Science & Technology
Meta announces AI training and inference chip project
Meta Platforms (META.O) on Thursday shared new details on its data center projects to better support artificial intelligence work, including a custom chip “family” being developed in-house.
The Facebook and Instagram owner said in a series of blog posts that it designed a first-generation chip in 2020 as part of the Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) program. The aim was to improve efficiency for the recommendations models it uses to serve ads and other content in news feeds, Reuters reported.
This news agency previously reported that the company was not planning to deploy its first in-house AI chip widely and was already working on a successor. The blog posts portrayed the first MTIA chip as a learning opportunity.
The first MTIA chip was focused exclusively on an AI process called inference, in which algorithms trained on huge amounts of data make judgments about whether to show, say, a dance video or a cat meme as the next post in a user’s feed, the posts said.
Joel Coburn, a software engineer at Meta, said during a presentation about the new chip that Meta had initially turned to graphics processing units, or GPUs, for inference tasks, but found they were not well suited to inference work.
Meta’s blog posts acknowledged that its first MTIA chip stumbled with high-complexity AI models, but noted that it handled low- and medium-complexity models more efficiently than competitor chips.
The MTIA chip also used only 25 watts of power – a fraction of what market-leading chips from suppliers such as Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) consume – and used an open-source chip architecture called RISC-V, Meta said.
Meta also provided an update on plans to redesign its data centers around more modern AI-oriented networking and cooling systems, saying it would break ground on its first such facility this year.
The new design would be 31% cheaper and could be built twice as quickly as the company’s current data centers, an employee said in a video explaining the changes.
Meta said it has an AI-powered system to help its engineers create computer code, similar to tools offered by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O).
Science & Technology
U.S. charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China
The United States on Tuesday announced charges in five cases involving alleged efforts to steal technology to benefit China, Russia and Iran including a former Apple Inc (AAPL.O) engineer accused of targeting the company’s technology on autonomous systems, including self-driving cars, and then fleeing to China, Reuters reported.
The cases detailed at a Justice Department press conference centered on allegations concerning the theft of trade secrets and other technology. Two of the cases involved what U.S. officials called procurement networks created to help Russia’s military and intelligence services obtain sensitive technology.
The five cases were the first announced by a U.S. “strike force” formed in February in part to protect sensitive technologies, though the investigations began before it was created, read the report.
“We stand vigilant in enforcing U.S. laws to stop the flow of sensitive technologies to our foreign adversaries,” Matt Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, told reporters. “We are committed to doing all we can to prevent these advanced tools from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries.”
The former Apple engineer, identified as 35-year-old Weibao Wang, formerly resided in Mountain View, California, and was hired by Apple in 2016, according to an April indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
In 2017, he accepted a U.S.-based job with a Chinese company working to develop self-driving cars before resigning from Apple, but waited about four months before informing Apple of his new job, according to the indictment, Reuters reported.
After his last day at Apple, the company discovered that he had accessed large amounts of proprietary data in the days before his departure, the Justice Department said. Federal agents searched his home in June 2018 and found “large quantities” of data from Apple, it added. Shortly after the search, he boarded a plane to China, the department said.
Apple’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when the company started to design a vehicle from scratch. A December report said Apple had postponed the car’s planned launch to 2026. Reports filed with the state of California show Apple is testing vehicles on the state’s roads.
Apple declined to comment on the case.
In a second case related to China, U.S. prosecutors announced charges against Liming Li, 64, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, for allegedly stealing trade secrets from his California-based employers to build his own competing business in China.
Prosecutors in New York charged Nikolaos “Nikos” Bogonikolos, 49, of Greece with smuggling U.S.-origin military technologies to Russia while he was operating as a defense contractor for NATO.
Russian nationals Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Vasilii Sergeyevich Besedin were each charged in Arizona for allegedly using their Florida-based company to send aircraft parts to Russian airline companies, while the Commerce Department in a parallel action suspended their export privileges.
In addition, prosecutors in New York announced charges against Xiangjiang Qiao, also known as Joe Hansen, 39, for allegedly using a Chinese company that is the target of American sanctions to provide materials used in the production of weapons of mass destruction to Iran, Reuters reported.
Qiao and Wang remain at large in China, while the other four defendants were arrested, U.S. officials said.
Attorneys for Patsulya and Besedin, who were arrested on May 11, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An attorney for Li did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not determine who is representing Bogonikolos.
Science & Technology
AWCC continues to connect the nation, opens new branch in Kapisa
The Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Sunday opened a new sales and services center and rolled out 4G internet services in Mahmood Raqi, the capital of Kapisa province.
The deputy governor of Kapisa, the head of telecommunications and information technology, the head of Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) and a number of other local officials attended the opening ceremony.
The head of the central zone of AWCC said that the new branch is equipped with advanced facilities and going forward, customers’ queries and problems will be addressed in a timely manner.
“This branch is equipped with all the facilities and is at the service of the people of Kapisa. It solves problems in telecommunications services, be it SIM card or internet,” said Suleiman Khurram, head of the central zone of AWCC.
Kapisa deputy governor welcomed the opening of the branch and the launch of 4G services. He also emphasized that Kapisa is now secure and asked AWCC to expand services to its districts.
“Kapisa has districts where telecommunication services have not yet been provided. We have large valleys where telecommunication services have not yet been provided. We want you to bring such services there as well. Security prevails there,” said Sheikh Asadullah Senan, the deputy governor of Kapisa.
Meanwhile, the director of telecommunications and information technology of Kapisa, emphasized that the office is ready to cooperate with telecom companies to provide cell phone and internet services in the province.
“I am very grateful to AWCC. The people of Kapisa are very happy about this. We are fully ready to cooperate with telecommunications companies,” said Delawar Burhan, Kapisa’s director of telecommunications and information technology.
AWCC officials say that they are hoping to expand services to remote areas in the province in coordination with local authorities.
Science & Technology
Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.
“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk wrote in a Friday tweet. He added that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while Musk will stay closely connected to product design and new technology.
Before that announcement, NBCUniversal said Friday that Yaccarino would step down immediately as chairwoman for global advertising and partnerships, AP reported.
Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has long insisted that he would step down as top executive at the company, which is now called X Corp.
Few expect Musk to remove himself from the decision-making process at Twitter, however.
“While he’s stepping back from the CEO title, Musk is far from likely to step back from calling the product shots,” said Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester Research.
Yaccarino, with deep roots in the advertising industry, could be a linchpin in Twitter’s future.
Luring advertisers is critical for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing harm to their brands in the ensuing chaos. Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned, but provided no details.
Mark DiMassimo, founder and creative chief of ad agency DiGo, said Yaccarino successfully integrated and digitized ad sales at Comcast and NBC — and that her track record of cross-selling ads across different platforms could appeal to Musk as he tries to transform Twitter from a social media company to a bigger media platform.
Yaccarino worked at NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years — with her team generating more than $100 billion in ad sales since 2011, her company bio notes.
According to LinkedIn, Yaccarino previously served as NBC’s chair for advertising and client partnerships and as president of cable entertainment and digital advertising sales. Prior to her time with NBC, Yaccarino worked at global entertainment company Turner for almost two decades.
Last month, Yaccarino interviewed Musk on a Miami stage last month in front of hundreds of advertisers.
“If anyone can translate the Musk vision into advantages for marketers she’ll be able to do it,” DiMassimo said Friday, prior to Musk’s confirmation. “Even though there’s skepticism and all marketers live in the ‘show me’ state right now with regard to Twitter, if in fact she does go to Twitter this is a powerfully reassuring move.”
Musk said he never intended to be CEO of Tesla, and that he didn’t want to be chief executive of any other companies either, preferring to see himself as an engineer. Musk also said at the time that he expected an organizational restructuring of Twitter to be completed in the next week or so. It’s been nearly six months since he said that.
Bantering with Twitter followers late last year, Musk expressed pessimism about the prospects for a new CEO, saying that person “must like pain a lot” to run a company that “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”
“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted at the time.
