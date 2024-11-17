Latest News
Ottawa taking detention of Canadian in Afghanistan ‘very seriously’
Lavery helped an estimated 100 Afghans flee Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal of US and allied forces.
The Canadian government is taking "very seriously" the detention in Afghanistan of a former member of Canada's elite special forces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.
Retired soldier David Lavery, known in Kabul as Canadian Dave, was detained by the Islamic Emirate shortly after landing in Kabul on Monday, according to Canadian broadcaster CTV News.
His whereabouts are unknown, the outlet added, citing unnamed sources.
Asked about Lavery, Trudeau said: "I can first of all assure you that the Canadian government is taking very, very seriously the situation."
He also said consular assistance has been provided to Lavery's family.
Lavery helped an estimated 100 Afghans flee Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal of US and allied forces.
He spent decades in the Canadian military and is said to have been a key member of its elite Joint Task Force 2 special operations unit.
More recently, Lavery has reportedly operated a private security firm in Kabul.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet commented.
Latest News
Procurement commission approves 27 projects worth 5 billion AFN
The National Procurement Commission on Saturday approved contracts for 27 projects totally worth approximately five billion afghanis.
According to a statement released by the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs who chaired the commission’s meeting, 47 projects were presented for approval.
Out of these, 27 projects were approved, eight projects were modified, four were canceled, and the contracts of eight projects were referred to designated committees for further negotiations with the winning companies.
The approved and modified projects include the reconstruction of Sultan Dam in Ghazni province, the construction of the 2nd Block Complex of Tahia-e-Maskan in Kabul city, the construction of appellate court buildings in Logar and Kandahar provinces, several internal roads in Kabul city, the procurement of necessary electrical equipment in various provinces, and several other projects funded by the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
Deputy minister of public works heads to Iran for railway talks
Deputy Minister of Public Works for Railways, Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzadeh, on Saturday headed to Iran for talks.
Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Works, said in a statement that the visit takes place at the invitation of Iran’s railway authority and with the aim of expanding rail cooperation.
According to the statement, the two sides will discuss how to increase transportation through the Khaf-Herat railway and bilateral rail cooperation.
Latest News
Qatar, Turkey call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
According to the statement, Qatar and Turkey reiterated their commitment to promote stability in Afghanistan.
The leaders of Qatar and Turkey in a joint statement on Friday stressed the importance of respecting fundamental human rights and establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
The statement was issued on the occasion of the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, which was held under the co-chairmanship of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday.
According to the statement, Qatar and Turkey reiterated their commitment to promote stability in Afghanistan.
They also highlighted the need for coordinated engagement with Afghanistan, as well as the continuation of humanitarian aid and sustainable development to its people.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has said that the current government in Afghanistan is inclusive and human rights are ensured in accordance with Sharia law.
Iran denies meeting between envoy and Elon Musk
Ottawa taking detention of Canadian in Afghanistan ‘very seriously’
Tahawol: Calls for formation of inclusive govt in Afghanistan discussed
Trade volume between Kabul-Tehran has reached over $1.8 billion: MoIC
Saar: Increase in Pakistan’s security issues discussed
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Tahawol: Calls for formation of inclusive govt in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Increase in Pakistan’s security issues discussed
Tahawol: Transfer of 1,000 Afghan prisoners from Iran to Kabul discussed
Saar: Calls for complete implementation of Doha Agreement discussed
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA committed to freedom of media within Islamic principles: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA prioritizing poverty reduction and job opportunities, says deputy PM
-
4 days ago
AWCC customer in Kandahar wins 1 million AFN in ‘lucky lottery’
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA cuts mobile phone and internet rates
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad: Turning our back on Afghanistan would not be wise
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden says he didn’t want to leave responsibility of leaving Afghanistan to another president