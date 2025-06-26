Over 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran in a single day

Local authorities in Herat have announced that more than 30,000 Afghan migrants returned from Iran on Wednesday.

Citing Iranian officials, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Director of Information and Culture in Herat, said on X on Wednesday night that dozens of additional large vehicles are on their way toward the Islam Qala border crossing.

Muttaqi added that the Islamic Emirate is actively assisting all returnees, providing them with food and drinking water. He also stated that the returnees are being transported to their home provinces.

The mass return of Afghan migrants came just one day after the cessation of hostilities between Iran and Israel.