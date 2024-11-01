Lavrov says West making pretexts for resuming military presence in Central Asia

The United States and its allies are making pretexts for resuming their military presence in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Speaking at the Second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Lavrov said that the US and its allies are trying to destablize the situation in Afghanistan.

"It is obvious to us that there can be no return to the previous models, in which the United States played the leading role with its claim to exclusivity. Especially as everywhere where America tried to rule, things did not get better. We must take into account the new geopolitical and international legal realities, generate ideas based not on the law of the strongest, but on equality and an honest balance of interests," he said.

Earlier, Lavrov had said that the US supports Daesh and al Qaeda in Afghanistan, a charge Washington denies.