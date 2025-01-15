Connect with us

UNAMA officials meet with minister of economy, over Afghanistan aid

Afghanistan’s minister of economy said at the meeting that this year, international organizations should focus more on the implementation of development projects

5 hours ago

Afghan minister of economy Din Mohammad Hanif and UNAMA chief Roza Otunbayeva

The head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), along with her deputy, met this week with the acting minister of economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, for discussions around aid. 

According to the ministry, the meeting between Hanif and Roza Otunbayeva and Indrika Ratwatte focused on "the effective and transparent adaptation of humanitarian aid in accordance with the economic needs and development priorities of the people".

Hanif stressed in this meeting that in the coming year, international organizations should focus more on the implementation of development projects and activities in the country in order to solve livelihood problems and reduce the level of poverty and unemployment.

The UN’s World Food Program meanwhile said in its latest report that in December the agency reached 5.9 million vulnerable people with 43,396 metric tons of food and US$18.7 million cash under its general food assistance program. 

The agency also said that WFP Afghanistan is only 10 percent funded for the January to June 2025 six-month period, with a net funding requirement of US$652 million.

Russian FM calls for Pakistan, Afghanistan, India cooperation against terrorism

10 mins ago

January 15, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says combating terrorism requires cooperation between Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In a press conference, Lavrov stated that a center for combating new threats could be established in 2025 with the participation of SCO member countries.

He stressed that India’s membership in the Quadrilateral group concerning Afghanistan is "the right thing to do."

"A center for combating new threats, including terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime, and human trafficking, could be established in 2025 with the involvement of SCO member countries,” he said.

Lavrov added that SCO currently has a well-functioning anti-terrorist structure.

He noted, "The Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Moscow Format, which includes Afghanistan, can provide an opportunity for building trust and communication."

Earlier, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, stated that Islamabad is seeking good relations with Afghanistan. However, according to him, the presence of certain "extremist elements" has caused disagreements between the two countries.

Afghan envoy meets UNHCR official in Islamabad, discusses mistreatment of migrants

The meeting comes amid ongoing reports of arbitrary detention and harassment of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers by law enforcement agencies in Islamabad in Pakistan.

6 hours ago

January 15, 2025

Sardar Ahmed Shakib, head of the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, met with Philippa Candler, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Islamabad this week and expressed concern over the detention of Afghan migrants in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The embassy in Islamabad said in a statement that Shakib emphasized that migrants who have legal documents should be supported and not arrested.

He added that in some instances they are forced to pay bribes and large sums of money.

Philippa Candler meanwhile said that she had received complaints about the mistreatment of Afghan migrants by the Pakistani police and added that she will discuss this matter with the Pakistani authorities in the coming days.

The meeting comes amid ongoing reports of arbitrary detention and harassment of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers by law enforcement agencies in Islamabad in Pakistan.

Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said last week this action by Pakistan was part of a large discriminatory policy against Afghans inside the country.

“The police night raids, harassment and arbitrary detention of hundreds of Afghan refugees, including women and children, in the capital city is part of a larger discriminatory policy against Afghans inside the country.

Amnesty International stated that the Pakistani government has repeatedly and arbitrarily enacted policies increasing the precarity of Afghan refugees inside the country… and this newest policy measure has endangered an already at-risk population.

Pant said: “The Pakistani authorities’ actions are sweeping and discretionary in nature and have resulted in the harassment and detention of refugees even when in possession of valid documents and visas.

“All refugees and asylum seekers, regardless of documentation status, have the right to due process and protection against forced return in international human rights law.

“Amnesty International urges Pakistan to abide by its obligations under international law, including the principle of non-refoulement, by taking immediate steps to ensure the release of all those detained and revoking the policy of obtaining an NOC at once.”

Demand for fish rises in Nangarhar province

Most of Afghanistan’s fish is imported from neighboring Pakistan, and various options are available. The most popular however is carp, which fishmongers say commands a good price.

11 hours ago

January 15, 2025

Despite economic hardships and a stagnant economy across Afghanistan, one sector that is thriving is Nangarhar’s fish market.

Most of Afghanistan’s fish is imported from neighboring Pakistan, and various options are available. The most popular however is carp, which fishmongers say commands a good price.

Residents of Nangarhar have however expressed concern that prices are rising and have called on fishmongers to keep their prices affordable.

Nangarhar officials have said efforts are being made to expand the local fish farming industry, which also supplies fish to the local markets.

They have said they hope in time Afghanistan will farm enough fish to cover the national needs, thereby reducing their reliance on imported fish.

