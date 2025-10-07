Moscow Format participants to discuss Afghanistan’s national security and regional cooperation

The seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan opens in Moscow on Tuesday, bringing together senior representatives from Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, and Central Asian states to discuss Afghanistan’s national reconciliation and regional security.

The forum — established in 2017 to foster dialogue among countries with stakes in Afghanistan’s stability — includes 11 members: Afghanistan, Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

This year, a delegation from Belarus has also been invited as an observer, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

For the first time, Afghanistan will be formally welcomed as a member of the format, with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expected to attend. The Islamic Emirate-led government’s participation signals Moscow’s growing engagement with Kabul despite the lack of formal international recognition of the IEA administration.

Among the participants expected to attend the meeting is Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq Khan — who also serves as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

Diplomatic sources said Pakistan will emphasize counterterrorism cooperation, prevention of drug trafficking, and greater humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan’s population, which continues to face severe economic hardship and food insecurity.

Islamabad is also expected to raise concerns over militants, which they claim are finding safe havens on Afghan soil.

Meanwhile, representatives from Iran, China, and Russia will participate in a separate quadrilateral consultation on Afghanistan’s evolving security landscape. The four countries are expected to jointly oppose the establishment of any foreign military bases in Afghanistan — a stance reflecting shared resistance to renewed Western military presence in the region.