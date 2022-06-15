Members of UNHRC discuss Afghanistan’s issues in Geneva

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2022)

Members of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday held a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss the political, humanitarian and human rights situations in Afghanistan.

Rosemary A. DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, stated that after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government took office, a complicated political, economic, humanitarian and immigration crisis arose in Afghanistan.

“Since the rise of the Taliban (IEA), a tough political, economic, humanitarian and immigration crisis has arisen in Afghanistan, and human rights, especially women’s rights, have lagged behind,” she said.

Simultaneously, Trine Heimerback, Norway’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that if the interim government wants to be part of the international community, it must meet and respect the demands of the international community.

“Respecting the human rights will ensure the establishment of an inclusive government along with the lasting peace in Afghanistan, and facilitate the path to international legitimacy. If the Taliban (IEA) wants to be part of the international community and the financial system of the global economy, they must comply with our demands,” said Heimerback.

In addition, Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said: “I recently visited Afghanistan, met with senior government officials, and expressed global concern about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Apparently, they are committed to human rights, but practical steps need to be taken because the situation in Afghanistan is bad and action needs to be taken in all areas.”

Meanwhile, the IEA has repeatedly stated that it respects the human rights of women within the framework of Sharia and has provided all the conditions for achieving universal legitimacy.