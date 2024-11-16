Procurement commission approves 27 projects worth 5 billion AFN

The National Procurement Commission on Saturday approved contracts for 27 projects totally worth approximately five billion afghanis.

According to a statement released by the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs who chaired the commission’s meeting, 47 projects were presented for approval.

Out of these, 27 projects were approved, eight projects were modified, four were canceled, and the contracts of eight projects were referred to designated committees for further negotiations with the winning companies.

The approved and modified projects include the reconstruction of Sultan Dam in Ghazni province, the construction of the 2nd Block Complex of Tahia-e-Maskan in Kabul city, the construction of appellate court buildings in Logar and Kandahar provinces, several internal roads in Kabul city, the procurement of necessary electrical equipment in various provinces, and several other projects funded by the Islamic Emirate.