Moscow Format participants to discuss Afghanistan’s national security and regional cooperation
This year, a delegation from Belarus has also been invited as an observer, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan opens in Moscow on Tuesday, bringing together senior representatives from Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, and Central Asian states to discuss Afghanistan’s national reconciliation and regional security.
The forum — established in 2017 to foster dialogue among countries with stakes in Afghanistan’s stability — includes 11 members: Afghanistan, Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
For the first time, Afghanistan will be formally welcomed as a member of the format, with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expected to attend. The Islamic Emirate-led government’s participation signals Moscow’s growing engagement with Kabul despite the lack of formal international recognition of the IEA administration.
Among the participants expected to attend the meeting is Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq Khan — who also serves as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.
Diplomatic sources said Pakistan will emphasize counterterrorism cooperation, prevention of drug trafficking, and greater humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan’s population, which continues to face severe economic hardship and food insecurity.
Islamabad is also expected to raise concerns over militants, which they claim are finding safe havens on Afghan soil.
Meanwhile, representatives from Iran, China, and Russia will participate in a separate quadrilateral consultation on Afghanistan’s evolving security landscape. The four countries are expected to jointly oppose the establishment of any foreign military bases in Afghanistan — a stance reflecting shared resistance to renewed Western military presence in the region.
FM Muttaqi heads to Moscow for talks on Afghanistan
Pakistan, Malaysia urge inclusive governance and protection of rights in Afghanistan
Pakistan and Malaysia have called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and the protection of fundamental rights.
In a joint statement issued at the end of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Malaysia from October 5 to 7, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and a sustainable future for its people.
They also underlined the importance of continued engagement with the Islamic Emirate, particularly for combating terrorism, to prevent the use of Afghan soil against other countries.
The leaders also stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian assistance and capacity building for the Afghan population.
The Islamic Emirate has previously said that it respects human rights according to Sharia, and that the current government is inclusive.
UN to investigate suspected abuses in Afghanistan
The United Nations Human Rights Council is to investigate abuses in Afghanistan, which could eventually enable criminal investigations into suspected violations by both the Islamic Emirate and foreign troops, including those from the United States, Reuters reported on Monday.
The United States, which had troops in Afghanistan until 2021 within a NATO coalition, has previously opposed scrutiny of its actions, for example, by the International Criminal Court, but backed research into suspected IEA violations.
President Donald Trump has disengaged from the Geneva rights council and did not take a stance in the negotiations on the EU proposal for the investigation, diplomats said.
However, a State Department spokesperson said late on Sunday, before it was adopted on Monday without a vote: “Under the leadership of President Trump, the United States government will not tolerate international organizations that attempt to exert unlawful jurisdiction over American troops.”
The European Union motion calls for investigators to prepare evidence for future court proceedings and is among the strongest form of U.N. rights probe, on a par with existing investigations into suspected crimes in Syria and Myanmar.
For years, both Afghan and international rights groups have sought such a probe. Calls have become louder as the IEA tightened restrictions on women.
The IEA authorities say they respect rights in line with the Islamic law.
While the EU proposal for an investigation did not specifically mention abuses by international troops, it is described as “comprehensive” and has no time limit, meaning it could address these, diplomats said. The exact scope will be determined when investigators are appointed.
Investigations launched by the 47-member council can lead to war crimes prosecutions. Some countries which sent troops to Afghanistan, such as Britain and Australia, have initiated inquiries but prosecutions have been rare.
Fereshta Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch, called the launch a “significant step that could break a decades-long cycle of impunity”.
The new investigation would cooperate with an existing ICC probe. The ICC has previously indicated it would deprioritise suspected crimes by U.S. forces after Trump imposed sanctions in 2020 over its Afghanistan work.
China’s delegate Wang Nian criticised the proposal’s cost of $9.2 million over three years amid a U.N. funding crisis and said it was unbalanced.
