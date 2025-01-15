Latest News
Demand for fish rises in Nangarhar province
Most of Afghanistan’s fish is imported from neighboring Pakistan, and various options are available. The most popular however is carp, which fishmongers say commands a good price.
Despite economic hardships and a stagnant economy across Afghanistan, one sector that is thriving is Nangarhar’s fish market.
Residents of Nangarhar have however expressed concern that prices are rising and have called on fishmongers to keep their prices affordable.
Nangarhar officials have said efforts are being made to expand the local fish farming industry, which also supplies fish to the local markets.
They have said they hope in time Afghanistan will farm enough fish to cover the national needs, thereby reducing their reliance on imported fish.
Afghan envoy meets UNHCR official in Islamabad, discusses mistreatment of migrants
The meeting comes amid ongoing reports of arbitrary detention and harassment of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers by law enforcement agencies in Islamabad in Pakistan.
Sardar Ahmed Shakib, head of the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, met with Philippa Candler, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Islamabad this week and expressed concern over the detention of Afghan migrants in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
The embassy in Islamabad said in a statement that Shakib emphasized that migrants who have legal documents should be supported and not arrested.
He added that in some instances they are forced to pay bribes and large sums of money.
Philippa Candler meanwhile said that she had received complaints about the mistreatment of Afghan migrants by the Pakistani police and added that she will discuss this matter with the Pakistani authorities in the coming days.
Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said last week this action by Pakistan was part of a large discriminatory policy against Afghans inside the country.
“The police night raids, harassment and arbitrary detention of hundreds of Afghan refugees, including women and children, in the capital city is part of a larger discriminatory policy against Afghans inside the country.
Amnesty International stated that the Pakistani government has repeatedly and arbitrarily enacted policies increasing the precarity of Afghan refugees inside the country… and this newest policy measure has endangered an already at-risk population.
Pant said: “The Pakistani authorities’ actions are sweeping and discretionary in nature and have resulted in the harassment and detention of refugees even when in possession of valid documents and visas.
“All refugees and asylum seekers, regardless of documentation status, have the right to due process and protection against forced return in international human rights law.
“Amnesty International urges Pakistan to abide by its obligations under international law, including the principle of non-refoulement, by taking immediate steps to ensure the release of all those detained and revoking the policy of obtaining an NOC at once.”
Acting interior minister meets Saudi Arabia’s Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani on Tuesday held an introductory meeting with Faisal Torki Al-Buqam, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kabul, the ministry’s spokesman Abdul Matin Qane said in a statement.
According to the statement, Haqqani welcomed Al-Buqam, extending his heartfelt wishes for success in his diplomatic mission.
He highlighted the profound Islamic and historical bonds that unite the two nations, underscoring their enduring significance, the statement added.
The Saudi Chargé d’Affaires pledged to further strengthen relations with the Afghan government and stressed the continuation of cooperation based on shared Islamic and cultural values between the two countries.
Pakistan’s deputy FM discusses Afghanistan with UN envoy
Pakistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Amna Baloch met with Roza Otunbayeva, head of the United Nations Political Office in Afghanistan, on the sidelines of the International Conference of Islamic Countries on Girls' Education in Islamabad on Monday.
The two sides discussed developments in Afghanistan and the global community's efforts to address the humanitarian challenges in the country.
In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated: "Amna Baloch met with Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, on the sidelines of the Girls' Education Conference in Islamabad. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the
developments in Afghanistan and the international community's efforts to address the country’s humanitarian challenges."
Meanwhile, the former Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said that in order to improve relations between the two countries, Islamabad must change its decades-old security-focused policy towards Afghanistan.
According to Ahmad Khan, Islamabad failed to convince the Islamic Emirate to confront terrorist groups, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
However, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Kabul is not responsible for ensuring Pakistan's security and will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country.
"There is no threat to Pakistan from Afghan soil, nor do we want instability in Pakistan, and we do not support the TTP in any way. The problems that Pakistan faces should be resolved within its own territory. Afghanistan is committed to ensuring that Afghan soil is not used against any other country, especially Pakistan. The relations between the two countries are very important. Various aspects of the relationship should be pursued, and no actions should be taken that lead to tension and the deterioration of relations,” said Mujahid.
Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, met with tribal leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that Pakistan's security forces target and take action against armed opponents of the country outside its borders.
The relationship between Kabul and Islamabad has always had many ups and downs, but recently, due to Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan soil, the ties between the two countries have become more tense and strained than ever.
