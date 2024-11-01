Latest News
Lavrov says West making pretexts for resuming military presence in Central Asia
The United States and its allies are making pretexts for resuming their military presence in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Speaking at the Second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Lavrov said that the US and its allies are trying to destablize the situation in Afghanistan.
"It is obvious to us that there can be no return to the previous models, in which the United States played the leading role with its claim to exclusivity. Especially as everywhere where America tried to rule, things did not get better. We must take into account the new geopolitical and international legal realities, generate ideas based not on the law of the strongest, but on equality and an honest balance of interests," he said.
Earlier, Lavrov had said that the US supports Daesh and al Qaeda in Afghanistan, a charge Washington denies.
Latest News
Russian FM awards head of Afghan Business Center with Order of Honor
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has awarded Mohammad Nadir Shah Juma Khan, Chairman of the Afghan Business Center Council, the Order of Honor for his significant contributions to fostering friendship between the peoples of Russia and Afghanistan, according to a statement released by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
"On October 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov met with Mohammad Nadir Shah Juma Khan, Chairman of the Afghan Business Center for Cultural and National Initiative Partnerships," stated the ministry. During the ceremony, Lavrov presented him with the Order of Honor in recognition of his outstanding personal efforts in promoting friendship and cooperation between the Russian and Afghan peoples.
This honor was conferred by a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin, published earlier.
Latest News
OIC special envoy meets with Pakistani officials for talks on Afghanistan
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s special envoy for Afghanistan Tarig Ali Bakheet this week met with Pakistan’s foreign minister Amna Baloch for talks on the situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the OIC, both sides shared perspectives on political, economic and humanitarian issues regarding Afghanistan.
Bakheet also delivered an official written message from the OIC Secretary-General on the latest developments regarding the organization’s work and activities in Afghanistan to support the Afghan people.
Both sides underscored the need to continue to coordinate, consult, and cooperate in the interest of stability and progress in Afghanistan.
Bakheet also met with Ahmed Naseem Warraich, Additional Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia). During this meeting, both sides exchanged views on various international formats for engagement on Afghanistan and possibilities to strengthen and enhance these initiatives.
“They also discussed the efforts of the OIC and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to pursue a constructive dialogue with the de facto authorities on various issues including girls’ education, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian aspects,” the OIC’s statement read.
Bakheet also met with Kazim Niaz, Pakistan’s minister of economic affairs and shared the progress made in the operationalization of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF) since the mandate entrusted by the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the ‘Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan” held in Islamabad on 19 December 2021.
He emphasized the need to strengthen the AHTF by mobilizing more resources for the Fund.
On his part, Niaz highlighted that Pakistan played a leading role in collaborating in the initial response to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in 2021.
He also shed light on Pakistan-funded projects in Afghanistan including hospitals, scholarships, and infrastructure projects.
Latest News
IEA rejects latest UN report on women in Afghanistan
“This survey is not accurate. Unfortunately, like opinions, it is not always prepared based on information from inside Afghanistan but on propaganda,” said Mujahid.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday in response to the UN Women report released this week that it is untrue and is based on "propaganda".
“This survey is not accurate. Unfortunately, like opinions, it is not always prepared based on information from inside Afghanistan but on propaganda,” said Mujahid.
“We have many women in Afghanistan who are engaged in business and work and have progressed in their lives. We still have different fields where women are active in the framework of government,” he added.
According to the report, the Islamic Emirate’s implementation of a series of decrees, directives and practices over the past three years has been “aimed at systematically removing women from Afghan public life and decision-making positions – across almost all sectors.
“This stream of edicts has also included a ban on girls and young
women pursuing secondary and university-level education in Afghanistan,” the report read.
The UN also stated that the near “wholesale exclusion of women and girls from broader society, coupled with the overlapping economic and humanitarian crises” has caused a marked deterioration in the living conditions for the overwhelming majority of Afghans.
UN Women also said this “is resulting in shifts in community attitudes towards gender norms and a mental health crisis within families across Afghanistan.”
Russian FM awards head of Afghan Business Center with Order of Honor
Lavrov says West making pretexts for resuming military presence in Central Asia
Seven killed, dozens injured in blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days, Axios reports
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Khalilzad says it would have been better to get IEA involved in talks early on
$1 billion contract for exploration and extraction of Jawzjan gas signed with Uzbek company
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
Health Ministry marks World Sight Day, says 25,000 people in Afghanistan go blind each year
Tahawol: US presidential election reviewed
Saar: Region & neighbors relations with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan, regional connection point
Saar: Head of UNAMA’s meeting with central bank director discussed
Tahawol: Construction of cement factory in Jawzjan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh 3-2 in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
-
World5 days ago
Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Hamid Karzai praises BRICS stance on Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, Qatar sign air services MoU
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan has right to take water from Amu river: Uzbekistan’s envoy
-
Health4 days ago
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia’s senate speaker underscores commitment to fostering peace in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
North Korea’s foreign minister leaves for Russia amid troop dispatch