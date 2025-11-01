Pakistan must encourage regionally coordinated approach on Afghanistan, says former envoy

Former Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, has urged Islamabad to adopt a regionally coordinated approach to mend strained ties with Kabul, warning that military actions could worsen tensions.

In an opinion piece, Khan said Pakistan and Afghanistan must rescue and restore their natural relations through direct dialogue and respect for sovereignty. He stressed that the Islamic Emirate should address Pakistan’s security concerns while Islamabad should move beyond a solely military approach.

Khan proposed sustained political talks, joint cooperation, and regional engagement through platforms like the China–Afghanistan–Pakistan trilateral and SCO to promote stability.

He added that many Afghans seek peace and economic cooperation after decades of war, urging both sides to rebuild trust through constructive engagement.

Pakistani officials have long claimed that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operates from Afghan territory and organizes attacks inside Pakistan. The Islamic Emirate has rejected these allegations.

About three weeks ago, Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika provinces, resulting in deadly clashes between the two sides.