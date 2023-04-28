Regional
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Militants in northwest Pakistan set off a bomb while targeting a temporary military camp with rockets and guns, in an incident that killed at least three troops, security officials said on Friday, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility, Reuters reported.
The violence comes after Pakistan declared a new offensive against militants following a resurgence of attacks in recent months, such as a February mosque bombing that killed more than 100.
Troops engaged the attackers for several hours from Thursday night in the district of Lakki Marwat, near a rugged tribal area bordering Afghanistan, two officials told Reuters, on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to provide information.
At least three troops and several of the militants died as a result, they added. The soldiers had been on their way to take up new posts at a nearby military base, Reuters reported.
The army’s public relations wing gave no details of the incident and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A report made by a Pakistani intelligence agency to government officials, which was seen by Reuters, identified a new, little-known militant group, the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, as being involved in the attack, read the report.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
The tribal region has long been home to Islamist militants, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, widely known as the Pakistani Taliban, which is an umbrella group of several Sunni militant outfits.
The local Taliban have been waging a war on the state in a bid to overthrow the government and replace it with their own system of Islamic governance.
Pakistan’s military has launched several operations in the area, dismantling the militants’ infrastructure and networks, forcing their leaders to flee to neighbouring Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Featured
Pakistan PM gets vote of confidence in National Assembly
Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday successfully got the vote of confidence in the National Assembly and received 180 votes in his favor, APP reported.
The prime minister received 180 votes reposing confidence in his leadership in the 342-member National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said following after Thursday’s vote.
“One hundred and eighty members (180) members rose in favor of resolution and the resolution is passed. Consequently, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and commands the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly as the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tabled a resolution for vote of confidence in the Prime Minister which stated “The National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan reposes its full confidence in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”. A total of 180 members voted in favor of resolution and the Speaker directed the National Assembly Secretariat to place the names of all members on its website which voted in favor of the resolution. The resolution appeared as supplementary agenda item on `Orders of the Day’.
While tabling the resolution, Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said there are rumors about the parliament and today the government decided to show the whole world that the parliament is standing with the constitution and the parliament as well.
Parliament is standing with the supremacy of the constitution, he added.
He said that the parliament is standing with the majority decision 4/3 of the honorable Supreme Court.
Regional
Turkey’s Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan canceled his scheduled campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday for health reasons, weeks before May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, Reuters reported.
“Today, I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
Later, AK Party deputy chair Erkan Kandemir said Erdogan would attend a ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the southern Mersin province via videolink on Thursday.
“Our Mersin rally is also planned to be held on a future date,” he posted on Twitter.
Late on Tuesday, Erdogan cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt sick with an upset stomach, read the report.
The elections represent the biggest electoral challenge for modern Turkey’s longest-serving leader, after a cost-of-living crisis eroded Erdogan’s support. Opinion polls show Erdogan could lose after two decades in power.
Regional
Sixteen killed after blasts rock Pakistani anti-terror office
Sixteen people were killed and sixty others injured in two bomb blasts in Counter Terrorism Department Police station in Kabal area of Swat Monday night, Radio Pakistan reported.
According to Rescue 1122 Swat, the injured have been shifted to Distract Headquarters Hospital Saidu Sharif Swat.
The blast intensity destroyed the entire building of CTD police station.
Emergency has been imposed in all major hospitals of Swat.
Provincial police said in a statement issued later that ammunition caught fire, “most probably due to an electric short-circuit. No evidence of an attack from outside has been established so far.”
Pakistani police and military have got a significant presence of their counter-terrorism staff in the valley, which has been prone to the insurgency.
Other aspects of the explosions are being investigated, Provincial police said.
Most of those killed in the blasts were police counter-terrorism officers, Hayat said, adding that a woman and her child who were passing by the building were also killed.
More than 72,000 metric tons of cotton harvested in past year
Afghanistan national football team gets new head coach
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
US targets Russia’s FSB, IRGC members over wrongful detention of Americans
Badakhshan farmers ditch poppies in favor of asafetida
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
Fire on Philippine ferry kills 29, including children; 225 rescued
Tahawol: Russia’s remarks over Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Coup against 1st Afghan president discussed
Tahawol: UN appointing Afghanistan coordinator discussed
Saar: Calls on IEA to honor commitments discussed
Tahawol: Risk of conflict between global powers discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Armenia says soldier killed, but Azerbaijan rejects claim
-
Latest News5 days ago
9 Afghans jailed, fined for migrant smuggling
-
World4 days ago
UK military have evacuated diplomatic staff from Sudan, Sunak says
-
Regional4 days ago
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
-
Regional4 days ago
Abbasi warns that Pakistan crisis could lead to martial law
-
Business4 days ago
Efforts being made to develop transport sector: IEA
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats
-
Regional5 days ago
Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt