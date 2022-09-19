Latest News
Mark Frerichs released after IEA and US agree to prisoner swap
A top Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) official, Haji Bashir Noorzai, has been released after almost 20 years in Guantanamo Bay. He arrived in Kabul on Monday.
He was one of the last Afghans detained at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, according to sources.
According to the IEA’s foreign minister, the US freed the official on Monday in exchange for American engineer Mark Frerichs.
“Haji Bashir was released after two decades of imprisonment and arrived in Kabul today,” said Mohammad Naeem, an IEA spokesperson based in Doha, in a Tweet.
Haji Bashir Noorzai was detained and accused of bringing more than $50 million worth of heroin into the United States.
Speaking at a gathering on Monday, Bashir Noorzai said that his exchange for the American citizen Mark Frerichs will help resolve problems between Afghanistan and the US.
He also called on the world to talk to the Islamic Emirate and choose the way of negotiation.
Noorzai’s attorney denied that his client was a drug dealer and argued that the accusations against him should be dropped since American government agents had deceived him into thinking he would not be detained.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi informed the media that they had swapped Frerichs on Monday morning and received Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had spent nearly two decades in prison after being accused of drug offenses.
“The way of force, war and coercion never gives results,” Muttaqi said in the conference. He emphasized on talks and negotiations to solve all the issues, because according to him, this matter has been proven by the Doha Agreement.
Frerichs, a veteran of the U.S. Navy from Lombard, Illinois, spent ten years working on development projects in Afghanistan. He was kidnapped at the start of February 2020.
IEA ‘alarmed’ over Tajik-Kyrgyz border clashes
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Sunday the border clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were “alarming” and that continued clashes could affect the security of the region.
The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement “these clashes have caused problems for civilians on both sides, particularly, leading to the displacement of thousands of civilians on the Kyrgyz side. The casualties and displacement of civilians is unfortunate.
“The Islamic Emirate calls on both sides to resolve border issues through dialogue and understanding. Continued clashes can undermine the security and stability of the entire region,” the statement read.
This comes after border clashes started on Wednesday, with the two sides later agreeing to a cease-fire, but both sides accused each other of breaching the deal, and Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency in the Batken region late Friday.
Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from the border clashes with Tajikistan rose to 36, with 129 others getting injured, its Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Kyrgyzstan also said nearly 136,000 residents were evacuated from villages near Tajikistan.
In a statement on Saturday, the UN secretary-general’s spokesman called on the leadership of the two countries to engage in dialogue for a lasting cease-fire. “Both sides should take full advantage of the existing mechanisms on the ground to defuse tensions,” Stephane Dujarric said.
At least 6,000 Afghan refugees leave for Iran daily: Envoy
The Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Bahadur Aminian, says at least 6,000 Afghan citizens enter Iran every day and that only about half have visas.
The rest enter illegally, he said, adding that these migrants risk falling victim to human traffickers.
Speaking to the BBC Aminian said the only way to reduce the wave of refugees into Iran was to create job opportunities in Afghanistan.
He said Tehran was ready to work with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in this respect.
Khalil Rahman Haqqani, the Acting Minister of Refugee and Repatriation, meanwhile said that in order to prevent illegal immigration and drug trafficking, the deployment of special military forces was needed along the border between the two countries, which, according to him, is possible with the cooperation of both countries.
Iran in the west and Pakistan in the east of Afghanistan are transit destinations for Afghan refugees who use them to reach third countries.
Kabulov says US ‘no longer included in Extended Troika’
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said the United States is no longer included in the Extended Troika, and instead, Iran will take its place.
In a televised interview with Sputnik last week, Kabulov said the US was using this structure to advance its own interests, and that Washington’s participation in the Extended Troika was not beneficial for Afghanistan.
“America was trying to use its presence in this structure to advance its interests, this approach was in conflict with the interests of Afghanistan, Russia and the entire region; Iran’s presence in this structure is more important than America, we hope that India will also actively participate in this process,” said Kabulov.
Kabulov also indicated that the troika members hoped to hold discussions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the coming weeks.
“Establishing an inclusive government is the central topic of our discussion with the Afghan leadership; the new Troika members will try to meet with the new rulers of Afghanistan to convince them to bring reforms in various sectors,” Kabulov said.
“The Taliban (IEA) want their government to be recognized, but they need to know the relationship between this issue and their domestic politics. We will hold talks with the new government in the coming weeks, and then the Moscow format meeting will be held before the coming of the new year,” he said.
