Seven Afghan cricketers to feature in inaugural Lanka T10 league

With just one day to go before the start of the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League in Kandy, foreign players, coaches and support staff have started arriving in the Sri Lankan capital.

Seven Afghan players were snapped up for this exciting new event, and will feature in four of the six teams.

Najibullah Zadran is playing for Colombo Jaguars; and left-arm spinner Hamza Hotak is in Kandy Bolts’ lineup.

Nuwara Eliya Kings snapped up two Afghans, Zubaid Akbari; and right-arm pacer Aftab Alam.

Hambantota Banga Tigers in turn have three players from Afghanistan in their squad.

They are Hazratullah Zazai, who famously hit 162 off 62 balls, the highest in a T20I, in Dehradun in February 2019 against Ireland; Karim Janat, the younger brother of Asghar Afghan; and one of the country’s most celebrated batsmen, Mohammad Shahzad.

Lanka T10 Super League 2024 will get underway on Wednesday, December 11. The first match will be played between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Tigers at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele.

Below is the complete 2024 Lanka T10 Super League squad details for all six participating teams.

Colombo Jaguars

Angelo Mathews, Azam Khan, Kamindu Mendis, Matheesha Pathirana, Tymal Mills, Asif Ali, Angelo Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Ali Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Aamer Jamal, Ranuda Somarathne, Jewel Andrew, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Garuka Sanketh

Galle Marvels

Shakib Al Hasan, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andre Fletcher, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Alex Hales, Binura Fernando, Luke Wood, Jeffrey Vandersay, Zahoor Khan, Sandun Weerakkody, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kesrick Williams, Dumindu Sewmina, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sadisha Rajapaksa

Hambantota Bangla Tigers

Dasun Shanaka, Qasim Akram, Kusal Perera, Isuru Udana, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Dushmantha Chameera, Richard Gleeson, Tharindu Rathnayake, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nishan Peiris, Soumya Sarkar, Shevon Daniel, Brian Bennett, Sahan Arachchige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Chamath Gomez

Jaffna Titans

Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Mendis, Johnson Charles, Dwaine Pretorius, Charith Asalanka, Babar Azam, Dunith Wellalage, David Wiese, Pramod Madushan, Pavan Rathnayake, George Garton, Trevin Mathew, Kevin Wickham

Kandy Bolts

George Munsey, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Huraira, Milinda Siriwardana, Amir Hamza, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Saim Ayub, Chaturanga de Silva, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Gunasekara, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Danal Hemananda, Arinesto Vezha, Seekkuge Prasanna

Nuwara Eliya Kings

Kyle Mayers, Avishka Fernando, Saurabh Tiwary, Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshane Thomas, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Benny Howell, Lahiru Madushanka, Sediqullah Atal, Nimasara Atharagalla, Yashodha Lanka, Zubaid Akbari, Vishen Halambage, Rivaldo Clarke, Chamika Karunaratne, Pulindu Perera

Lanka T10 Watch Live

Cricket fans across the country can tune in to Ariana Television from 2pm on Wednesday December 11 to watch the event live.

The league will wrap up on December 19.