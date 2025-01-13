Mujahid says modern studies should never be ‘opposed’

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, has emphasized the importance of modern studies, saying that such studies are needed in society.

“Don’t oppose any studies. Sharia studies are a need of the society. Medics are needed in society. Engineering is needed in society. Science is the future of society. All studies are needed for our religion. If we were developed in the field of science, would Gaza people be this much oppressed?” Mujahid said during a speech at a religious school.

“We should be working to correct the people’s mindset. There should be a great focus on educational institutions. There should be a great focus on institutions promoting religion. There should be a great focus on media which can correct people’s mindset,” he said.

“After five or 10 years, you will then see the effects in the society. A fundamental and right change will happen in the society.”