IEA waives tax penalties for traders and investors

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2022)

The senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan held a ceremony on Sunday related to the waiver of tax penalties for businessmen and investors titled “waiver of tax penalties, supporting industry and trade” at the presidential palace.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said in this ceremony that this measure was taken to support the businessmen and investors of the country.

Baradar has emphasized that currently all government expenses and budgets are financed from domestic revenues and it is necessary for the Ministry of Finance to provide full transparency in the field of tax collection.

He has also said that this transparency should be established in such a way that neither the Islamic Emirate’s revenues are lost nor undue taxes are imposed on investors and industrialists.

“It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance to create transparency in tax collection; transparency in such a way that the revenues of the Islamic Emirate are not lost, nor are unnecessary taxes imposed on investors and industrialists,” said Ghani Baradar.

The Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, however, has called on the businessmen and investors of the country to pay their taxes on time, otherwise, they will face legal action.

“The tax that is imposed by the Ministry of Finance should be paid in a transparent manner on time,” said Hanafi.

Simultaneously, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has also said that they have tried to provide facilities for traders outside and at the borders and customs to the best of their ability.

In addition, the officials of the ministries of finance and trade of industries say that the waiver of tax penalties for businessmen and investors is a good measure to support the private sector of the country and that they are trying to facilitate more facilities for investors in the country.

“The officials have tried to create facilities for progress in trade and industry and strongly support the private sector,” said Hedayatullah Badri, finance minister.

The officials of the Islamic Emirate meanwhile have asked the businessmen and investors to make effective use of the facilities and expand their investments in different sectors so that the economic problems in the country will be reduced and the working environment for the people will be favorable.