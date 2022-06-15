Latest News
Members of UNHRC discuss Afghanistan’s issues in Geneva
Members of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday held a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss the political, humanitarian and human rights situations in Afghanistan.
Rosemary A. DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, stated that after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government took office, a complicated political, economic, humanitarian and immigration crisis arose in Afghanistan.
“Since the rise of the Taliban (IEA), a tough political, economic, humanitarian and immigration crisis has arisen in Afghanistan, and human rights, especially women’s rights, have lagged behind,” she said.
Simultaneously, Trine Heimerback, Norway’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that if the interim government wants to be part of the international community, it must meet and respect the demands of the international community.
“Respecting the human rights will ensure the establishment of an inclusive government along with the lasting peace in Afghanistan, and facilitate the path to international legitimacy. If the Taliban (IEA) wants to be part of the international community and the financial system of the global economy, they must comply with our demands,” said Heimerback.
In addition, Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said: “I recently visited Afghanistan, met with senior government officials, and expressed global concern about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Apparently, they are committed to human rights, but practical steps need to be taken because the situation in Afghanistan is bad and action needs to be taken in all areas.”
Meanwhile, the IEA has repeatedly stated that it respects the human rights of women within the framework of Sharia and has provided all the conditions for achieving universal legitimacy.
Central Bank discusses monetary policies with university lecturers
Officials at the country’s central bank – Da Afghanistan Bank – said Wednesday they have embarked on a series of discussions with professors and lecturers from financial faculties of universities to find solutions to increase the value of the Afghan currency.
The Monetary Policy discussions are being held between central bank officials and university staff across the country in a bid to find ways to preserve and strengthen the value of the Afghan currency, officials said.
“The purpose of these meetings is to see how we can get the professors’ views on the monetary policy so that we do not face any problems in this area in the future,” said Idrees, the acting governor of Da Afghanistan Bank.
Economists have welcomed the move and say advice from the academics could help stabilize the currency.
According to these experts, in order to stabilize the Afghan currency, domestic production must also be increased.
“The Afghan currency is in a good position against the currencies of neighboring countries, and it is a good thing that the Da Afghanistan Bank officials are meeting with economists about the monetary policy,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economist.
“We welcome the step by the Da Afghanistan Bank and such meetings should be held with such professionals on such important issues so that we do not face any problems in the future,” Hakimullah Siddiqi, another economist said.
The private sector also urges officials of Da Afghanistan Bank to increase the level of engagement with experts.
OIC, EU envoys for Afghanistan meet, agree to reinforce mutual cooperation
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Tarig Ali Bakheet, held a meeting with the Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, Thomas Nicholson, on Tuesday and discussed the unfolding developments in Afghanistan.
In a series of tweets the OIC said discussions at the meeting focused on the sustained and multi-pronged engagement of the OIC with Afghanistan.
“Unfolding developments in the country, too, were at the center of the exchange,” the OIC said.
Russia hints it may recognise IEA government
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan has said Moscow may recognise the interim Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government and has reserved grain for the South Asian country to stave off the possible food crisis there.
“There is such a possibility. Its conditions were determined by both the Russian president and foreign minister,” Zamir Kabulov told the Russian state TV Channel One Russia.
Kabulov said the IEA is willing to cooperate with Russia and work in line with international rules, TRT reported.
