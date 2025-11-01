Latest News
Pakistan must encourage regionally coordinated approach on Afghanistan, says former envoy
Former Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, has urged Islamabad to adopt a regionally coordinated approach to mend strained ties with Kabul, warning that military actions could worsen tensions.
In an opinion piece, Khan said Pakistan and Afghanistan must rescue and restore their natural relations through direct dialogue and respect for sovereignty. He stressed that the Islamic Emirate should address Pakistan’s security concerns while Islamabad should move beyond a solely military approach.
Khan proposed sustained political talks, joint cooperation, and regional engagement through platforms like the China–Afghanistan–Pakistan trilateral and SCO to promote stability.
He added that many Afghans seek peace and economic cooperation after decades of war, urging both sides to rebuild trust through constructive engagement.
Pakistani officials have long claimed that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operates from Afghan territory and organizes attacks inside Pakistan. The Islamic Emirate has rejected these allegations.
About three weeks ago, Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika provinces, resulting in deadly clashes between the two sides.
Imports via Khaf–Herat railway rise fivefold compared to last year
Local officials in Herat say that up to 2,000 tons of commercial goods, particularly cement and tiles are imported daily through this railway line into the Rozanak station in Herat.
At present, the Khaf–Herat railway plays an important role in transporting commercial goods.
Last week, for the first time, a shipment of diesel fuel was also imported via this railway into Rozanak station. It is expected that a second shipment of oil will arrive in Herat through the same route later this week.
Mohammad Akbar Kargar, responsible for organizing the programs of the Roznak station of the Herat- Khaf railway, said: “In previous years, we handled around 10,000 tons or 5,000 tons a month. Now our imports exceed 50,000 tons.”
The unloading of goods at Rozanak station continues daily. Most of the imports consist of cement, tiles, iron, petroleum products, and construction materials, which arrive in Herat via this rail line.
Mohammad Bashir Seerat, head of Herat’s Industry and Commerce Department, said: “Our imports and exports should be conducted through this railway. The problems we face at our border ports in export and import include a shortage of trucks, high costs, and lengthy administrative procedures. For that reason, this is the only route that helps simplify the process in this sector.”
Meanwhile, sufficient facilities and infrastructure have not yet been established at the Rozanak station. Standard installations are needed for unloading petroleum products, and more equipment and infrastructure are also required for handling other commercial goods. Currently, hundreds of people are employed along this railway.
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, has said that during the Istanbul negotiations, the Pakistani side was informed that the Islamic Emirate was willing to deport people Islamabad considers a security threat. However, Pakistan did not accept the offer.
Mujahed told Khyber News that Pakistan requested the Islamic Emirate to rein in these people within Afghanistan instead of deporting them.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate’s policy prohibits migrants from carrying weapons and added that if Pakistan provides credible information about potential threats, the Emirate will take appropriate action.
Zabiullah Mujahid stated that Pakistan’s recent activities indicate it may be trying to create conditions for the U.S. to return to the Bagram airbase.
Torkham crossing reopens to returning refugees after three-week closure
The Torkham crossing reopened to returnees today (Saturday), after being closed for nearly three weeks amid clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
According to the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, nearly 400 trucks carrying returnees had been stranded between Jamrud and Torkham during the closure. Those affected faced harsh conditions, including freezing temperatures, limited shelter, and shortages of clean water, food, and medicine.
Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed on Thursday to extend a ceasefire during talks in Istanbul.
A follow-up meeting is scheduled to be held in Istanbul on November 6.
