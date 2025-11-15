Pakistan says it Is ready to receive Its nationals living in Afghanistan

Pakistan announced on Friday that it is prepared to receive its nationals currently residing in Afghanistan, provided they are formally handed over through the Torkham and Spin Boldak-Chaman crossings.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andarabi said during a press briefing that Pakistan would accept any Pakistani citizen and their families returning from Afghanistan, but stressed that the handover must occur at the Torkham or Chaman points.

He accused the Islamic Emirate of attempting to portray members of militant groups as refugees or civilians seeking shelter. “This is not a humanitarian or a refugees crisis, but a ploy to frame terrorists as refugees,” Andarabi said.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s concerns about what it describes as a surge in attacks since the Islamic Emirate took power in Kabul in 2021. He said the Islamic Emirate have failed to act against militants using Afghan soil to target Pakistan, despite repeated assurances.

Andarabi added that while Pakistan remains committed to dialogue with Kabul, it will not negotiate with militant groups.

The statement followed the conclusion of the third round of Afghanistan-Pakistan talks held in Istanbul earlier this week, mediated by Turkiye and Qatar.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that militant groups carrying attacks in Pakistan have sanctuaries in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, denies the claim.

Two weeks ago, Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that during the Istanbul negotiations, the Pakistani side was informed that the Islamic Emirate was willing to deport people Islamabad considers a security threat. However, Pakistan did not accept the offer.