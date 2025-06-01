Latest News
Pakistan to ramp up crackdown on illegal foreign nationals
The decision was made during a Counter-Terrorism Committee session, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan has decided to escalate its crackdown on foreign nationals living illegally in the country, especially Afghan nationals.
The decision was made during the third session of the Counter-Terrorism Committee and the Harden the State Committee, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, Dawn news reported Sunday.
The government had previously warned that thousands of Afghan refugees awaiting resettlement in Western countries would be deported if not relocated by April 30.
An official told Dawn that a total of 1.023 million Afghan nationals have already been repatriated.
In April alone, 135,865 individuals were sent back, followed by 65,057 in May.
On May 30, 1,483 Afghans were repatriated in a single day.
On Saturday, Naqvi emphasized the need for federal and provincial agencies to work in unison to eliminate threats posed by illegal migration and to uphold national security.
He directed all relevant bodies to implement the “one-document regime” effectively, with NADRA providing real-time data verification at all exit points.
DABS officials in Turkmenistan for talks on key energy projects
Both sides are set to discuss the progress of major initiatives currently under active development in Afghanistan
A technical team from the country’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), has embarked on a visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to engage in discussions regarding several critical infrastructure projects.
According to a statement issued by DABS, both sides are set to deliberate on the progress of major initiatives, including the 500 kilovolt Turkmenistan–Dasht-e Alwan transmission line, the Dasht-e Alwan substation, and the Arghandi substation — all of which are currently under active development within Afghanistan.
This technical visit marks an important step towards the successful completion and operationalization of these vital power transmission projects.
The outcomes are expected to significantly enhance the country’s energy infrastructure and contribute to long-term regional cooperation in the energy sector, DABS said.
Mines ministry inks contract with Turkish firm for drilling 3 gas wells in Jawzjan
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Hedayatullah Badri, on Saturday signed a contract worth $8 million dollars with the Turkish company Safir Sondaj to drill three gas wells in the Yatim Taq area of Jawzjan province.
In a statement, the ministry announced the Turkish company is expected to complete the drilling of the three wells within one year.
According to the statement, once the drilling is completed, 100,000 cubic meters of gas will be extracted per day.
In addition to creating job opportunities, the drilling of these wells will help meet the gas needs of consumers, the statement read.
Kazakhstan plans to open Trade House in Kabul
Olzhas Bektenov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, says in order to expand economic and trade cooperation with Afghanistan, his country will soon open a Trade House in Kabul.
On the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, Bektenov stated that this move is part of Kazakhstan’s plans to strengthen trade relations and diversify its exports to the Afghan market.
Kazakh media reported that on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, he met with Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan, and discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation.
According to the reports, the two sides talked about topics including transportation, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, and education.
One of the key projects discussed during the meeting was the development of the Turgundi–Herat trans-Afghan railway project, which is considered part of the North–South corridor.
During the meeting, Azizi expressed interest in Kazakh agricultural machinery and information technologies and described Kazakhstan as a “reliable trade partner” for Afghanistan.
