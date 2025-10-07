Latest News
Lavrov opens Moscow Format talks, calls for end to West’s ‘hostile policy’ toward Afghanistan
For the first time, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is attending the Moscow Format as an official participant.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opened the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan on Tuesday, urging regional countries to strengthen cooperation with Kabul and condemning what he described as the “hostile policy” of Western nations toward Afghanistan.
Lavrov said the Moscow Format — which brings together Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, and the Central Asian republics — had evolved into a “high-profile international platform” uniting key regional stakeholders.
“It gives me great pleasure to open the 7th session of the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan,” he began. “It is encouraging that this format has turned into a high-profile international platform that brings together key states of the region.”
He emphasized that regional powers were genuinely committed — “not in word but indeed” — to helping Afghanistan become an independent state that lives in peace with its neighbors and “enjoys the respect of the whole international community.”
For the first time, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is attending the Moscow Format as an official participant. Lavrov thanked the Afghan delegation for engaging in the discussions, noting that "addressing issues that have to do with Afghanistan is not possible without the Afghans."
Lavrov confirmed that he had met with Muttaqi ahead of the meeting to discuss the future of Russia-Afghanistan relations, as well as “tasks that the regional states face… to facilitate conditions for our common prosperity.” He said Moscow viewed Afghanistan’s inclusion in regional political and economic processes as essential to the broader security and development of Central and South Asia.
The Russian foreign minister reiterated Moscow’s position following its formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate government in July — a move that made Russia the first country to establish official diplomatic relations with Kabul’s new rulers.
“We announced the official recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and lifted restrictions for interstate cooperation,” Lavrov said, adding that Russia planned to expand efforts to combat terrorism, curb drug trafficking, and strengthen business ties with Afghanistan.
Lavrov also sharply criticized Western governments, accusing them of continuing to “seize sovereign Afghan financial assets” and maintain sanctions on the country’s banking system.
“We once again strongly urge them to adjust their confrontation policy, to give back what was taken, and to assume responsibility for post-conflict recovery — for compensating the damage done to the Afghan economy and infrastructure over the past decades,” he said.
He warned against any attempt to establish foreign military bases in Afghanistan or neighboring states, saying such moves would risk new instability. “The military presence of non-regional actors could lead to destabilization and new conflicts,” Lavrov cautioned.
The Moscow Format consultations — created in 2017 — aim to coordinate regional approaches to Afghanistan’s political reconciliation, counterterrorism, and economic cooperation. Tuesday’s session marks the first since Russia’s recognition of the IEA government and is expected to conclude with a joint statement outlining regional priorities for engagement with Kabul.
WATCH LAVROV’S FULL SPEECH HERE:
Moscow Format participants to discuss Afghanistan’s national security and regional cooperation
This year, a delegation from Belarus has also been invited as an observer, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan opens in Moscow on Tuesday, bringing together senior representatives from Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, and Central Asian states to discuss Afghanistan’s national reconciliation and regional security.
The forum — established in 2017 to foster dialogue among countries with stakes in Afghanistan’s stability — includes 11 members: Afghanistan, Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
This year, a delegation from Belarus has also been invited as an observer, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
For the first time, Afghanistan will be formally welcomed as a member of the format, with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expected to attend. The Islamic Emirate-led government’s participation signals Moscow’s growing engagement with Kabul despite the lack of formal international recognition of the IEA administration.
Among the participants expected to attend the meeting is Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq Khan — who also serves as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.
Diplomatic sources said Pakistan will emphasize counterterrorism cooperation, prevention of drug trafficking, and greater humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan’s population, which continues to face severe economic hardship and food insecurity.
Islamabad is also expected to raise concerns over militants, which they claim are finding safe havens on Afghan soil.
Meanwhile, representatives from Iran, China, and Russia will participate in a separate quadrilateral consultation on Afghanistan’s evolving security landscape. The four countries are expected to jointly oppose the establishment of any foreign military bases in Afghanistan — a stance reflecting shared resistance to renewed Western military presence in the region.
FM Muttaqi heads to Moscow for talks on Afghanistan
Pakistan, Malaysia urge inclusive governance and protection of rights in Afghanistan
Pakistan and Malaysia have called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and the protection of fundamental rights.
In a joint statement issued at the end of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Malaysia from October 5 to 7, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and a sustainable future for its people.
They also underlined the importance of continued engagement with the Islamic Emirate, particularly for combating terrorism, to prevent the use of Afghan soil against other countries.
The leaders also stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian assistance and capacity building for the Afghan population.
The Islamic Emirate has previously said that it respects human rights according to Sharia, and that the current government is inclusive.
