Pakistan military claims to have killed 50 militants along Afghanistan border

Panjshir province, long celebrated for its rare and dazzling green emeralds, is once again in the spotlight as its gemstones make fresh inroads into international markets.

Governor Mohammad Agha Hakim says the province’s high-quality emeralds have “successfully linked Afghanistan to the world,” drawing strong interest from both domestic and foreign investors.

At the 9th official emerald auction, held in the heart of Panjshir, 2,539 carats of emeralds mined from the province’s rugged mountains were sold during a public bidding session for a total of $347,850.

The event brought together national and international traders — among them “Leon,” a prominent buyer from China — as well as representatives from relevant government bodies. Officials said the auction was conducted under strict transparency measures, with the gems carefully

examined, weighed, and packaged in the presence of an oversight committee before going under the hammer.

Panjshir’s emeralds are renowned for their deep, vivid green color and exceptional clarity, qualities that rival the famed Colombian stones and make them highly sought after in the luxury jewelry market.

The province’s gemstone trade, while historically limited by Afghanistan’s political instability and lack of infrastructure, is increasingly seen as a potential driver of local and national economic growth.

In recent years, the Islamic Emirate has sought to formalize and regulate the gemstone sector, holding public auctions to replace informal and often exploitative trading networks. By doing so, authorities aim to maximize revenue for the state, ensure fair returns for miners, and encourage foreign investment.

Experts say that if managed sustainably, Panjshir’s emerald industry could become a cornerstone of Afghanistan’s mineral economy — alongside the country’s vast reserves of lithium, lapis lazuli, and other precious stones.

However, challenges remain, including limited access to international markets due to sanctions, lack of modern cutting and polishing facilities within Afghanistan, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis that hampers broader economic stability.

Still, with each successful auction, Panjshir’s “green jewels” are carrying Afghanistan’s name further across the globe, symbolizing both the beauty of its natural resources and the untapped potential of its economy.