Mines ministry inks contract with Turkish firm for drilling 3 gas wells in Jawzjan
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Hedayatullah Badri, on Saturday signed a contract worth $8 million dollars with the Turkish company Safir Sondaj to drill three gas wells in the Yatim Taq area of Jawzjan province.
In a statement, the ministry announced the Turkish company is expected to complete the drilling of the three wells within one year.
According to the statement, once the drilling is completed, 100,000 cubic meters of gas will be extracted per day.
In addition to creating job opportunities, the drilling of these wells will help meet the gas needs of consumers, the statement read.
Kazakhstan plans to open Trade House in Kabul
Olzhas Bektenov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, says in order to expand economic and trade cooperation with Afghanistan, his country will soon open a Trade House in Kabul.
On the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, Bektenov stated that this move is part of Kazakhstan’s plans to strengthen trade relations and diversify its exports to the Afghan market.
Kazakh media reported that on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, he met with Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan, and discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation.
According to the reports, the two sides talked about topics including transportation, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, and education.
One of the key projects discussed during the meeting was the development of the Turgundi–Herat trans-Afghan railway project, which is considered part of the North–South corridor.
During the meeting, Azizi expressed interest in Kazakh agricultural machinery and information technologies and described Kazakhstan as a “reliable trade partner” for Afghanistan.
Pakistani and Uzbek envoys hold talks on Trans-Afghan railway project
Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, held a virtual meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Ismatullah Ergashev, to discuss regional cooperation and progress on the ambitious Trans-Afghan railway project.
The two envoys engaged in wide-ranging discussions on their countries’ respective relations with Afghanistan, emphasizing areas such as trade, economic cooperation, and capacity building. Central to the dialogue was the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan railway project, which aims to connect Heratan in northern Afghanistan, near the Uzbek border, to Kharlachi, situated on the Durand Line.
Describing the meeting as “productive,” Mohammad Sadiq said the connectivity initiative holds strategic importance for the entire region. “This vital connectivity initiative will play a significant role in Afghanistan’s development and the broader progress of our region,” he stated in a post on X following the talks.
The three countries signed an agreement in February 2021 to construct a 573-kilometer railway line through Afghanistan, connecting landlocked Central Asia to Pakistan seaports, with an estimated cost of $4.8 billion to enhance regional economic connectivity.
UAE president honours judge who helped Afghan family after hearing boy is named after Sheikh Zayed
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured a judge who assisted an Afghan family by reducing a large overstay fine and personally paying the remainder — after learning that their young son was named in tribute to the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The compassionate act, which took place in 2019, recently resurfaced and captured national attention. The Afghan father had appeared in a court in Umm Al Quwain, burdened by a Dh60,000 fine for overstaying his family’s residency visas. Accompanying him was his young son, named Zayed in honour of Sheikh Zayed, a gesture that deeply moved the presiding judge.
Recognizing the symbolic meaning behind the child’s name, the judge stepped down from the bench and presented the boy with a scarf bearing the UAE flag and the name “Zayed.” He then announced a reduced fine and paid the remaining balance himself, closing the case entirely.
“Zayed should not pay the fine — Zayed must be honoured,” the judge reportedly said at the time. He later explained that the gesture was meant to mark the UAE’s 48th National Day and to reflect the spirit of generosity and unity associated with the country’s founding father.
The story, initially shared by Gulf News, spread quietly over the years until it reached President Sheikh Mohamed, who was deeply touched by the judge’s gesture. During a recent gathering, the President personally honoured the judge and praised him for embodying the UAE’s core values of compassion, justice, and human dignity.
The judge’s action has since been widely praised across the UAE as a shining example of how legal authority can be exercised with empathy, and how national identity and shared values continue to shape the country’s approach to governance and community.
