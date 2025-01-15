UNAMA officials meet with minister of economy, over Afghanistan aid

The head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), along with her deputy, met this week with the acting minister of economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, for discussions around aid.

According to the ministry, the meeting between Hanif and Roza Otunbayeva and Indrika Ratwatte focused on "the effective and transparent adaptation of humanitarian aid in accordance with the economic needs and development priorities of the people".

Hanif stressed in this meeting that in the coming year, international organizations should focus more on the implementation of development projects and activities in the country in order to solve livelihood problems and reduce the level of poverty and unemployment.

The UN’s World Food Program meanwhile said in its latest report that in December the agency reached 5.9 million vulnerable people with 43,396 metric tons of food and US$18.7 million cash under its general food assistance program.

The agency also said that WFP Afghanistan is only 10 percent funded for the January to June 2025 six-month period, with a net funding requirement of US$652 million.