Man arrested after explosive device found in luggage at US airport
A man was arrested and charged with attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft after his bag triggered an alarm at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania, US authorities said on Wednesday.
The FBI said that Mark Muffley, 40, from Lansford, Pennsylvania, checked a suitcase on Monday for a flight that was heading to Sanford, Florida, Reuters reported.
The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said one of its officials located a suspicious item inside the suitcase that appeared to be a live explosive device.
“FBI and local law enforcement bomb technicians determined that the item was indeed a live explosive device,” a TSA spokesperson said.
The bag triggered an alarm and officials found what they described as a “circular compound” hidden in the lining of the baggage, with two fuses and powder concealed in wax paper and plastic wrap, the FBI said in its formal complaint.
The “powder is suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks,” the complaint added.
“The black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers.”
After the alarm went off, authorities paged Muffley to report to security at the airport. Minutes later, Muffley was seen leaving the airport, the FBI added. Later that evening, he was arrested at his home.
Further details on the incident, including Muffley’s alleged intent, were not immediately known. Reuters could not immediately contact Muffley or a representative.
ABC News reported Muffley was due in court on Thursday.
The airport said it had closed a part of its main terminal briefly on Monday while authorities probed the suspicious package.
Two trains collide in Greece, 26 killed, at least 85 injured
Twenty-six people were killed and at least 85 injured after two trains collided head-on in Greece late on Tuesday night, the fire brigade said, while the circumstances of the crash remained unclear.
An intercity passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki collided with a cargo train outside the city of Larissa in central Greece, said the governor of the Thessaly region.
“The collision was very strong,” governor Konstantinos Agorastos told SKAI TV, adding the first four carriages of the passenger train had derailed.
The first two carriages, which caught fire after the collision, were “almost completely destroyed,” said Agorastos.
About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. One passenger told state broadcaster ERT he managed to escape after breaking the train window with his suitcase.
“There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming,” a young man who was evacuated to a nearby bridge told SKAI TV.
“It was like an earthquake,” Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.
Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road. Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.
“The evacuation of passengers is under way in very difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains,” fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in a televised address.
In the early hours of Wednesday, footage from state broadcaster ERT showed rescue workers with headlights searching the wreckage and surrounding fields for survivors.
Local media reported about 350 people were travelling on the passenger train, which departed Athens around 19:30 local time (0530 GMT). The fire brigade said it was informed of the accident shortly before midnight on Tuesday. The cargo train had been travelling from Thessaloniki to Larissa.
The passenger train is operated by the Italian group Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, which according to its website is the main provider of rail transport for passengers and freight in Greece and runs 342 passenger and commercial routes a day.
Russia closes airspace over St Petersburg after drone spotted
Russia temporarily closed airspace over St. Petersburg, and the city’s Pulkovo Airport temporarily suspended all flights on Tuesday.
The announcement was made on the city government’s official Telegram channel and came amid unconfirmed reports that an unidentified object or a drone was spotted above St. Petersburg.
“Pulkovo Airport temporarily does not accept or send aircraft,” the city government’s notice read.
Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported howeverthat flights from the airport were delayed until 12 p.m. Moscow time, and that the airport was operating as normal.
According to Newsweek, the city’s government posted an update at around 12:30 p.m. local time, saying: “The sky in St. Petersburg is open: all temporary restrictions have been lifted.”
Data from the Flightradar24 service showed 200 square kilometers (124 miles) of airspace had been closed over St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. A Newsweek search found that at least five flights had been diverted from Pulkovo Airport.
The state-run TASS news agency also cited an unnamed source as saying that airspace within a 200-kilometer (124-mile) radius of Pulkovo Airport was ordered closed until 1:20 p.m. local time.
Russian news outlet Baza reported that local authorities had introduced a “Carpet” plan after an unidentified object was seen approaching the city. Fighter jets had been dispatched to investigate, Newsweek reported.
According to Baza, the fighter jets were sent to intercept an object that was coming from the Gulf of Finland.
China urges peace in Ukraine after U.S. warns against aiding Russia
China said on Monday it sought dialogue and a peaceful solution for Ukraine despite U.S. warnings that Beijing might be considering weapons supplies for its ally Russia’s invasion.
Air-raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and other cities overnight and a Russian missile killed one person in the western town of Khmelnitskyi, Reuters reported.
China, which declared a “no limits” alliance with Russia shortly before the invasion a year ago, has refused to condemn the onslaught and last week published a 12-point plan calling for a ceasefire and gradual de-escalation by both sides.
Kyiv struck a receptive tone on some aspects of the plan while reiterating there could be no peace without a total Russian withdrawal – a non-starter for Moscow.
“I really want (victory) to happen this year. For this we have everything – motivation, confidence, friends, diplomacy,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.
China’s foreign ministry said it had kept contact with all sides in the crisis including Kyiv and its position was clear.
“The core is to call for peace and promote dialogue and promote a political solution to the crisis,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing in Beijing.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the Chinese plan should be analyzed in detail and account for the interests of all sides, but for now Moscow saw no signs suggesting a peaceful resolution was feasible.
“We are paying a great deal of attention to the plan of our Chinese friends … This is a very long and intense process,” Peskov told reporters.
Washington believes Beijing is considering military aid to Russia. “If it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin last week hailed “new frontiers” in ties with Beijing and indicated that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would soon visit Moscow.
NATO and the West say their objective is to help Kyiv repel an imperial-style land grab by Moscow, which has derided its fellow former Soviet republic as an artificial state.
