Latest News
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar says the Islamic Emirate has provided land, privileges, and facilities for industrialists and returning investors in industrial zones.
Speaking at a conference in Kabul on Thursday titled “Calls for Investment in Afghanistan”, Baradar said that the law for industrial zones had been signed with an introduction, six chapters, 11 sections, and 67 articles.
"I urge industrialists and investors to transfer their industries and investments to the country so that they can fulfill their responsibility in the development of the country's industry,” said Baradar.
He stated that the IEA has increased customs duties on imported items that are produced domestically and meet the needs of the people, in order to support local production.
Baradar added that all government departments have been instructed to prioritize domestic products in their purchases.
Meanwhile, the acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi also announced at the conference that 160,000 hectares of land has been allocated to industrialists, and 1,200 investors have invested $500 million in various sectors.
Azizi said: “We have around 1,200 companies requesting land, and approximately $500 million is being invested by them in Afghanistan."
According to him, returning industrialists and traders are exempt from customs duties on machinery and equipment imports, and at their request, two-year visas will be issued for their foreign technical workers and engineers.
The acting Minister of Economy Din Mohammad Hanif also said: “If Afghan investors residing abroad bring half of their investment back to the country, Afghanistan will become self-sufficient."
Latest News
Iranian, Tajik presidents discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed Afghanistan, among other issues, during a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, in Dushanbe.
“Afghanistan is an important country in our neighborhood, and we consider the development and stability of this country to be in line with our interests; maintaining border security is important to us,” Pezeshkian said in a joint press conference on Thursday.
The Tajik president’s office also said in a press release that Emomali Rahmon and Pezeshkian emphasized the need for cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking.
Latest News
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire accord
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and said the accord was the result of “the historic struggle and sacrifices of the Palestinian people.”
The IEA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it is grateful for the efforts of the mediator countries, especially the governments of Qatar and Egypt.
The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.
The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed.
Hostages taken by Hamas would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
According to a statement issued by the IEA, the “cease-fire agreement is the result of the historic struggle and sacrifices of the Palestinian people's legendary tolerance and brave resistance in the Gaza Strip.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan congratulates the leadership of Islamic resistance and the patient people of Palestine for this great achievement.”
The IEA stated that it is now necessary that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented so that the cease-fire is permanent and humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza urgently.
“Considering the results of the previous agreements, the parties involved and the international community should ensure that the Israeli regime fulfills its commitments responsibly,” the IEA stated.
“Permanent peace and tranquility in the Middle East can only be achieved through a legitimate solution to the Palestinian issue and the independence of the Palestinian people,” the Islamic Emirate added.
In conclusion the IEA said it will continue to support an independent Palestinian state and the Palestinian people.
Wednesday’s ceasefire agreement calls for a surge in humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Both the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross said they were preparing to scale up their aid operations.
"A ceasefire is the start - not the end. We have food lined up at the borders to Gaza - and need to be able to bring it in at scale," said Cindy McCain, World Food Program executive director, on X.
Global reaction to the ceasefire was enthusiastic. Leaders and officials of Egypt, Turkey, Britain, the United Nations, the European Union, Jordan, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, among others, celebrated the news.
At a news conference in Doha, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the ceasefire would take effect on Sunday. Negotiators are working with Israel and Hamas on steps to implement the agreement, he said.
"This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," US President Joe Biden said in Washington.
However, Israel's acceptance of the deal will not be official until it is approved by the country's security cabinet and government, with votes slated for Thursday, an Israeli official said.
The accord was expected to win approval despite opposition from some hardliners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.
While people celebrated the pact in Gaza and Israel, Israel's military escalated attacks after the announcement, the civil emergency service and residents said.
Heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday, medics said. The strikes continued early on Thursday and destroyed houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and in northern Gaza, residents said.
Israel's military made no immediate comment and there were no reports of Hamas attacks on Israel after the ceasefire announcement.
Latest News
Half a million Afghan children at risk of malnutrition in 2025
More than 500,000 children in Afghanistan are at risk of malnutrition in 2025, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.
In a statement, the UN said one of the reasons for the alarming situation is climate extremes, which "have limited people's ability to feed their families."
According to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly half of Afghanistan's population – about 22.9 million people – will require humanitarian aid this year to address both chronic and acute needs.
Afghanistan's fragile economy, ongoing natural disasters and climate-induced shocks, along with regional political instability, continue to impede recovery from decades of conflict, the report noted.
Since the Islamist Taliban's return to power in August 2021, Afghanistan does not have access to its foreign reserves in Western banks, further exacerbating the country's economic crisis.
Unemployment and poverty affect around 48% of the population, according to the UN.
The country remains highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters.
More severe flooding is anticipated in 2025, which like in previous years, is expected to destroy homes, agricultural land and displace communities, further worsening the already dire humanitarian situation.
