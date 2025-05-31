Mines ministry inks contract with Turkish firm for drilling 3 gas wells in Jawzjan

Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Hedayatullah Badri, on Saturday signed a contract worth $8 million dollars with the Turkish company Safir Sondaj to drill three gas wells in the Yatim Taq area of Jawzjan province.

In a statement, the ministry announced the Turkish company is expected to complete the drilling of the three wells within one year.

According to the statement, once the drilling is completed, 100,000 cubic meters of gas will be extracted per day.

In addition to creating job opportunities, the drilling of these wells will help meet the gas needs of consumers, the statement read.