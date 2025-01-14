Pakistan officials stress need for security talks with Kabul

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Monday in Peshawar, some of the country’s political leadership asked the military to engage with Afghanistan to address Pakistan’s internal security problems.

According to Dawn news outlet, the meeting lasted almost four hours, with politicians voicing concerns over the situation, specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Sources privy to the meeting told Dawn the meeting was attended by representatives from a number of political parties. They all “suggested engagement with the interim Afghan government — formal or informal”.

In addition, the meeting attendees were of the opinion that cooperation between the neighbouring countries could facilitate bringing peace to the region.

However, the army chief said Afghanistan’s rulers had failed to adhere to repeated warnings in the past.

“They don’t listen to us,” sources quoted the army chief as saying.

The political leaders then suggested the military leadership use “other ways for engagement” with the Afghan interim government to resolve issues.

Dawn reported that the military leadership made it clear that no new military operation was being carried out in KP but that “ownership of the situation” needs to be taken. “Intelligence-based operations will be intensified,” sources said.

In an official statement, ISPR confirmed that Munir interacted with KP politicians and that they agreed on the need for one political voice and public support against militancy in the province.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not yet responded to the reports.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have a strained relationship, with Pakistan accusing the Islamic Emirate of allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as operating from Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate has however repeatedly denied this, saying they will not allow any organization to plan or carry out attacks from Afghanistan against another country.