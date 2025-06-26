Latest News
Over 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran in a single day
Local authorities in Herat have announced that more than 30,000 Afghan migrants returned from Iran on Wednesday.
Citing Iranian officials, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Director of Information and Culture in Herat, said on X on Wednesday night that dozens of additional large vehicles are on their way toward the Islam Qala border crossing.
Muttaqi added that the Islamic Emirate is actively assisting all returnees, providing them with food and drinking water. He also stated that the returnees are being transported to their home provinces.
The mass return of Afghan migrants came just one day after the cessation of hostilities between Iran and Israel.
Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasizes positive engagement with people and protection of their rights
Visiting Kapisa province, Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized the importance of positive engagement with the people and safeguarding citizens’ rights, calling it one of the core responsibilities of an Islamic government.
In a gathering, Haqqani stated that officials of the Islamic Emirate must avoid repeating past mistakes and act with caution in their duties.
Referring to the successful implementation of the general amnesty over the past four years, the Acting Minister of Interior Affairs said that security prevails, national unity has been strengthened, and the groundwork for brotherhood and peaceful coexistence has been laid.
He further noted that while differences in opinion may exist, all citizens must work together for the reconstruction of the country and the implementation of Islamic law.
Haqqani also stressed the importance of capacity building, continuous education, and professionalism among government staff.
Belarusian man arrested after violently slamming Afghan child to the ground in Moscow
A Belarusian tourist has been arrested after violently attacking an Afghan boy at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.
The child had arrived in Russia after he and his mother fled the attacks on Iran. Yazdan, aged 18 months, is now fighting for his life with serious skull fractures and spinal injuries, British newspaper Daily Mirror reported.
31-year-old construction worker Vladimir Vitkov was arrested and confessed to “trying to murder” the child.
CCTV footage showed Vitkov picking up the boy before “hurling him to the ground of Moscow airport’s arrivals hall”.
The Moscow region children’s ombudswoman Ksenia Mishonova labelled him a “drug-addled monster”, and called for him to be punished with “hard labour until he is feeble with old age”.
The Mirror reported that Vitkov had been fired from a nuclear power plant construction job in Egypt after failing a spot check for drugs and alcohol and was returning home via Moscow, citing a friend of the suspect’s.
The Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, condemned the incident as “completely inhuman”, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.
“It was initially reported the child was Iranian. Russian Foreign Ministry colleagues told us that the file is officially listed under Afghanistan. The innocent child, currently in a coma, is apparently from an Afghan family,” Jalali said.
India reaffirms commitment to Afghan peace and regional cooperation at SCO summit
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reaffirmed New Delhi’s steadfast support for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China.
He emphasized India’s ongoing humanitarian aid and developmental contributions, highlighting India’s role as Afghanistan’s “largest regional development partner” through continued capacity-building efforts.
“India has been consistent and steadfast in its policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan. Our immediate priorities in Afghanistan include providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan people and contributing to Afghanistan’s overall developmental needs. As Afghanistan’s largest regional development partner, India continues to implement capacity-building initiatives for the Afghan people,” he said.
Singh also stressed the importance of collective action to address global issues such as terrorism, cyber threats, and hybrid warfare, calling for a unified and cooperative approach within the SCO framework. He urged member countries to work together to ensure regional peace and meet the expectations of their citizens.
“India supports greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. We should collectively aspire to fulfil the aspirations and expectations of our people as well as tackle today’s challenges. We must all be in lockstep in our endeavour in strengthening stability and security in our neighbourhood,” he noted.
On regional connectivity, Singh reaffirmed India’s intention to strengthen ties with Central Asia while respecting the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity outlined in the SCO charter. He also underscored the value of reformed multilateralism, stating that global challenges require shared responsibility and collaboration among nations.
The SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting, held from June 25–26, brings together defence chiefs from member nations to discuss regional security, counter-terrorism strategies, and defence cooperation.
