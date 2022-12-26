MoIC expects Afghanistan’s exports to reach $2 billion this year

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) officials say they are trying to increase the volume of Afghanistan’s exports to more than two billion dollars by the end of this year.

According to MoIC, Afghanistan’s export goods mainly include dry fruits, coal, handicrafts, especially carpets and sugarcane.

The ministry officials have added that they intend to draw investors’ attention to Afghanistan’s export items in regional and global expos.

“In the first nine months of this year, we were able to export more than one billion two hundred and fifty million dollars, and according to our plans, this year, Inshallah we will export two billion dollars,” said Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.

“Our exports are continuing and we are sure that they will be more than two billion dollars,” he added.

However, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says there are still problems transferring money through banks; therefore, Afghanistan has not been able to increase the volume of its exports.

“If the problem of banks is not solved at the global level, our trade and business will really face serious challenges,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of ACCI.

Economic experts meanwhile have stated that there are problems in transferring money through banking systems, so the Islamic Emirate needs to focus on small and large private investments.