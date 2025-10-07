Latest News
Afghanistan rules out foreign bases as Moscow Format talks begin, echoing Lavrov’s warnings
Kabulov added that Russia itself has no plans to deploy bases in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has pledged that no foreign military bases will be allowed on Afghan soil, including the strategic Bagram Air Base, officials said Tuesday, during the opening of the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.
Speaking at the meeting, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov confirmed that Muttaqi “firmly stated that Afghanistan and its government will not permit the establishment of foreign military bases on their territory.”
Kabulov added that Russia itself has no plans to deploy bases in Afghanistan. "This is absolutely ruled out. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he categorically opposes the deployment of military bases in Afghanistan and neighboring states," he noted.
The statement comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States. Last month, US President Donald Trump reportedly threatened Afghan authorities with unspecified consequences if they refused to hand over control of the Bagram base — a long-standing hub of US military operations in the country.
The commitment from Kabul aligns closely with remarks made by Lavrov during the opening of the Moscow Format session, where he warned that the military presence of non-regional powers could destabilize Afghanistan and the wider region. Lavrov emphasized that Afghanistan should be integrated into regional political and economic processes without the interference of foreign military forces.
The Moscow Format, which includes Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, and Central Asian states, convenes annually to discuss regional security, counterterrorism, economic cooperation, and Afghanistan’s political reconciliation. Tuesday’s session marked the first formal participation of Afghanistan under the Taliban-led administration, highlighting growing regional engagement with Kabul.
Observers say the firm stance against foreign bases underscores Afghanistan’s effort to assert sovereignty while signaling alignment with Russia and other regional powers seeking to limit US influence in Central and South Asia.
Lavrov opens Moscow Format talks, calls for end to West’s ‘hostile policy’ toward Afghanistan
WATCH – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s full speech
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opened the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan on Tuesday, urging regional countries to strengthen cooperation with Kabul and condemning what he described as the “hostile policy” of Western nations toward Afghanistan.
Lavrov said the Moscow Format — which brings together Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, and the Central Asian republics — had evolved into a “high-profile international platform” uniting key regional stakeholders.
“It gives me great pleasure to open the 7th session of the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan,” he began. “It is encouraging that this format has turned into a high-profile international platform that brings together key states of the region.”
He emphasized that regional powers were genuinely committed — “not in word but indeed” — to helping Afghanistan become an independent state that lives in peace with its neighbors and “enjoys the respect of the whole international community.”
For the first time, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is attending the Moscow Format as an official participant. Lavrov thanked the Afghan delegation for engaging in the discussions, noting that “addressing issues that have to do with Afghanistan is not possible without the Afghans.”
Lavrov confirmed that he had met with Muttaqi ahead of the meeting to discuss the future of Russia-Afghanistan relations, as well as “tasks that the regional states face… to facilitate conditions for our common prosperity.” He said Moscow viewed Afghanistan’s inclusion in regional political and economic processes as essential to the broader security and development of Central and South Asia.
The Russian foreign minister reiterated Moscow’s position following its formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate government in July — a move that made Russia the first country to establish official diplomatic relations with Kabul’s new rulers.
“We announced the official recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and lifted restrictions for interstate cooperation,” Lavrov said, adding that Russia planned to expand efforts to combat terrorism, curb drug trafficking, and strengthen business ties with Afghanistan.
Lavrov also sharply criticized Western governments, accusing them of continuing to “seize sovereign Afghan financial assets” and maintain sanctions on the country’s banking system.
“We once again strongly urge them to adjust their confrontation policy, to give back what was taken, and to assume responsibility for post-conflict recovery — for compensating the damage done to the Afghan economy and infrastructure over the past decades,” he said.
He warned against any attempt to establish foreign military bases in Afghanistan or neighboring states, saying such moves would risk new instability. “The military presence of non-regional actors could lead to destabilization and new conflicts,” Lavrov cautioned.
The Moscow Format consultations — created in 2017 — aim to coordinate regional approaches to Afghanistan’s political reconciliation, counterterrorism, and economic cooperation. Tuesday’s session marks the first since Russia’s recognition of the IEA government and is expected to conclude with a joint statement outlining regional priorities for engagement with Kabul.
WATCH LAVROV’S FULL SPEECH HERE:
Moscow Format participants to discuss Afghanistan’s national security and regional cooperation
This year, a delegation from Belarus has also been invited as an observer, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan opens in Moscow on Tuesday, bringing together senior representatives from Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, and Central Asian states to discuss Afghanistan’s national reconciliation and regional security.
The forum — established in 2017 to foster dialogue among countries with stakes in Afghanistan’s stability — includes 11 members: Afghanistan, Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
This year, a delegation from Belarus has also been invited as an observer, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
For the first time, Afghanistan will be formally welcomed as a member of the format, with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expected to attend. The Islamic Emirate-led government’s participation signals Moscow’s growing engagement with Kabul despite the lack of formal international recognition of the IEA administration.
Among the participants expected to attend the meeting is Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq Khan — who also serves as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.
Diplomatic sources said Pakistan will emphasize counterterrorism cooperation, prevention of drug trafficking, and greater humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan’s population, which continues to face severe economic hardship and food insecurity.
Islamabad is also expected to raise concerns over militants, which they claim are finding safe havens on Afghan soil.
Meanwhile, representatives from Iran, China, and Russia will participate in a separate quadrilateral consultation on Afghanistan’s evolving security landscape. The four countries are expected to jointly oppose the establishment of any foreign military bases in Afghanistan — a stance reflecting shared resistance to renewed Western military presence in the region.
Iran and Pakistan discuss Afghan security ahead of Moscow Format talks
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, met with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad-Reza Bahrami, on Monday to review the latest developments in Afghanistan.
Senior diplomats from Iran and Pakistan have held talks in Moscow ahead of the 7th Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan, focusing on the country’s security challenges and the need for coordinated regional engagement.
Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, met with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad-Reza Bahrami, on Monday to review the latest developments in Afghanistan.
“Had a great meeting with Muhammad Reza Bahrami, my Iranian counterpart, in Moscow ahead of Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan starting tomorrow,” Sadiq wrote on X.
“We held in-depth discussions on the latest developments in Afghanistan and exchanged views on shared concerns, particularly the persistent threat of terrorism.”
According to Sadiq, both sides underscored the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation to address mutual security challenges. “We also explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing regional engagement to support stability and security,” he added.
The meeting comes as regional powers prepare for the Moscow Format summit, scheduled for Tuesday, which will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The agenda includes promoting national reconciliation in Afghanistan and expanding collaboration between Kabul and neighboring countries on political, economic, counterterrorism, and narcotics issues.
A joint statement is expected at the conclusion of the talks.
This year’s session is particularly significant as it marks the first Moscow Format meeting since Russia formally recognized the Islamic Emirate government. On July 4, 2025, Moscow accepted the credentials of the Islamic Emirate-appointed ambassador, becoming the first country to grant official recognition to the authorities in Kabul — a move that has reshaped regional dynamics around engagement with Afghanistan’s rulers.
