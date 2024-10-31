OIC special envoy meets with Pakistani officials for talks on Afghanistan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s special envoy for Afghanistan Tarig Ali Bakheet this week met with Pakistan’s foreign minister Amna Baloch for talks on the situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the OIC, both sides shared perspectives on political, economic and humanitarian issues regarding Afghanistan.

Bakheet also delivered an official written message from the OIC Secretary-General on the latest developments regarding the organization’s work and activities in Afghanistan to support the Afghan people.

Both sides underscored the need to continue to coordinate, consult, and cooperate in the interest of stability and progress in Afghanistan.

Bakheet also met with Ahmed Naseem Warraich, Additional Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia). During this meeting, both sides exchanged views on various international formats for engagement on Afghanistan and possibilities to strengthen and enhance these initiatives.

“They also discussed the efforts of the OIC and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to pursue a constructive dialogue with the de facto authorities on various issues including girls’ education, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian aspects,” the OIC’s statement read.

Bakheet also met with Kazim Niaz, Pakistan’s minister of economic affairs and shared the progress made in the operationalization of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF) since the mandate entrusted by the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the ‘Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan” held in Islamabad on 19 December 2021.

He emphasized the need to strengthen the AHTF by mobilizing more resources for the Fund.

On his part, Niaz highlighted that Pakistan played a leading role in collaborating in the initial response to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in 2021.

He also shed light on Pakistan-funded projects in Afghanistan including hospitals, scholarships, and infrastructure projects.