Health
Local charity helps 200 children with cleft palates and cleft lips
Two hundred children with cleft palates and cleft lips are being operated on free of charge on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan by a charity organization in Kunduz province.
“Last year, we operated on 210 patients who were suffering from cleft palates and cleft lips, all of whom were cured,” said Allah Noor, head of Saadat Hospital in Kunduz.
According to provincial public health officials, patients from other provinces also come to this center for treatment.
“We have a plan to treat 200 patients with cleft palates and cleft lips; for now this service is at the level of Kunduz zone and even people from Maymana and Sheberghan-Mazar-e-Sharif are coming to this province for the surgery,” said Najibullah Sahil, head of Kunduz Public Health.
The families of these children meanwhile welcomed the move and said they had been able to afford treatment.
Health
45% of ARI cases in Afghanistan involve children under 5: WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report released Thursday that 45.1 percent of cases of acute respiratory infections in Afghanistan involve children.
Since October 2022, of the total 4,353,661 ARI cases reported, representing 13.3 percent of the total population of Afghanistan, 45.1 percent have afflicted children under five years of age, the report said.
In addition, ARI cases have increased since 2022 compared to the average of the previous three years.
The report also said that in the last month of February, over 828,000 ARI cases were newly reported.
Afghanistan experienced one of the coldest winters this year in decades.
WHO’s report said that following emergencies, an estimated 17 percent of impacted adults experience mild to moderate psychological disorders, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Decades of conflict and instability have left many Afghans vulnerable to mental health problems, which are risk factors for drug abuse, the report said.
Health
Chile detects first case of bird flu in a human
Chile detected the first case of bird flue in a human, the country’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.
The case was detected in a 53-year-old man who presented severe influenza symptoms, according to a statement issued by the ministry, but they noted the patient was in stable condition.
The government is also investigating the source of contagion as well as others who were in contact with the patient.
Chile has reported cases of the H5N1 bird flu since late last year in wild animals.
Recent cases in industrial farms caused the government to halt poultry exports. Industrial cases have also been detected in Argentina, but Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of poultry, remains free of the contagion.
Chilean health authorities noted the virus can be transmitted from birds or marine mammals to humans, but there is no known human-to-human transmission.
Earlier this year, Ecuador confirmed its first case of human transmission of bid flu in a 9-year-old girl. Global health officials have said risk of transmission between humans is low, but vaccine makers have been preparing bird flu shots for humans “just in case.”
Health
Kabul military hospital specialists perform life-changing surgery on Helmand man
Brigadier General Dr. Abdul Wali Ahmadzai and a team of specialists at the Kabul military hospital have successfully operated on a man from Helmand who was born with a club foot.
The medical team from the orthopedic department of the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Kabul, said the patient, Abdul Ahmad, never received corrective surgery on his right foot as a child.
“He had not seen a doctor, he was in a defective condition,” a statement issued by the hospital read.
Now, however, Ahmad’s foot has been realigned and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Another success story was Sara, a 13-year-old girl, who had been struggling with a severe limb deformity and had been unable to walk. After successful surgery, she can now walk, doctors said.
According to the statement, the team of specialists has made enormous progress in recent months in treating patients – often performing life-changing surgery.
With the appointment of qualified staff and ensuring standards are maintained, treatment being offered is helping to prevent patients from having to travel to neighboring countries for medical treatment.
Suspect in Mazar-e-Sharif bombings arrested: GDI
Local charity helps 200 children with cleft palates and cleft lips
LSG and Punjab Kings victorious in their respective IPL matches
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
Women-run radio station closed for playing music during Ramazan
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Pakistani police serve arrest warrants on former PM Imran Khan
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
School poisonings, if deliberate, deserve death: Iran leader
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Tahawol: Russia’s new foreign strategy against world discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic ties discussed
Saar: Holding SCO meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: 52nd regular session of Human Rights Council discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
-
Health3 days ago
Chile detects first case of bird flu in a human
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s exports total $2 billion for last solar year
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNSC condemns continued ‘terrorist attacks’ against civilians in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two women killed in knife attack at Lisbon Ismaili center
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA hoping to increase the number of soldiers to as many as 200,000 by end of this solar year
-
World5 days ago
Fire during protest at migrant center kills 38 in Mexico, officials say
-
Regional3 days ago
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow