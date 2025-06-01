International Sports
LAFC clinches final FIFA Club World Cup spot with dramatic win over Club América
LAFC has officially punched its ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup, securing the tournament’s final berth with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Club América at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
The match tilted in Club América’s favor in the 64th minute when former LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez converted a VAR-awarded penalty, putting the Liga MX side in control and seemingly en route to a lucrative Club World Cup slot.
But LAFC had other plans. Igor Jesus brought the home side level with a clutch 89th-minute header, sending the match into extra time.
Then, in the 115th minute, Denis Bouanga — LAFC’s talisman in recent seasons — delivered the decisive moment, firing home the winner to seal the club’s spot on world football’s biggest stage.
The win places LAFC alongside international heavyweights in Group D of the expanded Club World Cup, including English powerhouse Chelsea, Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis, and Brazil’s Flamengo — widely regarded as the most passionately supported club in South America.
Why Did LAFC and Club América Play a Club World Cup Playoff?
The playoff was the result of a uniquely complex situation involving FIFA and Concacaf’s evolving tournament structures.
Initially, the last four winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup — Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Club León, and Pachuca — were set to represent the region at the Club World Cup.
However, FIFA disqualified Club León due to its shared ownership with Pachuca, citing regulations prohibiting clubs with the same ownership group from competing in the tournament.
To fill the resulting vacancy, FIFA arranged a playoff between LAFC (the 2023 runners-up to León in the Champions Cup) and Club América, the top-ranked Concacaf side in FIFA’s club rankings.
Several clubs, including León, Pachuca, and Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, appealed the decision. Alajuelense argued for inclusion as the highest-ranked Central American club, but all appeals were denied.
That left Saturday’s clash as a winner-takes-all showdown — and LAFC rose to the occasion.
FIFA’s new prime club competition – the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – will grace the world stage from June 14. Thirty two of the world’s leading teams will come together in the USA for the inaugural edition.
LAFC and Club América set for battle over final spot in FIFA Club World Cup
The final berth in the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be decided in a high-stakes showdown at BMO Stadium in California on Saturday, May 31, as Los Angeles FC hosts Mexican giants Club América in a play-in match sanctioned by FIFA.
The fixture, which pits two Concacaf powerhouses against one another, comes after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld FIFA’s disqualification of Club León due to multi-club ownership regulations.
FIFA subsequently ruled that the final qualification place would be awarded via a one-off match between LAFC, the runners-up of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League, and Club América, the highest-ranked Concacaf team at the close of the 2024 Champions Cup cycle.
Should the match be tied after regulation, extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out will determine the winner.
The victorious club will secure the final slot in Group D of the Club World Cup, joining Brazilian champions CR Flamengo, Tunisian stalwarts Espérance de Tunis, and Premier League side Chelsea FC.
Veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who joined LAFC in 2024 following a decorated career in Europe, emphasized the importance of the moment for the club and its supporters.
“When I signed for LAFC, I didn’t expect to have these types of opportunities,” said Lloris. “It’s a golden chance for the players, the club, and the fans to be part of a groundbreaking competition.”
Lloris was joined in his optimism by fellow French international Olivier Giroud, who also hailed the match as a defining moment for the club. LAFC previously edged Club América 2-1 in a pre-season encounter this February, but the stakes will be significantly higher this weekend.
“This is a final,” Lloris added. “It’s a massive game against one of the biggest clubs in Mexico. We need to be at our very best.”
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, set to begin on June 14 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, marks the first edition of the tournament to feature 32 clubs from all six continental confederations.
A total of 63 matches will be played across 11 U.S. cities, with the final scheduled for July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The winner of Saturday’s match will face Chelsea in their Group D opener on June 16, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling start to a new era in global club football.
IPL 2025: Is RCB-LSG rivalry here to stay?
The IPL rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may not have been on many people’s radar initially, but thanks to a few fiery moments, it’s become one of the most compelling storylines in recent seasons.
It all began during the 2023 season, with a chain of events that ignited a rivalry that is still burning hot in 2025.
Fast forward to the final group stage game of IPL 2025, where RCB faces LSG today, Tuesday May 27, in a match that could decide the fate of the top 4 teams.
For RCB, the equation is simple: win, and they will secure a place in the top 2 of the points table. Lose, and they risk a daunting Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.
While LSG might not be in play-off contention this year, the heat of this rivalry ensures that even with little on the line for them, the match will be as intense as ever.
The real story of this growing feud dates back to a dramatic game in 2023, a game that set the stage for what is now a fierce contest between two teams — and two big personalities: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
It all kicked off on April 10, 2023, when LSG and RCB met in a thrilling encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The game reached a climax with LSG needing just 1 run off the final ball, with bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan at the crease. With the team on the brink of defeat at 9 wickets down, a wicket on the last ball would have forced a Super Over.
RCB’s Harshal Patel attempted a run-out at the non-striker’s end, but the effort went hilariously wrong. The real drama, however, came on the final ball. Harshal’s delivery went through to the keeper, but Bishnoi was already halfway down the pitch, with Avesh following close behind.
RCB failed to execute the run-out, and LSG secured an unlikely victory.
Avesh Khan, in the heat of the moment, celebrated by flinging his helmet to the ground in dramatic fashion. Though Avesh later expressed regret for his actions and was fined, the incident only stoked the flames.
Adding fuel to the fire, Gautam Gambhir, then the mentor of LSG, shushed the RCB supporters, sending a clear message of dominance.
Virat Kohli, who had a past of fiery interactions with Gambhir from their time as teammates for Delhi and India, was quick to take note. This set the stage for an even more charged return encounter later that year.
The second match between the two teams took place in Lucknow and was another edge-of-the-seat thriller. RCB managed to defend a modest total of 126, with LSG only mustering 109 in response.
However, it wasn’t just the match that caught the attention — it was Kohli’s fiery celebrations after the win. He celebrated passionately, pumping his fists and taunting the LSG players while urging the crowd to make noise, which they did in full force.
This display led to a tense confrontation between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during and after the game. As tensions boiled over, Gambhir stepped in, leading to a heated altercation with Kohli.
The incident culminated in both players being fined 100% of their match fees by the IPL, but even that didn’t cool the rivalry.
Remarkably, both players later put aside their differences and went on to work together when Gambhir became the head coach of India.
As many fans expected the rivalry to fade after Gambhir left LSG for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, Kohli reignited the drama in their next encounter. In a symbolic gesture of retaliation, Kohli mimicked Avesh
Khan’s famous helmet throw after scoring a century in their 2024 match.
The fiery celebrations returned, and it was clear that the rivalry between RCB and LSG was far from over.
The 2025 Clash
As IPL 2025 heads into its final group stage game, the rivalry between RCB and LSG is still alive and kicking. With Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at the center of the drama, fans are expecting nothing short of fireworks.
Even though LSG’s playoff hopes have long been dashed, the personal stakes for both players are at an all-time high.
Whether the rivalry continues to intensify or simmers down, one thing is certain: the RCB-LSG rivalry, born from fiery emotions, on-field clashes, and unforgettable celebrations, is here to stay.
And if 2025 is anything like the seasons before, the rivalry will only grow stronger.
The match will start at 6.30pm and will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
IPL 2025: BCCI announces schedule for playoffs
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament’s 18th season.
Following 70 high-octane league matches, the Playoffs will begin with Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, at the newly inaugurated PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, where the top two teams of the league will face off for a direct spot in the final.
The action continues with the Eliminator match on Friday, May 30, also at the New Chandigarh venue, featuring the teams ranked third and fourth in the league standings.
The excitement then shifts to the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket arena, which will host both the Qualifier 2 and the Final.
Qualifier 2 — between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator — will be played on Sunday, June 1, while the much-anticipated Final is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3.
Originally, the final four matches of the IPL 2025 season were slated to be held in Hyderabad and Kolkata, but the IPL Governing Council revised the venues due to weather-related concerns and other logistical factors.
In addition to the Playoff changes, Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to Lucknow from Bengaluru.
The game will now take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru.
To accommodate potential weather delays, an extra hour of playing time will be added to all remaining league matches starting Tuesday, May 20.
Fan Zone
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the playoffs live.
Until playoffs get underway, there are still a good few matches to be played. Today, Wednesday May 21, will see Match 63 take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.
Top Teams
As the race for the trophy heats up, there is still one spot in the top four up for grabs – and that will be decided in today’s match when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans however currently lead the IPL 2025 standings and have already sealed a place in the playoffs along with three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.
