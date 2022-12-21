Latest News
Ned Price: IEA release two Americans detained in Afghanistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday released two American nationals in what appeared to be a goodwill gesture, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who indicated that the IEA were holding other US citizens.
Price declined to identify the freed Americans, and he said they were not released as “part of any swap of prisoners or detainees. There was no money that changed hands.”
“We are providing these two US nationals with all appropriate assistance. They will soon be reunited with their loved ones and we are absolutely gratified to see that,” he told a State Department news briefing.
“We understand this, or at least the Taliban (IEA) characterized this to us, as a goodwill gesture,” said Price.
The pair was released three months after the IEA freed Mark Frerichs, an American engineer, in an exchange for Bashir Noorzai, a senior member of the IEA held by the United States since 2005 and granted clemency by US President Joe Biden, Reuters reported.
Asked if there were other Americans being detained in Afghanistan, Price indicated there were.
“We continue to raise with the Taliban (IEA) the need for the immediate release of any of US nationals detained in Afghanistan, but I’m not in a position to offer specifics,” he said.
The United States has held regular contacts with the IEA since US-led forces completed a withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 after 20 years of war as the Western-backed former government collapsed and the IEA seized Kabul.
IEA orders universities to suspend classes for women
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ministry of higher education has sent a letter to universities and informed them that based on a cabinet decision, universities must immediately suspend classes for girls until further notice.
Two-day meeting held in Kabul to solve refugees’ problems
The Ministry of Repatriation and Refugees (MoRR) has held a two-day meeting in Kabul in order to solve the problems of refugees.
At the meeting, Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, minister of refugees, said that supporting the rights and privileges of immigrants in accordance with national and international laws is one of the basic duties of this ministry, and they are looking for solutions and help for migrants.
The minister of refugees added that the Islamic Emirate is trying to provide work, education and security conditions for the country’s citizens in order to prevent further migration.
He also called on those who left the country to return to their homeland.
“We work together to solve the problems of immigrants who are inside or who return to the country from abroad,” said Khalil-ur-Rehman.
“For the future of migrants, we need to coordinate in terms of shelter, first aid, education, health and transportation,” he added.
MoRR has signed a one-year memorandum with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide better legal services and accelerate activities for internally and externally displaced people.
According to MoRR, more than one million Afghan migrants have returned to the country in just over a year, and a large number of internally displaced persons have returned to their homes.
IEA should accept world’s demands for the interests of Afghanistan: Guterres
The United Nations Secretary-General has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to accept the demands of the international community for the interests of Afghanistan.
In a press conference, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the IEA to form an inclusive government and respect the rights of women and girls, especially in the field of work and education.
According to Guterres, the compliance of the new rulers to the rightful demands of the international community is in the interest of Afghanistan and will lead the country to
progress and prosperity.
“We have different ethnic groups and it is important that all ethnic groups are representatives in Afghanistan,” said Guterres.
“Women and girls’ rights, the rights of women to work and the rights of girls to attend school at all levels without discrimination,” he added.
The formation of an inclusive government is one of the basic demands of countries in the region and the international community in Afghanistan.
The IEA officials meanwhile said this demand was an interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.
“We believe in having good relations with all countries; isolation policies that had no results in the past will not have any results now either,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
The US State Department has said that the US is not ready to improve relations with the Afghan government until they actually fulfill and live up to their commitments to the international community.
The US, however, has given more than one billion dollars to Afghanistan in aid since the IEA returned to power in August last year.
