle Marvels, was arrested on match-fixing charges on December 13, just days after the inaugural event was launched.
Lanka T10 Super League officials have said they will “extend full cooperation to the authorities” after Thakkur’s arrest.
According to a report published on ESPNcricinfo on Friday, Thakkur, an Indian national, was arrested on Thursday and appeared in Colombo Magistrate's Court on Friday. It is believed that he has been remanded until December 16.
He was arrested at a hotel in Kandy, where the Lanka T10 tournament is underway.
Several players, including Sri Lankan and West Indian cricketers, accused Thakkar of attempting to involve them in match-fixing.
The players, who rejected Thakkar's offers, reported the incident to the anti-corruption unit.
Lanka T10 tournament director Samantha Dodanwela confirmed that the tournament "will go ahead as scheduled".
TTen Global League and IPG, the consortium partners, released a statement saying: "We strictly maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in cricket. We are fully committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and will provide complete cooperation to the authorities in the ongoing investigation.
"The league management is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of all players and officials while ensuring the seamless operation of the event."
Lanka T10 is in full swing currently and can be viewed live on Ariana Television.
Sunday, December 15, is Day 5 of the event. While rain has washed out a number of games over the past few days, Sunday’s forecast predicts sunshine.
In the first match of the day, Hambantota Bangla Tigers (HBT) will take on the Kandy Bolts (KB). This match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele Sri Lanka and broadcast live from 2pm.
