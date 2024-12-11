Sport
Lanka T10 underway; three matches to be played on Day 1
On the field for the Tigers are three Afghans – Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, and Mohammad Shahzad
Lanka T10 Super League is finally underway with the first match of the inaugural event taking place Wednesday, December 11, between Hambantota Bangla Tigers and Jaffna Titans.
On the field for the Tigers are three Afghans - Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, and Mohammad Shahzad.
This exciting tournament will consist of six teams. Three matches are scheduled each day, with the final on December 19.
For fans who want to watch the tournament, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television every afternoon from 3pm, as all matches will be broadcast live in Afghanistan.
Day 1 schedule will see Jaffna Titans face Hambantota Bangla Tigers in the first match; Nuwara Eliya Kings will then take on Colombo Jaguars; and the final match of the day will see Kandy Bolts face Galle Marvels.
Nuwara Eliya Kings have two Afghans in their squad - Zubaid Akbari; and right-arm pacer Aftab Alam; while Colombo Jaguars has
Najibullah Zadran in their team; and Kandy Bolts has left-arm spinner Hamza Hotak.
A total of 25 matches will be played in the tournament over the course of 9 days and 21 group stage matches will be followed by the Qualifier 1, Eliminator and the Qualifier 2 match.
The teams participating in Lanka T10 League are Colombo Jaguars, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Galle Marvels, Kandy Bolts, Jaffna Titans and Nuwara Eliya Kings.
The teams will play a total of 7 league matches each and the top 4 will proceed for the Playoffs. The top 2 teams will play in the Qualifier 1; the winner of this game will go on to play in Finals.
The loser will get another chance. The 3rd and 4th placed teams will square off in the Eliminator match to be played on the 18th of December.
The team that wins the Eliminator will play against the loser of the Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 match. The winner of Qualifier 2 will play against the winner of Qualifier 1 in the Finals on 19th of December.
For fans across Afghanistan, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television every afternoon to watch this thrilling cricket extravaganza.
Nabi makes history in T20I against Zim, his 300th international match
Zimbabwe on Wednesday trumped Afghanistan by 4 wickets in the first of three T20Is - in a match that was however historical for Mohammad Nabi. It was his 300th appearance in international cricket.
The 39-year-old Afghanistan National Cricket Team all-rounder achieved this special triple century feat to become the only Afghan cricketer to do so.
Nabi’s milestone comes after he made his debut on April 19, 2009 and on Wednesday he made sure his 300th international match was a memorable one as he played a sensational knock with the bat.
He scored 44 runs off 27 balls, with 5 fours and 1 six, to help his team register a decent total of 144/6 on the board.
During his innings on Wednesday, Nabi also unlocked a major milestone as he completed 150 fours in his history of T20I cricket.
Nabi made his Test debut in June 2018 against India and has played 3 matches, scoring 33 runs at an average of 5.50 and picking 8 wickets at an average of 31.75, an economy of 2.79 and a strike rate of 68.2.
In ODIs, he made his debut in April 2009 against Scotland and has featured in 167 matches so far. He has scored 3,600 runs at an average of 27.48 and picked up 172 wickets at an average of 32.47, an economy of 4.27 and a strike rate of 45.5.
Cricket Addictor reports that in T20Is, he has played 130 matches and scored 2,209 runs at an average of 22.54 after making his debut in February 2010 against Ireland.
With the ball, he has bagged 97 wickets at an average of 28.01, an economy of 7.33, and a strike rate of 22.9.
Wednesday’s outcome in Harare meanwhile was only the second time Afghanistan has lost to Zimbabwe.
Speaking after the match, skipper Rashid Khan said that their mindset was to go on the field and put a good total on the board but that they were about 15 or so runs shy of this.
Afghanistan’s 2nd T20I will be played on Friday at the same venue.
The squad is as follows:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(ci), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu
Seven Afghan cricketers to feature in inaugural Lanka T10 league
With just one day to go before the start of the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League in Kandy, foreign players, coaches and support staff have started arriving in the Sri Lankan capital.
Seven Afghan players were snapped up for this exciting new event, and will feature in four of the six teams.
Najibullah Zadran is playing for Colombo Jaguars; and left-arm spinner Hamza Hotak is in Kandy Bolts’ lineup.
Nuwara Eliya Kings snapped up two Afghans, Zubaid Akbari; and right-arm pacer Aftab Alam.
Hambantota Banga Tigers in turn have three players from Afghanistan in their squad.
They are Hazratullah Zazai, who famously hit 162 off 62 balls, the highest in a T20I, in Dehradun in February 2019 against Ireland; Karim Janat, the younger brother of Asghar Afghan; and one of the country’s most celebrated batsmen, Mohammad Shahzad.
Lanka T10 Super League 2024 will get underway on Wednesday, December 11. The first match will be played between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Tigers at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele.
Below is the complete 2024 Lanka T10 Super League squad details for all six participating teams.
Colombo Jaguars
Angelo Mathews, Azam Khan, Kamindu Mendis, Matheesha Pathirana, Tymal Mills, Asif Ali, Angelo Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Ali Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Aamer Jamal, Ranuda Somarathne, Jewel Andrew, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Garuka Sanketh
Galle Marvels
Shakib Al Hasan, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andre Fletcher, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Alex Hales, Binura Fernando, Luke Wood, Jeffrey Vandersay, Zahoor Khan, Sandun Weerakkody, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kesrick Williams, Dumindu Sewmina, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sadisha Rajapaksa
Hambantota Bangla Tigers
Dasun Shanaka, Qasim Akram, Kusal Perera, Isuru Udana, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Dushmantha Chameera, Richard Gleeson, Tharindu Rathnayake, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nishan Peiris, Soumya Sarkar, Shevon Daniel, Brian Bennett, Sahan Arachchige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Chamath Gomez
Jaffna Titans
Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Mendis, Johnson Charles, Dwaine Pretorius, Charith Asalanka, Babar Azam, Dunith Wellalage, David Wiese, Pramod Madushan, Pavan Rathnayake, George Garton, Trevin Mathew, Kevin Wickham
Kandy Bolts
George Munsey, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Huraira, Milinda Siriwardana, Amir Hamza, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Saim Ayub, Chaturanga de Silva, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Gunasekara, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Danal Hemananda, Arinesto Vezha, Seekkuge Prasanna
Nuwara Eliya Kings
Kyle Mayers, Avishka Fernando, Saurabh Tiwary, Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshane Thomas, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Benny Howell, Lahiru Madushanka, Sediqullah Atal, Nimasara Atharagalla, Yashodha Lanka, Zubaid Akbari, Vishen Halambage, Rivaldo Clarke, Chamika Karunaratne, Pulindu Perera
Lanka T10 Watch Live
Cricket fans across the country can tune in to Ariana Television from 2pm on Wednesday December 11 to watch the event live.
The league will wrap up on December 19.
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw Results: Full List
The draw for next year’s tournament took place in Miami and was conducted by Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero
After much anticipation, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw took place on Thursday night in the United States.
The draw for next year's tournament took place in Miami and was conducted by Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero.
To be held in the US between June 15 and July 13, 2025, the revamped continental football club competition will see 32 clubs from around the world compete to be crowned world champions.
The draw meanwhile featured all 32 qualified teams from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, OFC and UEFA, sorted into groups of four.
The event format ensured that no group included more than one team from the same confederation, excluding UEFA. Teams from the same countries, like Chelsea and Manchester City and Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, also could not be drawn into the same group.
Among the big teams competing at next year's tournament are UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid of Spain, Brazil’s Botafogo who won the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and Al Ahly of Egypt, who have claimed three of the last four CAF Champions League titles.
European teams have been given 12 places, while South America has six.
Most expect the eventual winner to come from either of these continents.
There are also four each from Asia, Africa and North America, with just one representative from Oceania.
Here's the full list of results from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw.
Group A: Palmeiras (BRA); Porto (POR); Al Ahly (EGY); Inter Miami (USA)
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA); Atletico Madrid (ESP); Botafogo (BRA); Seattle Sounders (USA)
Group C: Bayern Munich (GER); Auckland City (NZL); Boca Juniors (ARG); Benfica (POR)
Group D: Flamengo (BRA); Esperance de Tunis (TUN); Chelsea (ENG); Leon (MEX)
Group E: River Plate (ARG); Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN); Monterrey (MEX); Inter (ITA)
Group F: Fluminense (BRA); Borussia Dortmund (GER); Ulsan HD (KOR); Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
Group G: Manchester City (ENG); Wydad (MAR); Al Ain (UAE); Juventus (ITA)
Group H: Real Madrid (ESP); Al Hilal (KSA); Pachuca (MEX); Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)
For the first time in the tournament’s 24-year history, 32 clubs will take part in the Club World Cup in the same format used in the World Cup, which is contested by nations.
Typically, the Club World Cup has been contested with six to eight teams, but the new format will see the most teams in the competition’s history.
Qualified teams were determined by the winners of the continental club competitions, such as the Champions League, and the confederation’s four-year rankings.
Although the tournament layout is confirmed, the full schedule is yet to be announced.
The opening match will however take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 15, 2025, while the final will on July 13, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.
Nabi makes history in T20I against Zim, his 300th international match
IEA expresses condolences over martyrdom of Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani
Khalil Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees, martyred in Kabul bomb blast
Lanka T10 underway; three matches to be played on Day 1
Sudan again tops International Rescue Committee crises watchlist
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
IEA committed to freedom of media within Islamic principles: Mujahid
AWCC customer in Kandahar wins 1 million AFN in ‘lucky lottery’
Tahawol: Efforts to fix ties between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar: Importance of investment in electricity sector discussed
Tahawol: Corruption in contemporary history of Afghanistan
Saar: Opportunities and challenges of Syria’s new administration
Tahawol: Kyrgyzstan’s call for meaningful interaction with IEA discussed
