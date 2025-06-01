Latest News
Over 5 million Afghan refugees return home amid regional deportation pressures
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has announced that more than five million Afghan migrants have returned home since August 2021 when the Islamic Emirate regained power.
The return includes both voluntary and forced repatriations, primarily from neighboring countries such as Iran and Pakistan.
According to the ministry’s spokesman, over 268,000 individuals have returned from Iran and Pakistan in the past two months alone.
The ministry’s figures show that in under four years, over 291,000 families — equating to approximately 2.239 million individuals — have returned, in addition to 2.358 million individuals who returned without their families.
However, international aid organizations have expressed grave concerns about the growing humanitarian needs of the returnees.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that half a million Afghans have been forcibly returned to the country over the last two months.
The UN has urged host countries to ensure that the return process is safe, voluntary, and orderly.
Humanitarian agencies warn that the current surge in returns could push Afghanistan into another humanitarian crisis if immediate assistance is not provided.
The majority of returnees face uncertain futures, lacking access to shelter, livelihoods, and basic services.
The situation is further complicated by the forced deportations being carried out by Pakistan, and Iran’s recent ultimatum for undocumented Afghans to leave the country by mid-July (15th of Saratan on the Afghan solar calendar).
The Iranian Ministry of Interior has stated that the number of undocumented Afghan migrants in Iran now exceeds four million, following the cancellation of temporary permits.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on illegal foreign residents, especially Afghan nationals.
According to Dawn News, the decision was made during the third session of the Counter-Terrorism Committee and the Harden the State Committee, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday.
The Pakistani government has previously warned that Afghan refugees awaiting relocation to Western countries would be deported if not moved by April 30.
As deportations continue to accelerate across the region, the Afghan government and international agencies face mounting pressure to respond to the growing needs of returnees and to prevent further instability within Afghanistan.
Latest News
Russia accepts ambassador designated by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian Ambassador to Kabul, on Sunday officially handed over a diplomatic note confirming Russia’s acceptance of the ambassador nominated by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for Moscow.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, both sides discussed the beginning of a new chapter in Afghanistan-Russia relations, the agreements reached during the recent Kazan economic forum, and the activities of bilateral working committees.
Zhirnov expressed hope that with the upgradation of diplomatic ties, cooperation between the two countries would expand across various sectors.
In response, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi welcomed the opening of a new chapter in relations with Russia. He expressed optimism that the two countries would be able to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.
Latest News
Moscow claims NATO is actively attempting to re-enter Afghanistan
Russia has accused Western powers of re-engaging in Afghanistan’s affairs after retreating in August 2021, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warning of the risks posed by any potential return of NATO’s military presence in the region.
Speaking at a press conference during his visit to Uzbekistan, Lavrov said:
“We’ve observed that the West is actively attempting to re-enter the Afghan scene after stepping back when the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) assumed control.”
He added that while Moscow doesn’t oppose international involvement in Afghanistan, it must be transparent and constructive:
“We have no objections to Western countries participating in joint efforts, provided their actions are fair and come without hidden agendas. After all, we’re also engaged in the Doha process.”
Lavrov issued a strong caution against the reintroduction of NATO military infrastructure into Afghanistan, comparing it to planting a “time bomb.”
“It is unacceptable to see efforts — and there are such attempts — to return under various pretexts and reestablish NATO’s military presence. Such moves would be highly destabilizing and could set off a new crisis,” he warned.
The foreign minister emphasized that unlike some Western countries, Russia has maintained a consistent presence in Afghanistan, with its embassy in Kabul operating continuously since the IEA assumed power in August 2021.
Lavrov also highlighted Russia’s diplomatic efforts to integrate the IEA into multilateral discussions on Afghanistan’s future.
He praised the ongoing Moscow-format talks and the work of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), describing their contributions as “very effective” and “constructive.”
In a related development earlier this month, Russia’s Supreme Court upheld a motion from the Prosecutor-General’s Office to suspend the ban on the Islamic Emirate within Russia, a move that took immediate effect and signals a shift in Moscow’s approach to the ruling government.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan discuss upgrading diplomatic ties to ambassadorial level
The two top diplomats expressed mutual optimism that the remaining formalities would be completed soon, allowing for the full normalization of diplomatic representation.
In a significant diplomatic development, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to discuss the elevation of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the discussion centered on upgrading the diplomatic missions in Kabul and Islamabad from chargé d’affaires to full ambassadorial — a move both sides described as a positive and constructive step.
The two top diplomats expressed mutual optimism that the remaining formalities would be completed soon, allowing for the full normalization of diplomatic representation. They emphasized that elevating ties to the ambassadorial level would create a stronger platform for broader cooperation in multiple sectors, including trade, security, regional connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.
Afghanistan and Pakistan share deep-rooted historical, cultural, and economic ties, but relations have often been marked by political sensitivities and mutual distrust, particularly in the aftermath of the IEA’s return to power in August 2021.
Since then, diplomatic representation between the two countries has remained at a lower level, with no formal ambassadors in place.
Despite political complexities, both nations have continued to engage in bilateral discussions on key issues such as border management, counterterrorism, refugee return, and trade facilitation.
The latest development signals a thaw in diplomatic engagement, potentially paving the way for deeper regional cooperation amid ongoing regional and international challenges.
As both countries navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, the decision to upgrade diplomatic ties is being viewed as a step toward stability and pragmatic engagement in the region.
