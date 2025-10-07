Afghanistan rules out foreign bases as Moscow Format talks begin, echoing Lavrov’s warnings

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opened the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan on Tuesday, urging regional countries to strengthen cooperation with Kabul and condemning what he described as the “hostile policy” of Western nations toward Afghanistan.

Lavrov said the Moscow Format — which brings together Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, and the Central Asian republics — had evolved into a “high-profile international platform” uniting key regional stakeholders.

“It gives me great pleasure to open the 7th session of the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan,” he began. “It is encouraging that this format has turned into a high-profile international platform that brings together key states of the region.”

He emphasized that regional powers were genuinely committed — “not in word but indeed” — to helping Afghanistan become an independent state that lives in peace with its neighbors and “enjoys the respect of the whole international community.”

For the first time, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is attending the Moscow Format as an official participant. Lavrov thanked the Afghan delegation for engaging in the discussions, noting that “addressing issues that have to do with Afghanistan is not possible without the Afghans.”

Lavrov confirmed that he had met with Muttaqi ahead of the meeting to discuss the future of Russia-Afghanistan relations, as well as “tasks that the regional states face… to facilitate conditions for our common prosperity.” He said Moscow viewed Afghanistan’s inclusion in regional political and economic processes as essential to the broader security and development of Central and South Asia.

The Russian foreign minister reiterated Moscow’s position following its formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate government in July — a move that made Russia the first country to establish official diplomatic relations with Kabul’s new rulers.

“We announced the official recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and lifted restrictions for interstate cooperation,” Lavrov said, adding that Russia planned to expand efforts to combat terrorism, curb drug trafficking, and strengthen business ties with Afghanistan.

Lavrov also sharply criticized Western governments, accusing them of continuing to “seize sovereign Afghan financial assets” and maintain sanctions on the country’s banking system.

“We once again strongly urge them to adjust their confrontation policy, to give back what was taken, and to assume responsibility for post-conflict recovery — for compensating the damage done to the Afghan economy and infrastructure over the past decades,” he said.

He warned against any attempt to establish foreign military bases in Afghanistan or neighboring states, saying such moves would risk new instability. “The military presence of non-regional actors could lead to destabilization and new conflicts,” Lavrov cautioned.

The Moscow Format consultations — created in 2017 — aim to coordinate regional approaches to Afghanistan’s political reconciliation, counterterrorism, and economic cooperation. Tuesday’s session marks the first since Russia’s recognition of the IEA government and is expected to conclude with a joint statement outlining regional priorities for engagement with Kabul.

WATCH LAVROV’S FULL SPEECH HERE: