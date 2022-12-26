Business
MoIC expects Afghanistan’s exports to reach $2 billion this year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) officials say they are trying to increase the volume of Afghanistan’s exports to more than two billion dollars by the end of this year.
According to MoIC, Afghanistan’s export goods mainly include dry fruits, coal, handicrafts, especially carpets and sugarcane.
The ministry officials have added that they intend to draw investors’ attention to Afghanistan’s export items in regional and global expos.
“In the first nine months of this year, we were able to export more than one billion two hundred and fifty million dollars, and according to our plans, this year, Inshallah we will export two billion dollars,” said Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“Our exports are continuing and we are sure that they will be more than two billion dollars,” he added.
However, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says there are still problems transferring money through banks; therefore, Afghanistan has not been able to increase the volume of its exports.
“If the problem of banks is not solved at the global level, our trade and business will really face serious challenges,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of ACCI.
Economic experts meanwhile have stated that there are problems in transferring money through banking systems, so the Islamic Emirate needs to focus on small and large private investments.
Business
IEA waives tax penalties for traders and investors
The senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan held a ceremony on Sunday related to the waiver of tax penalties for businessmen and investors titled “waiver of tax penalties, supporting industry and trade” at the presidential palace.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said in this ceremony that this measure was taken to support the businessmen and investors of the country.
Baradar has emphasized that currently all government expenses and budgets are financed from domestic revenues and it is necessary for the Ministry of Finance to provide full transparency in the field of tax collection.
He has also said that this transparency should be established in such a way that neither the Islamic Emirate’s revenues are lost nor undue taxes are imposed on investors and industrialists.
“It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance to create transparency in tax collection; transparency in such a way that the revenues of the Islamic Emirate are not lost, nor are unnecessary taxes imposed on investors and industrialists,” said Ghani Baradar.
The Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, however, has called on the businessmen and investors of the country to pay their taxes on time, otherwise, they will face legal action.
“The tax that is imposed by the Ministry of Finance should be paid in a transparent manner on time,” said Hanafi.
Simultaneously, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has also said that they have tried to provide facilities for traders outside and at the borders and customs to the best of their ability.
In addition, the officials of the ministries of finance and trade of industries say that the waiver of tax penalties for businessmen and investors is a good measure to support the private sector of the country and that they are trying to facilitate more facilities for investors in the country.
“The officials have tried to create facilities for progress in trade and industry and strongly support the private sector,” said Hedayatullah Badri, finance minister.
The officials of the Islamic Emirate meanwhile have asked the businessmen and investors to make effective use of the facilities and expand their investments in different sectors so that the economic problems in the country will be reduced and the working environment for the people will be favorable.
Business
IEA discusses business opportunities with Tatarstan and Iranian businessmen
Nooruddin Azizi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of commerce and industry met with representatives of the private sector of the Republic of Tatarstan and Iran in Kabul on Thursday where they discussed investment opportunities in the country.
In a series of tweets, the ministry said that the deputy minister of mines and petroleum and representatives of the ministry of energy and water also discussed investment opportunities with the visiting businessmen.
According to the commerce ministry, officials from the different ministries provided information on potential projects that can be rolled out as well as the location of potential coal mines in various provinces in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, a decision was made regarding the time and venue for another meeting and for the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the investors and Afghanistan.
The commerce ministry said that a draft MoU and information will be shared with both sides and that officials of the Republic of Tatarstan (KR Group) and investors from Iran are ready to invest in the production of electricity from coal in Afghanistan.
Business
DAB confirms the newly printed Afghani banknotes are still not in circulation
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said on Tuesday that the new Afghani banknotes, which were printed in Poland and shipped to Afghanistan in early November, have not been put into circulation yet.
A spokesman for DAB said they are working on a mechanism to put the new banknotes into circulation, while simultaneously recalling the old notes.
“Printing and circulating banknotes is an ordinary duty of central banks. Da Afghanistan Bank also carries out the same considering reasonable monetary policies, market necessity and resources. We call on citizens to pay greater attention to the protection of the banknotes so that they will not wear out quickly,” said Hasibullah Noori, a spokesman for DAB.
Afghanistan, which is a cash-driven economy, has not had new banknotes injected into its economy in more than a year. As a result the existing banknotes, especially smaller denominations, are mostly torn, held together with sellotape and generally in very bad condition.
This has added to the frustrations of an already cash-strapped society.
“The new banknotes which have arrived at the central bank should enter circulation in order to remove people’s concerns. Banks also do not accept old notes. We suggest that old notes should be taken out of circulation,” said Mirwais Haji Zada, a local businessman.
Abdul Jabbar Safi, another businessman, said: “The new banknotes should systematically enter circulation so that the value of Afghani will not be affected.”
Saar: Iran’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
MoIC expects Afghanistan’s exports to reach $2 billion this year
IEA foreign minister urges Iran to release Afghan prisoners
Potzel calls on Western nations to reopen their embassies in Kabul
China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Afghanistan exports biscuits to Kazakhstan
MoIC ships large consignment of Afghan products to Europe
IEA meets Chinese reps at Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar province
Saar: Iran’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar: Waiver of tax penalties by IEA discussed
Tahawol: Russia hosting Intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Saar: Efforts for reopening of universities for girls discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s foreign minister tells IEA banned TTP is Pakistan’s ‘red line’
-
Sport4 days ago
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO concerned over increasing reports of severe COVID-19 cases in China
-
Health3 days ago
Millions of Afghan children inoculated against measles, polio in nationwide campaign
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Chromite mine discovered in Kandahar’s Daman district
-
Featured5 days ago
Fans disappointed as Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly
-
Sport2 days ago
Ariana Television’s ‘sporting’ year in review