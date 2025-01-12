Latest News
Procurement commission approves projects worth 3 billion afghanis
The National Procurement Commission on Saturday approved contracts for 17 projects worth approximately 3 billion afghanis.
The commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar made amendments to nine other projects, his office said in a statement.
The approved and amended project contracts include the construction of the Arghandi Transport Terminal in Kabul, the establishment of parking areas for freight vehicles in Guzara district of Herat province, the repair of the Aqina-Andkhoy and Turgundi railway projects, the extension of fiber optic networks in Kandahar, Helmand, and Farah provinces, the reconstruction of several internal roads in Kabul city, the completion of remaining tasks in electricity projects across various provinces, and several other projects funded by the Islamic Emirate.
Muttaqi calls for increase in Afghanistan’s Hajj quota
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Saudi ambassador in Kabul, Faisal Bin Talaq Al-Baqmi, and requested an increase in Afghanistan's Hajj quota.
The two sides also discussed expanding bilateral relations, providing consular services to Afghans living in Saudi Arabia and taking advantage of existing opportunities in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Muttaqi called the relations between Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia valuable and historic and stressed that the exchange of delegations between the two countries should increase.
He also called on the Saudi kingdom to increase the Hajj quota for Afghans and help provide consular services to Afghans living in Saudi Arabia.
According to the Foreign Ministry’s statement, Saudi ambassador, Faisal Bin Talaq Al-Baqmi, described the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia as historic and stressed that his country wants to help Afghans in various fields with its presence in Kabul.
He also said that the two countries can cooperate in different fields and the aim of resumption of Saudi embassy’s operations in Kabul is to use all existing potentials.
Visiting Belarus officials meet with IEA authorities
Afghanistan’s deputy foreign affairs minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has met with Belarus deputy foreign minister Sergei Lukashevich for discussions on economic and political commonalities as well as bilateral cooperation.
Lukashevich expressed the will of his government that they want to establish a foundation for cooperation in various fields with Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday.
Stanikzai stated in the meeting that Lukashevich’s visit to Kabul was a good start for long-term cooperation.
At the same time, the ministry of commerce and industry said its minister Nouruddin Azizi also met with his counterpart, who is also visiting Kabul.
The ministry said in a statement the deputy minister of industry, from Belarus, called for an increase in trade and investment with Afghanistan.
The two sides agreed to hold joint exhibitions, business conferences and business meetings between government delegations and the private sector of Afghanistan and Belarus.
Muslim league’s chief: False impressions on girls’ education in Islam need countering
The event is part of an initiative by the Muslim World League to promote women’s education and underline its importance
The Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa on Saturday stressed the need to counter misconceptions propagated by certain groups regarding girls education.
Addressing the media after the opening session of the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, which is currently being held in Islamabad, he said misconceptions exist in some Islamic societies, but the conference aims to bring together scholars to refute these beliefs and publish a unified declaration.
“We aim to spread this message globally, particularly in Islamic countries, to counter the misinterpretation propagated by certain groups,” he explained.
Pakistan’s Business Recorder quoted him as saying the event is part of an initiative by the MWL to promote women’s education and underline its importance.
He said “yesterday, a session with scholars from various Islamic schools of thought was held. They unanimously agreed that education is equally essential for women as it is for men.”
Al-Issa highlighted that the conference would culminate in the Islamabad Declaration.
“This declaration will be a message to the world, emphasizing that all Islamic scholars and schools of thought are in agreement on the necessity of women’s education for societal progress,” he said.
To further these efforts, he said agreements were signed between the MWL, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and other organizations to provide scholarships and educational opportunities for women.
“Through these agreements, we aim to take concrete steps toward making education accessible to women and addressing barriers that hinder their educational pursuits,” Al-Issa added.
VOA reported that Pakistani officials said on the eve of the conference that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had been formally invited to attend but Islamabad did not receive a response.
More than 150 international dignitaries are attending the summit in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars, and academics from 44 Muslim and Muslim-friendly countries, as well as representatives from international organizations such as UNESCO, UNICEF, the World Bank, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, according to officials.
