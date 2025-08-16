Regional
More than 300 people dead in Pakistan after heavy rains, floods
More than 300 people are dead in northwest Pakistan after two days of intense rains and floods, local officials said on Saturday.
Rescue efforts and clearing of blocked roads were ongoing with the release of emergency funds, they said, adding that the heavy rains would continue until August 21, Reuters reported.
Cloud bursts, flash floods, lightning strikes, landslides, and the collapse of buildings caused the most deadly spell of this year’s monsoon season. By early Saturday, 307 were confirmed dead, with more people missing, in the hills and mountains of the region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.
Not only Pakistan but also parts of neighbouring India and Nepal have been hit hard by heavy rains, flooding and other rain-related incidents over the past week.
Buner district, a three-and-a-half hour drive north from Pakistan’s capital Islamabad in normal times, was among the country’s worst-hit, with 184 killed and widespread damage to infrastructure, crops and orchards, local officials said. A cloud burst, fallen trees and flash floods swept away people and possessions.
People, including women and children, remained trapped by floodwaters in some areas of Buner, with 93 bodies recovered.
In another area, Shangla, the collapse of the roof of a building due to the downpour caused many of the 34 deaths, said the provincial Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah.
He said that local officials had been dispatched to the flooded areas to supervise relief operations and assess the damage.
Medical camps, he said, were being established for the flood victims, along with arrangements for families who lost their homes to be provided with cooked meals. Shah said that heavy machinery would be deployed to clear and restore roads.
Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said that civilian and military teams were carrying out rescue and relief operations, while the prime minister had chaired an emergency meeting.
“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are injured, and many whose homes and livelihoods have been swept away,” Dar said in a statement on social media.
On Friday, a rescue helicopter had crashed, due to bad weather, killing the five crew members.
Floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir kill 60, over 100 missing
At least 60 people have died and more than 100 are missing, a day after sudden, heavy rain caused floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir, authorities and local media said on Friday, the second such disaster in the Himalayas in a little over a week.
Gushing mudslides and floodwaters inundated the village of Chasoti in Indian Kashmir on Thursday, washing away pilgrims who had gathered for lunch before trekking up the hill for a popular pilgrimage site, Reuters reported.
“We heard a huge sound and it was followed by a flash flood and slush. People were shouting, and some of them fell in the Chenab River. Others were buried under the debris,” said Rakesh Sharma, a pilgrim who was injured.
Bags, clothes and other belongings, caked in mud, lay scattered amid broken electric poles and mud on Friday, as rescue workers used shovels, ropes and crossed makeshift bridges in an attempt to extricate people out of the debris.
“We were told that another 100-150 people might be buried under the debris,” one rescue worker told news agency ANI.
The Machail Yatra is a popular pilgrimage to the high altitude Himalayan shrine of Machail Mata, one of the manifestations of Goddess Durga, and pilgrims trek to the temple from Chasoti, where the road for vehicles ends.
Thursday’s incident comes a little over a week after a flood and mudslide engulfed an entire village in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
“Nature has been testing us. In the last few days, we have had to deal with landslides, cloudbursts and other natural calamities,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the start of a nearly two-hour speech on the country’s 79th independence day.
A cloudburst, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, is a sudden, intense downpour of over 100 mm (4 inches) of rain in just one hour that can trigger sudden floods, landslides, and devastation, especially in mountainous regions during the monsoon.
Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles after India conflict
Pakistan will create a new force in the military to supervise missile combat capabilities in a conventional conflict, apparently a move to match the neighbouring arch-rival India.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the creation of the Army Rocket Force late Wednesday at a ceremony held in Islamabad to commemorate the worst conflict in decades with India in May, Reuters reported.
The ceremony was held a day ahead of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
“It will be equipped with modern technology,” Sharif said in a statement from his office, adding that the force will prove to be a milestone in strengthening the combat capability of Pakistan’s army.
He did not give any further details.
A senior security official, however, said that the force will have its own command in the military which will be dedicated to handling and deployment of missiles in any event of a conventional war.
“It is obvious that it is meant for India,” he said.
The two nuclear-armed nations keep upgrading their military capabilities in the wake of a longstanding rivalry since their independence from British rule in 1947.
The latest tension between the two countries soared in April over the killing of 26 civilians in Indian Kashmir, an attack New Delhi blamed on Islamabad. Pakistan denied involvement.
A conflict then erupted in May, the most serious fighting between the two countries in decades, which saw both sides using missiles, drones and fighter jets before it ended with a cease-fire announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Islamabad acknowledges the U.S. role, but India denies it, saying it was agreed directly between the two militaries.
Iran says direct nuclear talks with US possible under suitable conditions
Aref said U.S. demands for Tehran to drop uranium enrichment entirely were “a joke”.
Iran could hold direct nuclear talks with the United States if conditions are suitable, first Vice President Mohammadreza Aref said on Tuesday, according to state media.
But he said U.S. demands for Tehran to drop uranium enrichment entirely were “a joke”.
A sixth round of talks between Tehran and Washington was suspended following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, Reuters reported.
Both powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, an accusation Tehran has rejected.
“Iran is ready for negotiations under equal conditions in order to safeguard its interests … The Islamic Republic’s stance is in the direction that people want and, should there be suitable conditions, we are even ready for direct talks,” Aref said.
Previous rounds of negotiations, which started in April, were indirect, mediated by Oman. Washington says uranium enrichment in Iran constitutes a pathway to developing nuclear weapons and should be dropped, read the report.
On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made a controversial statement in favour of resuming negotiations with the U.S. regardless of current levels of distrust.
“You don’t want to talk? Well then, what do you want to do? Do you want to go to war? … Going to talks does not mean we intend to surrender,” he said, adding that such issues should not be “approached emotionally”.
A senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Aziz Ghazanfari, reacting to Pezeshkian’s comments on Monday, said foreign policy requires discretion, and careless statements by authorities can have serious consequences for the country.
