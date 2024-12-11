Lanka T10 underway; three matches to be played on Day 1 

Lanka T10 Super League is finally underway with the first match of the inaugural event taking place Wednesday, December 11, between Hambantota Bangla Tigers and Jaffna Titans.

On the field for the Tigers are three Afghans - Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, and Mohammad Shahzad.

This exciting tournament will consist of six teams. Three matches are scheduled each day, with the final on December 19.

For fans who want to watch the tournament, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television every afternoon from 3pm, as all matches will be broadcast live in Afghanistan.

Day 1 schedule will see Jaffna Titans face Hambantota Bangla Tigers in the first match; Nuwara Eliya Kings will then take on Colombo Jaguars; and the final match of the day will see Kandy Bolts face Galle Marvels.

Nuwara Eliya Kings have two Afghans in their squad - Zubaid Akbari; and right-arm pacer Aftab Alam; while Colombo Jaguars has

Najibullah Zadran in their team; and Kandy Bolts has left-arm spinner Hamza Hotak.

A total of 25 matches will be played in the tournament over the course of 9 days and 21 group stage matches will be followed by the Qualifier 1, Eliminator and the Qualifier 2 match.

The teams participating in Lanka T10 League are Colombo Jaguars, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Galle Marvels, Kandy Bolts, Jaffna Titans and Nuwara Eliya Kings.

The teams will play a total of 7 league matches each and the top 4 will proceed for the Playoffs. The top 2 teams will play in the Qualifier 1; the winner of this game will go on to play in Finals.

The loser will get another chance. The 3rd and 4th placed teams will square off in the Eliminator match to be played on the 18th of December.

The team that wins the Eliminator will play against the loser of the Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 match. The winner of Qualifier 2 will play against the winner of Qualifier 1 in the Finals on 19th of December.

For fans across Afghanistan, be sure to tune in to Ariana Television every afternoon to watch this thrilling cricket extravaganza.