Local charity helps 200 children with cleft palates and cleft lips

(Last Updated On: April 2, 2023)

Two hundred children with cleft palates and cleft lips are being operated on free of charge on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan by a charity organization in Kunduz province.

“Last year, we operated on 210 patients who were suffering from cleft palates and cleft lips, all of whom were cured,” said Allah Noor, head of Saadat Hospital in Kunduz.

According to provincial public health officials, patients from other provinces also come to this center for treatment.

“We have a plan to treat 200 patients with cleft palates and cleft lips; for now this service is at the level of Kunduz zone and even people from Maymana and Sheberghan-Mazar-e-Sharif are coming to this province for the surgery,” said Najibullah Sahil, head of Kunduz Public Health.

The families of these children meanwhile welcomed the move and said they had been able to afford treatment.