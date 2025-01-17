Latest News
Over 1,500 emerald mines discovered in Panjshir: Local officials
Local officials in Panjshir have announced the discovery of over 1,600 emerald mines in the province, with extraction currently underway at 600 sites.
Over the past year, the extraction of emeralds from 600 mines in Panjshir has yielded 100,000 carats, valued at approximately $6.9 million.
Panjshir Governor Mohammad Agha Hakim expressed optimism that the development of the mining sector will provide significant job opportunities, particularly for the province’s youth.
Economic experts believe that increased investment in large-scale mining could create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, helping to reduce unemployment.
Meanwhile, Panjshir residents are calling on the Islamic Emirate to expand mining contracts in the province, highlighting the area's wealth in emeralds, iron, lead, zinc, and gold.
IEA judicial delegation heads to Iran to discuss prisoners
A judicial delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by deputy of the Supreme Court, Sheikh Abdul Malik Haqqani, departed for Tehran to discuss issues related to Afghan prisoners, the court announced on Friday.
The primary objectives of the visit include strengthening judicial cooperation between the two countries, ensuring the rights of Afghan prisoners in Iran, fostering mutual goodwill, seeking alternatives to execution for Afghans sentenced to death, and facilitating the extradition of prisoners, Supreme Court said in a statement.
During the two-day visit, the judicial delegation will hold comprehensive discussions with Iran’s justice minister, the head of the Convicted Prisons Extradition Committee, and other senior officials.
Iran Human Rights has reported that in the first 10 months of 2024, the country has executed 49 Afghan nationals,
According to IHR, the number of executions of Afghan nationals in Iran has increased in the past three years.
Pakistani politician Rehman says his country cannot afford war with Afghanistan
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, leader of Pakistani political party Jamaat-e-Islami, said on Thursday that Pakistan cannot afford war with Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan needs to understand that its matters cannot be addressed without us [Pakistan]," Rehman said on Samaa TV.
“We have come up with the proposal that the JI and other political forces should hold the jirga on the matter,” said Rehman.
“Some of the delegations will visit Afghanistan in the forthcoming days,” he added.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are planned in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the allegations, saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan's "security failure".
The Pakistani army carried out airstrikes on Barmal district of Afghanistan's Paktika province last month, killing and wounding dozens of people.
The Islamic Emirate retaliated by attacking several points across the Durand Line.
Biden: History will reflect that withdrawal from Afghanistan was right thing to do
US President Joe Biden, in his final speech to military before leaving office, defended the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, saying that history will reflect that it was the right thing to do.
He said the troops "rose to the occasion" when he asked for the war in Afghanistan to end, "evacuating Americans, allies and our Afghan partners, accomplishing the largest airlift in military history and ending a war. The same courage is defined by American service in Afghanistan for over 20 years."
He said he believes "history will reflect that was the right thing to do, but I know, I know, it was hard after decades of losing your brothers and sisters, including [during the] withdrawal. The pain was still real. And it was for me as well. Every day I still carry, every single day."
Biden has been criticized for his handling of the messy Afghanistan withdrawal, when 13 US soldiers were killed at the Kabul airport in August 2021.
He added that six months after American troops withdrew from Afghanistan, "when Russia began its largest war in Europe since World War II, I asked you to help defend Ukraine. You didn't hesitate. You kept Ukraine in the fight, trained Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, troops, bolstered NATO's eastern flank. And, above all, you showed the world America stands up for freedom, stands with our friends."
Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that in Afghanistan, President Biden ended America's longest war that spanned four presidents and he refused hand it over to one more.
