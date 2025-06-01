DABS officials in Turkmenistan for talks on key energy projects

A technical team from the country’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), has embarked on a visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to engage in discussions regarding several critical infrastructure projects.

According to a statement issued by DABS, both sides are set to deliberate on the progress of major initiatives, including the 500 kilovolt Turkmenistan–Dasht-e Alwan transmission line, the Dasht-e Alwan substation, and the Arghandi substation — all of which are currently under active development within Afghanistan.

This technical visit marks an important step towards the successful completion and operationalization of these vital power transmission projects.

The outcomes are expected to significantly enhance the country’s energy infrastructure and contribute to long-term regional cooperation in the energy sector, DABS said.