Kazakhstan plans to open Trade House in Kabul

Olzhas Bektenov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, says in order to expand economic and trade cooperation with Afghanistan, his country will soon open a Trade House in Kabul.

On the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, Bektenov stated that this move is part of Kazakhstan’s plans to strengthen trade relations and diversify its exports to the Afghan market.

Kazakh media reported that on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, he met with Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan, and discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation.

According to the reports, the two sides talked about topics including transportation, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, and education.

One of the key projects discussed during the meeting was the development of the Turgundi–Herat trans-Afghan railway project, which is considered part of the North–South corridor.

During the meeting, Azizi expressed interest in Kazakh agricultural machinery and information technologies and described Kazakhstan as a “reliable trade partner” for Afghanistan.